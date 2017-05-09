Ohio State corner Joshua Norwood leaving Buckeyes

Entering this week, Ohio State had been one player above the NCAA’s 85-man scholarship limit. Thanks to Joshua Norwood, the Buckeyes are right at the number again — at least for the moment.

Citing two sources close to the program, Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Norwood has decided to transfer from OSU. The Cleveland Plain Dealer subsequently confirmed through an OSU spokesperson the Dispatch‘s initial report

May added that it’s believed the Georgia native will continue his collegiate playing career at Georgia Southern. A GSU official declined to confirm the cornerback will be added to the football roster, although an announcement could be coming over the next handful of days.

If Norwood lands at GSU or any other FBS program, he’ll likely have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. He’d then have two years of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2018 season.

A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2015 recruiting class, Norwood took a redshirt as a true freshman. He played in 11 games last season, mainly on special teams, and was credited with eight tackles.

Although no specific reason for the transfer was given, being buried on the depth chart exiting spring practice was likely the impetus for the move.