Ex-Tennessee QB Sheriron Jones looking at Temple, FCS schools as transfer options

By John TaylorMay 10, 2017, 7:33 AM EDT

When Sheriron Jones left Tennessee the first time, he landed at Colorado before coming back to Rocky Top two weeks later. This time around, it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll end up on a rung a little further down the college football ladder.

Earlier this month, Jones, for the second time, decided to transfer out of the Volunteers football program. Nearly two weeks later, 247Sports.com‘s Ryan Bartow tweeted that, at least for now, Jones’ options are limited to Temple of the AAC, a couple of FCS schools and junior colleges as well.

Jones was a four-star member of UT’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 34 player at any position in the state of California. He took a redshirt his true freshman season, then played in one game last season. In that limited action, he completed his one pass attempt for two yards.

In the battle to replace Josh Dobbs under center, Jones was at least behind Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano on the depth chart throughout the spring. That positioning likely played a significant role in his decision to move on a second time.

Should Jones opt for another FBS program, he’d be forced to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018. He’d be eligible to play immediately in 2017 if he lands at an FCS or JUCO program.

Ohio State, Florida State, LSU in Top 10 for Texas Tech WR transfer Jonathan Giles

By John TaylorMay 10, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

One of the more surprising transfers of the 2017 offseason has given a rather broad hint as to his next college football home.

Late last month, Jonathan Giles, a semifinalist for the 2016 Biletnikoff Award, announced that he would be transferring from Texas Tech.  Two weeks later, the wide receiver took to Twitter to release a Top 10 list for potential landing spots, and, not surprisingly, it includes several high-profile programs.

It’s unclear if the fact that Ohio State, Florida State and LSU are listed Nos. 1-3 means anything.

It’s also unclear when Giles will whittle that list down to, first, official visits as well as, ultimately, his final decision. Giles will have to sit out the 2017 season regardless of where he lands, but will still have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

The 5-11, 184-pound Giles led the Red Raiders in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,158), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per catch (16.8) as a true sophomore last season However, he exited spring practice this year second on the depth chart.

Jim McElwain publicly confirms nude dude humping dead shark isn’t him

By John TaylorMay 10, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

Out of all the headlines I’d never thought I’d ever have to type, this would have to be at or near the very top of the list.

Over the weekend, Deadspin.com posted a tweet which featured a photo of a decidedly naked man humping a dead shark on a boat.  Unfortunately for Jim McElwain, the nude dude, at least facially, looked very much like the Florida head football coach.

That post forced the university to reach out to its coach, with McElwain, through a spokesperson, confirming to the website that “it’s not him.”

Tuesday, at a Gator Club meeting, a slightly agitated McElwain addressed, for the first time, in a public forum the 800-pound violated shark sitting in the living room.  From the Gainesville Sun:

Well, first and foremost, I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me. …

“In the world that we live, what is a story. I just know this: it isn’t me.

And, with that, naked-man-on-a-sharkgate has officially run its course.

Big 12 coaches for some reason unconcerned about Draft drought

By Zach BarnettMay 9, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

As I’m sure you’re aware by now, the Big 12 produced only 14 picks in last weekend’s NFL Draft. The league’s coaches have heard about it, and they say (on the record, at least) that they’re not concerned about it and, frankly, they’re tired of talking about it.

“You have cycles. You have waves,” Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “We’re obviously down when it comes to top, top prospects. We have good players, but maybe not the elite level that some of the other leagues have. I don’t think it’s panic mode yet.”

Added West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen: “I don’t think there’s anything to worry about. I’m a little tired of [the media] making it a big deal.”

And TCU’s Gary Patterson: “I don’t go out and recruit saying, ‘This guy, the only reason I’m going to take him is he fits the NFL model.'”

While it’s true that the Big 12 coaches’ jobs is to find players that win games first, second and third and find players the NFL may one day like somewhere around sixth or seventh, it’s impossible to NFL’s tepid interest in Big 12 players as anything other than another problematic data point in a disturbing ongoing trend for this once proud conference.

It’d be easy to ignore last weekend’s NFL Draft if the Big 12 didn’t also produce a then-low 17 picks in 2014.

It’d be easy to ignore last weekend’s NFL Draft if the Big 12 wasn’t also consistently behind its peers in signing top 250 recruits.

It’d be easy to ignore last weekend’s NFL Draft if the Big 12 wasn’t also the only Power 5 conference to miss the College Football Playoff twice in three years.

Bottom line: the Draft is another data point proving the Big 12 is suffering through a significant down period right now. There’s nothing saying that can’t change. Tom Herman and Matt Rhule succeeding at Texas and Baylor, respectively, would go a long way toward lifting the conference out of the ditch it currently finds itself in, as would winning high-profile non-conference games like Oklahoma at Ohio State and TCU at Arkansas. More than anything else, though, the conference’s fortunes won’t turn until its coaches find a way to recruit a large influx of talented players. The NFL Draft is the best arbiter of judging who has the most talent, as Herman himself admitted in the piece that the NFL will go wherever it has to go to find talent. And it hasn’t been going to Big 12 campuses as much as it used to.

Big 12 football is down right now and last weekend was another low point in a period full of them for this conference. Believing otherwise is as intellectually dishonest as believing Big 12 coaches wouldn’t turn around and thump their collective chests if the league started producing SEC-like draft numbers.

 

George O’Leary to be roasted for charity

By Zach BarnettMay 9, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

Former Georgia Tech and Central Florida head coach George O’Leary will be roasted for a good cause later this month.

As detailed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, O’Leary will take comedic punches to benefit the RisingSeniors Foundation on May 20 in Atlanta.

The foundation exists to benefit educational seniors rather than literal ones and was founded by former Georgia Tech football player Joe Burns.

While there’s no word if Jeffrey Ross or Pete Davidson will be in attendance, any roast worth its salt will make frequent mention of O’Leary’s brief tenure at a certain Catholic university in northern Indiana.

O’Leary, 70, compiled a 52-33 mark as head coach of the Yellow Jackets from 1995-01 and then went 81-68 as head coach at Central Florida from 2004-15. He led the Knights to the inaugural American Athletic Conference championship, a Fiesta Bowl win over Big 12 champion Baylor and a top-10 ranking in 2013 but has not coached since starting 0-8 in ’15.