Michigan State president releases video update to sexual assault investigations

There’s a dark cloud swirling around Michigan State’s campus involving the football program. Mark Dantonio‘s team is in the midst of a months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations involving multiple football players.

The investigation has forced the Spartans to perform the awkward dance of talking around the investigation while not really talking about it, operating like a business with a “Don’t mind our mess!” signs throughout the premises. Four football players have been suspended or removed from the team, and staffer Curtis Blackwell‘s employment has been stuck in limbo since February. Additionally, former staff doctor Larry Nassar has been charged with more than two dozen counts of first-degree sexual assault.

As a result, Michigan State president Lou Anna K. Simon has released a video updating key Spartans constituents on the situation.

“This is a difficult time and it’s been troubling for many, particularly for Spartans,” she said. “The seriousness of the charges requires the most deliberate investigations possible. So I thank the Spartan community for your patience as we work with authorities to ensure justice is fully served. Most of all I want to thank each and every individual who has come forward to share details of personally traumatic events. This is truly a courageous act.”

“I recognize the pain sexual violence causes,” Simon continued, “and I truly regret any time someone in our community experiences it.”

Michigan State has also created a landing page specifically designed to affirm its efforts to create a safe campus.

While there is certainly a circle-the-wagons air around Michigan State’s efforts, it’s well above and beyond any sort of public accountability Baylor burden itself with during its own sexual assault scandal.