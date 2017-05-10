USF dismisses DE LaDarrius Jackson after a second sexual assault charge

For the second time in the span of a month, USF defensive end LaDarrius Jackson has been accused of sexual assault. And for the second time in a month, Jackson has also turned himself in to face charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment and has now been released by the program, according to Tampa Bay Times.

The alleged assault took place during a visit to a woman’s home on March 27. Per the report Tampa Bay Times report, the alleged victim informed police she was putting stuff away in her bathroom when Jackson asked multiple times to take a shower together. After turning down Jackson, the defensive end allegedly blocked the door, leading the woman to begin washing her hair. Jackson then allegedly grabbed her and began removing her clothes and committed sexual battery.

The story continued;

Afterward, Jackson made the woman drive to a nearby pharmacy to purchase an emergency contraceptive and ordered her to take it in his presence. He then made her drive him home to his on-campus dorm in USF’s Holly Apartments, the agency said.

This all allegedly took place in the same dorm that Jackson’s first assault allegation took place.

Last week, Jackson was arrested on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment and was held on bond. After that news, USF placed Jackson on an indefinite suspension from the program.

Jackson was a junior college transfer to the USF program under former head coach Willie Taggart (now the current Oregon coach). Charlie Strong was recently faced to confront comments from a judge about the behavior of the players within the Bulls program. The judge was presiding over Jackson’s preliminary hearing when she made the comments, and she has now disqualified herself from Jackson’s case.

