Daytrieon Dean tweets decision to transfer from Arkansas

Yes, you read that correctly — two decades out.
Since 2014, Notre Dame and the ACC have had a scheduling relationship that sees the Fighting Irish face five teams from that conference each season. That schedule had previously been announced through the 2025 season; Thursday, the schedule through the 2037 season was announced as well.
There are 60 games total in this portion of the agreement, with 30 of those being home contests for the Irish.
“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”
Over the past three seasons, Notre Dame was 9-6 against ACC schools. They were 2-3 last season.
Below are the complete future matchups between the two entities:
2026
Notre Dame at Florida State
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2027
Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame at Duke
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
2028
Boston College at Notre Dame
Clemson at Notre Dame
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Pitt
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
2029
Notre Dame at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
2030
Notre Dame at Boston College
Duke at Notre Dame
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
North Carolina at Notre Dame
2031
Notre Dame at Clemson (Labor Day night)
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia
2032
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
2033
Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame at Duke
Notre Dame at Louisville
Pitt at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2034
Clemson at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Notre Dame at Pitt
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2035
Boston College at Notre Dame
Duke at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Virginia
2036
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Pitt at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Labor Day night)
2037
Notre Dame at Clemson
Miami at Notre Dame
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Notre Dame at Wake Forest