Oklahoma extends Lincoln Riley’s contract through 2019

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Oklahoma has experienced nothing but success in the two years since Bob Stoops hired Lincoln Riley to call plays.

The Sooners have won two Big 12 championships — becoming the first team to post a perfect 9-0 mark in the league’s 6-year round-robin era in 2016 — reached the College Football Playoff in 2015 and scored a whole bunch of points under Riley’s direction. The Sooners have finished fourth and third in scoring, respectively, in 2015 and ’16.

As such, the folks in crimson and cream have locked their wunderkind offensive coordinator into a long-term deal.

Oklahoma announced Thursday a contract extension that keeps Riley in Norman through 2019 at an advanced salary of $1.3 million.

It’ll be the second time in as many off-seasons Riley has enjoyed a $400,000 raise. He made $500,000 in arriving from East Carolina and $900,000 after the success of the 2015 season where he helped OU reach the CFP and won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. As pointed out by, uh, me at FootballScoop Riley earned $151,000 as ECU’s offensive coordinator in 2012.

“This has been in the works for a few months,” Stoops said in a statement. “Lincoln’s done a phenomenal job in his two years here and we’re excited for him and his family. They’re great people and have fully immersed themselves into the Oklahoma community. He’s fully committed to OU and what we’re doing as a university and football program, and all of us are looking forward to continuing to work together to develop young men on and off the field, and bring more championships to Norman.”

Riley sent this not-so-coincidentally timed tweet earlier today.

“I appreciate OU and Coach Stoops taking a chance on me a couple of years ago and the loyalty they’ve shown to my family,” Riley said. “We are extremely grateful, and I want to display my strong loyalty to this school and program in return. We absolutely love living here. It’s a place we relate to, a place we feel very much at home. I love the people I work with at OU and I love the players I coach. It’s been a fantastic first two years, but I’m excited for what’s ahead in Norman. We’re looking forward to being a part of this university and community for a long time.”

Today’s extension makes it abundantly clear Riley will remain in Norman until the 33-year-old takes his first head coaching job, whenever that happens to be.

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT

Texas Tech lost a wide receiver to a transfer late last month, and on Thursday they lost another one.

Tony Brown revealed on Twitter he will ply his craft elsewhere moving forward. “[A]fter talking with my family and praying, I have made the decision it is in my best interest to transfer from Texas Tech University and pursue my dreams and academics elsewhere,” he wrote.

On the surface, Brown does not appear to be near the loss of Biletnikoff finalist Jonathan Giles, who led the Red Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last season. Brown ranked 11th of Texas Tech’s 21 pass catchers with 13 grabs for 128 yards and no scores. He snared 14 receptions for 250 yards and one score as a true freshman in 2015.

Brown was rated a three-star prospect when signing with the Red Raiders out of La Mirada, Calif. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out 2017, assuming he transfers to an FBS school.

One of his now-former teammates doesn’t approve of the exodus occurring from the Texas Tech wide receivers’ room.

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

The December signing period is happening, and we now have one example of the ripple effect this change will have on college football.

The Football Bowl Association on Wednesday released its 2017-18 schedule, which once again includes 40 games packed between the third Saturday in December and the second Monday in January. This calendar, of course, includes the Dec. 20-22 signing period.

Three games are in the direct crosshairs of the new signing period:

Thursday, Dec. 21: St. Petersburg Bowl (8 p.m. ET/ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22: Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET/ESPN)/Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m. ET/ESPN)

There really aren’t any bad guys here, it’s just one of those unfortunate circumstances where separate agencies with understandable agendas and schedules happen to contradict each other, which will leave six as-yet-unknown programs looking to juggle two tasks never asked of any college football programs before.

Thankfully, no games are scheduled on the first day of the December signing period, though the six teams slated for these games — and the eight more playing in the two days immediately following the Dec. 20-22 signing period — will be in full bowl prep and at their bowl sites while most likely looking to lock down a large portion of their signing class.

How big a deal is this, you ask? Well, Gus Malzahn admitted in a podcast this week he sleeps with his cell phone on his chest each Signing Day eve. Now consider the coaches playing in the above bowl games will be from Group of 5 programs, and thus looking to protect their players from Power 5 poachers as well as their conference foes, all while getting ready to play a game.

By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Not too long after the end of spring practice, the offensive line cavalry is headed to West Lafayette. Reportedly.

According to the Journal and Courier, David Steinmetz has decided to transfer into the Purdue football program. The 6-8, 296-pound offensive tackle spent the past three seasons at Rhode Island.

As Steinmetz would be coming to the Boilermakers from a Football Championship Series program as well as a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

Steinmetz started 31 games the past three years for the Blue Hens. Most of that work came on the right side of the offensive line.

Should Steinmetz’s move come to fruition, he’d join Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Holmes (HERE), Western Kentucky linebacker T.J. McCollum (HERE) and Wake Forest defensive back Josh Okonye (HERE) as graduate transfers added by the Boilermakers this offseason. Additionally, Purdue was part of the Top 10 released this week by transfer wide receiver Jonathan Giles, who led Texas Tech in receiving last season.

By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

The bad news is a key piece of Texas’ secondary has gone under the knife.  There is, though, some good news on that front.

UT announced Thursday that P.J. Locke underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair an athletic pubalgia, more commonly known as a sports hernia.  The safety underwent the surgery in Philadelphia.

Per the school’s release, Locke’s rehab will take approximately 4-6 weeks.  Such a timeline would not only allow the junior defensive back to be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp, but for summer workouts as well.

Locke was a three-star member of the Longhorns’ 2015 recruiting class.

After playing in 12 games as a true freshman, he played in another dozen last season.  He started nine of the contests at nickleback.