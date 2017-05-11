Getty Images

Daytrieon Dean tweets decision to transfer from Arkansas

By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT

Another day, another FBS player takes to a social media website to announce a decision to move on from his current college home.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Daytrieon Dean confirmed that he would be transferring from Arkansas. “This decision was not easy and took a lot of prayer and thought,” Dean, who played his high school football in the state, wrote. “I will always be an Arkansas kid at heart.”

No specific reason was given for Dean’s decision to transfer after two years in the football program.

Dean was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2015 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the 6-3, 281-pound defensive end didn’t see the field in 2016.

Michigan announces endowment of defensive coordinator position

By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Michigan had previously announced that its head coach and offensive coordinator positions, as well as that of athletic director, had been endowed.  Thursday, the defensive side of the football has received the same financial treatment.

U-M announced in a press release that the defensive coordinator position has been endowed through a donation from Matthew and Nicole Lester.  Thus, moving forward, Don Brown will technically be referred to as the Matthew and Nicole Lester Family Football Defensive coordinator.

Matthew Lester, owner of a real estate investment company, is a 1987 graduate of the university.  His father, Dr. Melvin Lester, is also a graduate and founding member of the Victors Club.

The specific amount of the endowment from the Lesters wasn’t divulged.

“We are exceptionally grateful to Matthew and Nicole for this unique gift to the University of Michigan,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, in a statement. “The Lester family is part of a strong group of donors and alumni that are passionate about this university. Great relationships can lead to these outcomes, and it is our student-athletes who will continue to benefit for years to come. Gifts like this make it possible for us to attract and retain the best coaches and students who participate in athletics.”

“This gift represents a long-standing commitment by the Lester family to the University of Michigan and football program, and we have so much appreciation for their generosity,” said Jim Harbaugh, the J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach, said in his statement. “This gesture will have a great impact on the coaches and student-athletes who represent our team. We are appreciative of the commitments made by Ira (Harris), Sandy (Robertson) and now the Lester family. Their support and dedication is much appreciated and means a lot. It has been great to spend time getting to know Matt and his son, Asa, and we look forward to their family remaining a part of our program for years to come.”

There was no statement from Sanford Robertson offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

ACC, Notre Dame release future schedules through 2037

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Yes, you read that correctly — two decades out.

Since 2014, Notre Dame and the ACC have had a scheduling relationship that sees the Fighting Irish face five teams from that conference each season.  That schedule had previously been announced through the 2025 season; Thursday, the schedule through the 2037 season was announced as well.

There are 60 games total in this portion of the agreement, with 30 of those being home contests for the Irish.

“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”

Over the past three seasons, Notre Dame was 9-6 against ACC schools.  They were 2-3 last season.

Below are the complete future matchups between the two entities:

2026
Notre Dame at Florida State
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame

2027
Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame at Duke
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Wake Forest

2028
Boston College at Notre Dame
Clemson at Notre Dame
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Pitt
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2029
Notre Dame at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2030
Notre Dame at Boston College
Duke at Notre Dame
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
North Carolina at Notre Dame

2031
Notre Dame at Clemson (Labor Day night)
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia

2032
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2033
Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame at Duke
Notre Dame at Louisville
Pitt at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2034
Clemson at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Notre Dame at Pitt
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame

2035
Boston College at Notre Dame
Duke at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Virginia

2036
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Pitt at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Labor Day night)

2037
Notre Dame at Clemson
Miami at Notre Dame
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Clemson scheduled to visit Donald Trump at White House on June 12

By Kevin McGuireMay 10, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

The Clemson Tigers will be the second college football team to make a trip to the White House during the Donald Trump administration. The reigning national champions will be honored at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on June 12, according to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I know we’re going to leave really early (on the 12th) and get back late (at night), so it’ll be a great experience,” Swinney told reporters, according to The Post and Courier. Swinney will be making his second trip to the White House as a national champion, although the last time he did so was as a player on Alabama’s 1992 national championship team.

“I got to do it as a player back in 1992 — the spring of 1993 — so I’m excited for our guys to have an opportunity to get to go,” Swinney said. “I don’t know if all of them can go, some of our (former) seniors have camps and stuff, but it’ll be a fun trip. The Capitol and the White House — you get to do something in a way that very few people get to do.”

Clemson may be the first national championship college football team to visit President Trump, but they will be the second college football team to make the trip. Last week, Trump hosted Air Force’s football team to the White House in celebration and recognition of the Falcons winning the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy during the 2016 season. The Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy is awarded annually to the service academy that wins the three-way battle between Air Force, Army, and Navy. Air Force won the trophy outright with head-to-head victories over both Army and Navy last fall.

Texas DC Todd Orlando joins the $1 million assistant coaching club

By Kevin McGuireMay 10, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Considering the overall value of the Texas football program, it may come as a bit of a shock the Longhorns have never paid an assistant coach $1 million prior to now. That is no longer the case in Austin after Texas regents put their stamp of approval on contract terms for defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. Orlando will join the ranks of handsomely-paid assistant coaches with over $1 million attached to his contract.

According to the  Austin American-Statesman, Orlando’s contract will net him $1.09 million annually through the end of March 2020. That puts Orlando just ahead of Alabama’s Jeremy Pruitt according to the database of coaching salaries organized by USA Today, going off the 2016 numbers. Orlando joins a growing list of assistant coaches being paid at least a million dollars in 2017. Michigan will be paying three assistants $1 million or more this upcoming season.

Texas has plenty of resources at its disposal, and it is clear the university is committed to supporting head coach Tom Herman and his staff financially. Orlando’s predecessor in Austin, Vance Bedford, was paid $800,625 in total pay in 2016. Bedford was certainly experienced prior to joining Charlie Strong at Texas, with assistant coaching experience dating back to 1987 at the college level. That’s a few more years than Orlando has under his belt, but Orlando and Herman have been together since Herman brought him to Houston in 2015.

“I mean, I’ve seen Todd Orlando make chicken salad out of some lesser parts, so I have a lot of confidence in that staff and what they’re able to do with whatever talent that we’ve inherited,” Herman said recently, per the Austin American-Statesman.

Texas making a move to pay an assistant coach this richly speaks volumes. When an assistant coach receives a $1 million (or more) contract, the message resonates that the program is invested in providing stability and competing with the best of the best. Remember, this is also the same school that just splurged on TVs above players’ lockers. Now, Texas is showing they are willing to spend money on the assistant coaches as well like never before.

In addition to Orlando’s sizable contract being approved by Texas regents, seven other contracts for assistants were approved. Among them was a three-year contract for offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who will be paid $790,000 per year.