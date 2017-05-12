Another Ohio State DB announces transfer as Rodjay Burns heads to Louisville

It goes without saying that Ohio State faces an uphill climb in 2017 to replace three first-round picks in their secondary but this week hasn’t exactly helped out on that front as a second defensive back announced he’s on his way out of Columbus.
Sophomore cornerback Rodjay Burns announced on his Instagram on Friday that he would be headed back to his hometown and will play at Louisville once he’s eligible in 2018.
Burns did see action in six games last year for the Buckeyes and even recorded a pick-six in the team’s opener. While playing time was likely one of the factors involved in the decision to join the Cardinals, he also cited his father’s health as a driving reason for the return to Louisville.
Fellow OSU corner Joshua Norwood confirmed he was leaving the program earlier in the week which, when combined with Burns’ departure, will put even more pressure on Urban Meyer’s stellar 2017 recruiting class to come in and play right away in the secondary for the team this season.
Luckily for the Buckeyes, there’s a pretty solid track record of reloading on the back end of their defense in recent years.
Iowa’s offensive transformation this offseason has been a bit of a mixed bag according to most following the program and now things may be even harder in 2017 as the team’s options at wide receiver dwindled further on Friday.
That’s because the school announced in a relatively short release that rising junior Jerminic Smith is no longer part of the football team and will be playing elsewhere next season.
“We have mutually agreed that at this point it is in everyone’s best interest that Jerminic starts a new chapter in his collegiate career. We wish him success moving forward,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.
Smith was suspended in April from the Hawkeyes’ spring practices due to academic issues and never did seem to get back in the good graces of Ferentz. The wideout caught 23 balls last year for 314 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for another 63 yards as well.
The Texas native was expected to be one of the top options in the passing game in 2017 given the dearth of options for the Hawkeyes but that will not be the case as a result of Smith’s dismissal.
It’s good to be a college commissioner nowadays but it seems it’s an even better time to be the one leading the Big Ten.
USA Today reports that Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany is set to cash in big time with some $20 million in future bonus payments on the books from the conference. The league’s most recent tax returns shed light on the paychecks, which will come in addition to the over $2 million he already receives each year.
“Commissioner Delany has provided invaluable leadership for Big Ten member institutions while delivering first-in-class performance during a time of great transformation in college athletics,” University of Minnesota president Eric Kaler said in a statement provided by the conference. “He has not only successfully balanced the missions of academic achievement, student-athlete development and athletic success, he has successfully developed the resources necessary to strategically position the conference for success well into the future. His compensation is market-competitive, based on an independent third-party analysis, and reflects the value and impact of his leadership.”
Delany has served as commissioner of the Big Ten since 1989 and has been one of the most powerful leaders in college athletics ever since. He was the driving force behind numerous expansions by the conference over the years and the cash-cow that the Big Ten Network has turned into.
While Delany has drawn his fair share of criticism from fans and media members alike over the years, it’s hard to argue with what he’s done for the league’s burgeoning balance sheets. He is already one of the most handsomely compensated commissioners out there but something says the presence of this pay package will cause a few raised eyebrows around college athletics while also quieting talk that he may be set to retire in the very near future.
As UAB football continues preparations for its return, Bill Clark has tweaked his Blazers coaching staff.
In a press release, the football program announced that Hindley Brigham has been promoted to running backs coach. A former Baylor and Furman running back, Brigham had served as an offensive analyst for Clark since 2016.
This will be Brigham’s first on-field role at the collegiate level.
“We are really excited to have Hindley move into our running backs position,” said Clark in a statement. “He was an outstanding running back in his own right and relates to our players. He brings toughness and tenacity along with being a very good student in college himself. He is going to help us in the running backs room and will be a terrific recruiter as well.”
Brigham will replace Randy Pippin, who will move into the role of Director of Player Relations for the football program. Pippin had served as running backs coach since 2015.
“Coaching retention is critical to the success of our football program and these adjustments will assist in those efforts moving forward,” the head coach said. “Our coaches have done a tremendous job keeping our players focused and motivated for two years now without playing a game, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the consistency and hard work of the entire staff.”
This is something you don’t see very often.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Carson Griffis announced that, “[a]fter a lot of thought,” he has decided to transfer out of Auburn football program. Not only that, but the walk-on wide receiver revealed his new home — Columbia University of the Ivy League.
“I would like to thank Auburn for the past year of memories, friendships, and the opportunity to play for the Tigers,” Griffis wrote. “I would not trade this past year for anything.”
Griffis came to AU as a preferred walk-on out of Homewood, Ala. He took a redshirt for his true freshman season last year.