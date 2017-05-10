Lovie Smith issues statement on arrests of Illini players on home invasion burglary charges

As expected, Illinois has addressed the legal elephant squatting in the middle of their football locker room.
Wednesday morning, three Illini football players, offensive linemen Darta Lee and Howard Watkins and wide receiver Zarrian Holcombe, were arrested on charges of home invasion and armed robbery. Not long after the arrests came to light, Lovie Smith issued a statement addressing the situation.
In the statement, Smith revealed that Lee and Holcombe had already been suspended prior to the arrests for violating unspecified team rules. Those two will remain suspended.
Additionally, Watkins has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities as well.
“These allegations, if true, fail to live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes,” the head coach said. “We continue to gather information and will take appropriate steps based upon what we learn.”
Lee started two of the six games he played his true freshman season last year, while Holcombe played in seven his first season with the Illini. Watkins was a three-star 2017 signee who enrolled early at the school.
Depending on how things unfold over the next few weeks, a Big Ten team could be the beneficiary of a transfer from the reigning national champions. Or, potentially, even a team from Clemson’s own conference.
Earlier this offseason, Korrin Wiggins decided to transfer from Clemson. This week, 247Sports.com reported that Michigan, Maryland, Oregon, Kansas and North Carolina State, among others, have been in contact with the transferring defensive back.
The Charleston Post & Courier reported late last month that Wiggins wanted to play his final season closer to his hometown of Durham, NC, which could bode well for NC State.
Wiggins is scheduled to graduate from Clemson later this month, leaving him eligible to play in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.
All told, Wiggins played in 32 games during his time with the Tigers.
The latest incident to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is a rather serious-sounding one.
While details are extremely scant at the moment, the Champaign News-Gazette, among others, is reporting that Darta Lee was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of home invasion and armed robbery. The alleged criminal act took place shortly before 3:30 a.m. local time at an on-campus residence hall.
The football program is aware of the situation involving the 6-3, 320-pound offensive lineman, and is expected to release a statement this afternoon addressing the arrest.
Lee was a three-star member of the Illini’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he started two of the six contests in which he played.
According to his official bio page, Lee was the first Illini true freshman to start on the offensive line in the season opener in at least 20 seasons.
UPDATED 12:25 p.m. ET: Wide receiver Zarrian Holcombe was arrested on the same charges as Lee in connection to the same incident. Both remain in jail as of this update.
Holcombe played in seven games as a true freshman last season.
UPDATED 1:11 p.m. ET: Offensive lineman Howard Watkins is the third Illini player arrested in connection to the incident at a university dorm. Like the other two, Watkins, a 2017 signee who enrolled early and participated in spring practice, has been charged with home invasion and armed robbery.
One of the more surprising transfers of the 2017 offseason has given a rather broad hint as to his next college football home.
Late last month, Jonathan Giles, a semifinalist for the 2016 Biletnikoff Award, announced that he would be transferring from Texas Tech. Two weeks later, the wide receiver took to Twitter to release a Top 10 list for potential landing spots, and, not surprisingly, it includes several high-profile programs.
It’s unclear if the fact that Ohio State, Florida State and LSU are listed Nos. 1-3 means anything.
It’s also unclear when Giles will whittle that list down to, first, official visits as well as, ultimately, his final decision. Giles will have to sit out the 2017 season regardless of where he lands, but will still have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
The 5-11, 184-pound Giles led the Red Raiders in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,158), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per catch (16.8) as a true sophomore last season However, he exited spring practice this year second on the depth chart.
Out of all the headlines I’d never thought I’d ever have to type, this would have to be at or near the very top of the list.
Over the weekend, Deadspin.com posted a tweet which featured a photo of a decidedly naked man humping a dead shark on a boat. Unfortunately for Jim McElwain, the nude dude, at least facially, looked very much like the Florida head football coach.
That post forced the university to reach out to its coach, with McElwain, through a spokesperson, confirming to the website that “it’s not him.”
Tuesday, at a Gator Club meeting, a slightly agitated McElwain addressed, for the first time, in a public forum the 800-pound violated shark sitting in the living room. From the Gainesville Sun:
Well, first and foremost, I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me. …
“In the world that we live, what is a story. I just know this: it isn’t me.
And, with that, naked-man-on-a-sharkgate has officially run its course.