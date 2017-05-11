Getty Images

Texas DB P.J. Locke undergoes sports hernia surgery

By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

The bad news is a key piece of Texas’ secondary has gone under the knife.  There is, though, some good news on that front.

UT announced Thursday that P.J. Locke underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair an athletic pubalgia, more commonly known as a sports hernia.  The safety underwent the surgery in Philadelphia.

Per the school’s release, Locke’s rehab will take approximately 4-6 weeks.  Such a timeline would not only allow the junior defensive back to be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp, but for summer workouts as well.

Locke was a three-star member of the Longhorns’ 2015 recruiting class.

After playing in 12 games as a true freshman, he played in another dozen last season.  He started nine of the contests at nickleback.

Charlie Strong met with judge who issued scathing rebuke of USF coach

USF athletics
By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

When it comes to one of the more bizarre storylines of this offseason, they can indeed just get along.

Then-USF defensive end LaDarrius Jackson was arrested earlier this month on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.  At Jackson’s initial court appearance last week, Judge Margaret Taylor, a USF graduate, ripped into both the player and, in particular, his head coach, Charlie Strong.  In a blistering diatribe that quickly went viral, the judge questioned whether the head coach has control of his players off the field because of two recent violent felony arrests as well as imploring Strong “to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.”

The public tongue-lashing forced Strong to issue a public statement defending himself and his football program, saying in part that “[w]e have wonderful young men in the USF football program who choose to do the right thing every day.”

Taylor subsequently recused herself from the case; Tuesday, the judge and the subject of her diatribe got together for what appears to be a very amicable meeting.  From the Tampa Bay Times:

It was a very positive conversation,” reported Chief Judge Ron Ficarrotta, who met Strong for coffee and asked if he would be willing to meet with the judge who gave him the dressing-down. Strong agreed, and the two spoke for about ten minutes in the chief judge’s chambers.

“I think Coach Strong was able to educate Judge Taylor on some of the issues,” Ficarrotta said. “It went very well.

Neither parties publicly commented on the meeting, although a USF spokesperson told the Times that the coach “appreciated the judge reaching out to him.”

“[It was]a very good meeting on both sides,” USF associated director of communications Brian Siegrest said according to the newspaper. “And they both left with a good understanding.”

Jackson was arrested again Wednesday on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.  He was summarily dismissed by Strong the same day.

Bulls defensive back Hassan Childs was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in late March.  A day later, Childs was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession in connection to a road-rage incident the night he was shot.  Childs allegedly pointed a gun at least twice at a man, Jovanni Jimenez, and his family and was ultimately shot three times by Jimenez.

Childs too was dismissed from the football program.

Both Childs and Jackson were recruited and signed by Strong’s predecessor Willie Taggart, who left USF to take the head-coaching job at Oregon.  Strong was hired less than a week later.

Michigan announces endowment of defensive coordinator position


By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Michigan had previously announced that its head coach and offensive coordinator positions, as well as that of athletic director, had been endowed.  Thursday, the defensive side of the football has received the same financial treatment.

U-M announced in a press release that the defensive coordinator position has been endowed through a donation from Matthew and Nicole Lester.  Thus, moving forward, Don Brown will technically be referred to as the Matthew and Nicole Lester Family Football Defensive coordinator.

Matthew Lester, owner of a real estate investment company, is a 1987 graduate of the university.  His father, Dr. Melvin Lester, is also a graduate and founding member of the Victors Club.

The specific amount of the endowment from the Lesters wasn’t divulged.

“We are exceptionally grateful to Matthew and Nicole for this unique gift to the University of Michigan,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, in a statement. “The Lester family is part of a strong group of donors and alumni that are passionate about this university. Great relationships can lead to these outcomes, and it is our student-athletes who will continue to benefit for years to come. Gifts like this make it possible for us to attract and retain the best coaches and students who participate in athletics.”

“This gift represents a long-standing commitment by the Lester family to the University of Michigan and football program, and we have so much appreciation for their generosity,” said Jim Harbaugh, the J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach, said in his statement. “This gesture will have a great impact on the coaches and student-athletes who represent our team. We are appreciative of the commitments made by Ira (Harris), Sandy (Robertson) and now the Lester family. Their support and dedication is much appreciated and means a lot. It has been great to spend time getting to know Matt and his son, Asa, and we look forward to their family remaining a part of our program for years to come.”

There was no statement from Sanford Robertson offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

ACC, Notre Dame release future schedules through 2037


By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Yes, you read that correctly — two decades out.

Since 2014, Notre Dame and the ACC have had a scheduling relationship that sees the Fighting Irish face five teams from that conference each season.  That schedule had previously been announced through the 2025 season; Thursday, the schedule through the 2037 season was announced as well.

There are 60 games total in this portion of the agreement, with 30 of those being home contests for the Irish.

“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”

Over the past three seasons, Notre Dame was 9-6 against ACC schools.  They were 2-3 last season.

Below are the complete future matchups between the two entities:

2026
Notre Dame at Florida State
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame

2027
Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame at Duke
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Wake Forest

2028
Boston College at Notre Dame
Clemson at Notre Dame
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Pitt
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2029
Notre Dame at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2030
Notre Dame at Boston College
Duke at Notre Dame
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
North Carolina at Notre Dame

2031
Notre Dame at Clemson (Labor Day night)
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia

2032
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2033
Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame at Duke
Notre Dame at Louisville
Pitt at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2034
Clemson at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Notre Dame at Pitt
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame

2035
Boston College at Notre Dame
Duke at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Virginia

2036
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Pitt at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Labor Day night)

2037
Notre Dame at Clemson
Miami at Notre Dame
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Daytrieon Dean tweets decision to transfer from Arkansas


By John TaylorMay 11, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT

Another day, another FBS player takes to a social media website to announce a decision to move on from his current college home.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Daytrieon Dean confirmed that he would be transferring from Arkansas. “This decision was not easy and took a lot of prayer and thought,” Dean, who played his high school football in the state, wrote. “I will always be an Arkansas kid at heart.”

No specific reason was given for Dean’s decision to transfer after two years in the football program.

Dean was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2015 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the 6-3, 281-pound defensive end didn’t see the field in 2016.