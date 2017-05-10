USF dismisses DE LaDarrius Jackson after a second sexual assault charge

For the second time in the span of a month, USF defensive end LaDarrius Jackson has been accused of sexual assault. And for the second time in a month, Jackson has also turned himself in to face charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment and has now been released by the program, according to Tampa Bay Times.
The alleged assault took place during a visit to a woman’s home on March 27. Per the report Tampa Bay Times report, the alleged victim informed police she was putting stuff away in her bathroom when Jackson asked multiple times to take a shower together. After turning down Jackson, the defensive end allegedly blocked the door, leading the woman to begin washing her hair. Jackson then allegedly grabbed her and began removing her clothes and committed sexual battery.
The story continued;
Afterward, Jackson made the woman drive to a nearby pharmacy to purchase an emergency contraceptive and ordered her to take it in his presence. He then made her drive him home to his on-campus dorm in USF’s Holly Apartments, the agency said.
This all allegedly took place in the same dorm that Jackson’s first assault allegation took place.
Last week, Jackson was arrested on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment and was held on bond. After that news, USF placed Jackson on an indefinite suspension from the program.
Jackson was a junior college transfer to the USF program under former head coach Willie Taggart (now the current Oregon coach). Charlie Strong was recently faced to confront comments from a judge about the behavior of the players within the Bulls program. The judge was presiding over Jackson’s preliminary hearing when she made the comments, and she has now disqualified herself from Jackson’s case.
The Clemson Tigers will be the second college football team to make a trip to the White House during the Donald Trump administration. The reigning national champions will be honored at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on June 12, according to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
“I know we’re going to leave really early (on the 12th) and get back late (at night), so it’ll be a great experience,” Swinney told reporters, according to The Post and Courier. Swinney will be making his second trip to the White House as a national champion, although the last time he did so was as a player on Alabama’s 1992 national championship team.
“I got to do it as a player back in 1992 — the spring of 1993 — so I’m excited for our guys to have an opportunity to get to go,” Swinney said. “I don’t know if all of them can go, some of our (former) seniors have camps and stuff, but it’ll be a fun trip. The Capitol and the White House — you get to do something in a way that very few people get to do.”
Clemson may be the first national championship college football team to visit President Trump, but they will be the second college football team to make the trip. Last week, Trump hosted Air Force’s football team to the White House in celebration and recognition of the Falcons winning the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy during the 2016 season. The Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy is awarded annually to the service academy that wins the three-way battle between Air Force, Army, and Navy. Air Force won the trophy outright with head-to-head victories over both Army and Navy last fall.
Considering the overall value of the Texas football program, it may come as a bit of a shock the Longhorns have never paid an assistant coach $1 million prior to now. That is no longer the case in Austin after Texas regents put their stamp of approval on contract terms for defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. Orlando will join the ranks of handsomely-paid assistant coaches with over $1 million attached to his contract.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, Orlando’s contract will net him $1.09 million annually through the end of March 2020. That puts Orlando just ahead of Alabama’s Jeremy Pruitt according to the database of coaching salaries organized by USA Today, going off the 2016 numbers. Orlando joins a growing list of assistant coaches being paid at least a million dollars in 2017. Michigan will be paying three assistants $1 million or more this upcoming season.
Texas has plenty of resources at its disposal, and it is clear the university is committed to supporting head coach Tom Herman and his staff financially. Orlando’s predecessor in Austin, Vance Bedford, was paid $800,625 in total pay in 2016. Bedford was certainly experienced prior to joining Charlie Strong at Texas, with assistant coaching experience dating back to 1987 at the college level. That’s a few more years than Orlando has under his belt, but Orlando and Herman have been together since Herman brought him to Houston in 2015.
“I mean, I’ve seen Todd Orlando make chicken salad out of some lesser parts, so I have a lot of confidence in that staff and what they’re able to do with whatever talent that we’ve inherited,” Herman said recently, per the Austin American-Statesman.
Texas making a move to pay an assistant coach this richly speaks volumes. When an assistant coach receives a $1 million (or more) contract, the message resonates that the program is invested in providing stability and competing with the best of the best. Remember, this is also the same school that just splurged on TVs above players’ lockers. Now, Texas is showing they are willing to spend money on the assistant coaches as well like never before.
In addition to Orlando’s sizable contract being approved by Texas regents, seven other contracts for assistants were approved. Among them was a three-year contract for offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who will be paid $790,000 per year.
As expected, Illinois has addressed the legal elephant squatting in the middle of their football locker room.
Wednesday morning, three Illini football players, offensive linemen Darta Lee and Howard Watkins and wide receiver Zarrian Holcombe, were arrested on charges of home invasion and armed robbery. Not long after the arrests came to light, Lovie Smith issued a statement addressing the situation.
In the statement, Smith revealed that Lee and Holcombe had already been suspended prior to the arrests for violating unspecified team rules. Those two will remain suspended.
Additionally, Watkins has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities as well.
“These allegations, if true, fail to live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes,” the head coach said. “We continue to gather information and will take appropriate steps based upon what we learn.”
Lee started two of the six games he played his true freshman season last year, while Holcombe played in seven his first season with the Illini. Watkins was a three-star 2017 signee who enrolled early at the school.
Depending on how things unfold over the next few weeks, a Big Ten team could be the beneficiary of a transfer from the reigning national champions. Or, potentially, even a team from Clemson’s own conference.
Earlier this offseason, Korrin Wiggins decided to transfer from Clemson. This week, 247Sports.com reported that Michigan, Maryland, Oregon, Kansas and North Carolina State, among others, have been in contact with the transferring defensive back.
The Charleston Post & Courier reported late last month that Wiggins wanted to play his final season closer to his hometown of Durham, NC, which could bode well for NC State.
Wiggins is scheduled to graduate from Clemson later this month, leaving him eligible to play in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.
All told, Wiggins played in 32 games during his time with the Tigers.