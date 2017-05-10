Michigan, Maryland, Oregon among those interested in Clemson transfer Korrin Wiggins

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Depending on how things unfold over the next few weeks, a Big Ten team could be the beneficiary of a transfer from the reigning national champions. Or, potentially, even a team from Clemson’s own conference.

Earlier this offseason, Korrin Wiggins decided to transfer from Clemson. This week, 247Sports.com reported that Michigan, Maryland, Oregon, Kansas and North Carolina State, among others, have been in contact with the transferring defensive back.

The Charleston Post & Courier reported late last month that Wiggins wanted to play his final season closer to his hometown of Durham, NC, which could bode well for NC State.

Wiggins is scheduled to graduate from Clemson later this month, leaving him eligible to play in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.

All told, Wiggins played in 32 games during his time with the Tigers.