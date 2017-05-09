George O’Leary to be roasted for charity

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Former Georgia Tech and Central Florida head coach George O’Leary will be roasted for a good cause later this month.

As detailed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, O’Leary will take comedic punches to benefit the RisingSeniors Foundation on May 20 in Atlanta.

Come celebrate Coach George O'leary May 20th 7pm at the GT Hotel! The Voice of the Falcons @WesDurham will MC! https://t.co/8IlAY6cdLD! pic.twitter.com/80oVaW1aCu — RisingSeniors (@RisingSeniors) April 22, 2017

The foundation exists to benefit educational seniors rather than literal ones and was founded by former Georgia Tech football player Joe Burns.

While there’s no word if Jeffrey Ross or Pete Davidson will be in attendance, any roast worth its salt will make frequent mention of O’Leary’s brief tenure at a certain Catholic university in northern Indiana.

O’Leary, 70, compiled a 52-33 mark as head coach of the Yellow Jackets from 1995-01 and then went 81-68 as head coach at Central Florida from 2004-15. He led the Knights to the inaugural American Athletic Conference championship, a Fiesta Bowl win over Big 12 champion Baylor and a top-10 ranking in 2013 but has not coached since starting 0-8 in ’15.