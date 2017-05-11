ACC, Notre Dame release future schedules through 2037

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Yes, you read that correctly — two decades out.

Since 2014, Notre Dame and the ACC have had a scheduling relationship that sees the Fighting Irish face five teams from that conference each season. That schedule had previously been announced through the 2025 season; Thursday, the schedule through the 2037 season was announced as well.

There are 60 games total in this portion of the agreement, with 30 of those being home contests for the Irish.

“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”

Over the past three seasons, Notre Dame was 9-6 against ACC schools. They were 2-3 last season.

Below are the complete future matchups between the two entities:

2026

Notre Dame at Florida State

Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2027

Notre Dame at Clemson

Notre Dame at Duke

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

2028

Boston College at Notre Dame

Clemson at Notre Dame

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Pitt

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2029

Notre Dame at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at NC State

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2030

Notre Dame at Boston College

Duke at Notre Dame

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Louisville

North Carolina at Notre Dame

2031

Notre Dame at Clemson (Labor Day night)

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina

NC State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Virginia

2032

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Miami

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2033

Notre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame at Duke

Notre Dame at Louisville

Pitt at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2034

Clemson at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Miami

Notre Dame at Pitt

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2035

Boston College at Notre Dame

Duke at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Louisville

Notre Dame at NC State

Notre Dame at Virginia

2036

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Pitt at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Labor Day night)

2037

Notre Dame at Clemson

Miami at Notre Dame

NC State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Notre Dame at Wake Forest