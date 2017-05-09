Ray Lewis’ son indicates he’s headed to Maryland from Utah State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rayshad Lewis‘ dad made an NFL Hall of Fame name for himself in Maryland. His son is now hoping to find some football success in the same state, albeit at the collegiate level.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Lewis (pictured, No. 9) posted a photo of himself wearing a University of Maryland jersey as well as Terrapin gloves. “New chapter… You ain’t gotta understand just sit back and watch,” Lewis, the son of former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore ravens standout Ray Lewis, wrote on the social media site.

Last month, the younger Lewis decided to transfer from Utah State.

New chapter… You ain’t gotta understand just sit back and watch pic.twitter.com/O7oxLbuvYT — Rayshad Lewis (@ThatOtherLewis) May 8, 2017

Because he landed at another FBS program, Lewis will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Lewis was a two-star member of the Aggies’ 2016 recruiting class, opting for USU over offers from, among others, Appalachian State, Ball State, FAU, Idaho, Old Dominion and Toledo.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second. The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.

For good measure, he added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

This spring, the Aggies football program flirted with making Lewis a two-way player, with the rising sophomore logging time as a defensive back. He was also penciled in as a punt returner before his transfer.