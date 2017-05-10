Ex-Tennessee QB Sheriron Jones looking at Temple, FCS schools as transfer options

When Sheriron Jones left Tennessee the first time, he landed at Colorado before coming back to Rocky Top two weeks later. This time around, it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll end up on a rung a little further down the college football ladder.
Earlier this month, Jones, for the second time, decided to transfer out of the Volunteers football program. Nearly two weeks later, 247Sports.com‘s Ryan Bartow tweeted that, at least for now, Jones’ options are limited to Temple of the AAC, a couple of FCS schools and junior colleges as well.
#Tennessee QB transfer Sheriron Jones already hearing from #Temple, #TennesseeState, #CalPoly, #NorthAlabama & a host of #JUCOs
— Ryan Bartow (@RyanBartow) May 8, 2017
Jones was a four-star member of UT’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 34 player at any position in the state of California. He took a redshirt his true freshman season, then played in one game last season. In that limited action, he completed his one pass attempt for two yards.
In the battle to replace Josh Dobbs under center, Jones was at least behind Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano on the depth chart throughout the spring. That positioning likely played a significant role in his decision to move on a second time.
Should Jones opt for another FBS program, he’d be forced to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018. He’d be eligible to play immediately in 2017 if he lands at an FCS or JUCO program.