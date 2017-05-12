Getty Images

Arrested Illini players claim dorm incident was a prank

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

Because of course they did.

Wednesday morning, three Illinois football players, offensive linemen Darta Lee and Howard Watkins and wide receiver Zarrian Holcombe, were arrested on charges of home invasion and armed robbery. Thursday, the trio was officially arraigned on felony charges of residential burglary and aggravated robbery.

The players, however, claimed that, according to first assistant state’s attorney Steve Ziegler, they were merely pulling a prank on the 19-year-old dormitory resident. From the Champaign News-Gazette:

Ziegler said the trio is accused of entering the room of another 19-year-old man who lived in Bromley Hall and threatening him with a pellet gun just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in what they told police was a “prank or a joke.”

“(The victim) was in bed with his door closed but not locked when three guys come into his room. They are all wearing dark clothing and they are all masked,” Ziegler said. “One of them produces what he believed to be a gun. Later he finds a BB gun on the floor of his room.”

Ziegler said from his review of a synopsis provided him by Champaign police, it’s believed that Holcombe was holding the BB gun while Lee went through dresser drawers and Watkins went through the man’s wallet, which was on a table.

“He recognizes Holcombe and Lee as residents of Bromley,” said Ziegler. “He says he calls them by name and they run out of his room. He later finds cash missing. What happens to Watkins is not clear.”

Ziegler said after the victim realized he knew two of the alleged intruders, he followed them into the hall.

“At that point, they are not wearing masks anymore so he knows it’s them,” Ziegler said.

The charges carry a mandatory prison term of 4-15 years on each count if they’re found guilty. Bond has been set at $150,000 for each player.

Lee and Holcombe, who were suspended prior to their arrests, remain suspended. Watkins has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities as well.

Lee started two of the six games he played his true freshman season last year, while Holcombe played in seven his first season with the Illini. Watkins was a three-star 2017 signee who enrolled early at the school.

Four-star rice-less gumbo dieter won’t report to LSU in June

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

Just one of LSU’s 2017 signees will (likely) be lagging behind his fellow classmates this summer, but he’s a big one — both literally and figuratively.

Speaking to the media prior to an event Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Tyler Shelvin will not report with the rest of the Tigers’ 2017 signees early next month.  The massive defensive tackle, per Orgeron, has some academic housecleaning to take care of before he reports, which is now expected to happen in early August.

“We expect most guys to be in,” the coach said. “The one that I know won’t be in right now is Tyler Shelvin because he’s going to summer school. I expect the rest of the guys to be in.”

A four-star 2017 signee, Shelvin was rated as the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Just two players on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Shelvin in the Tigers’ class this year.

Shelvin’s current claim to fame, though, is the fact that he lost nearly 60 pounds — he went from 383 pounds down to 325 — thanks at least in part to a suggestion from his new head coach.

“I told his grandma to start feeding him gumbo with no rice,” Orgeron said earlier this week according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “He called me (and) said, ‘Coach, you’re killing me. I need more rice!'”

Starting Colorado State safety arrested on felony charges, suspended

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

Yep, hit the reset button on the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.  Again.

According to The Coloradoan, Colorado State’s Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000.  It’s alleged that the starting safety stole numerous items from a dorm room April 11, although specific details aren’t yet available.

As a result of the legal situation, Scott has been indefinitely suspended from Mike Bobo‘s football program.

“We have been monitoring the situation involving Braylin Scott since first becoming aware of it at the time of the incident,” the head coach said in a statement. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities at that time, based on preliminary information.

“He remains suspended from the program, and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings.”

Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games.  His three interceptions led the team.

WR Obi Obialo opts to transfer from Oklahoma State

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT

The mini-run of Big 12 wide receivers exiting their programs continues, with Oklahoma State the latest to lose a player at that position.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Obi Obialo announced that he has “decided to transfer from Oklahoma State and re open (sic) my recruitment.”  No specific reason was given for the walk-on’s decision to leave the program.

“I want to thank all the coaches and staff for everything,” the sophomore added.

Coming out of his junior season in high school in 2014, Obialo, a three-star prospect out of Texas, held offers from Iowa and San Diego State, and was getting looks from Baylor as well. However, a serious leg injury midway through his senior season in 2015 led to those offers disappearing even as he committed to the Aztecs in December of that year. Obialo opted to become a preferred walk-on with the Cowboys in February of 2016.

As a true freshman, he caught two passes for 11 yards. Despite a touchdown catch in this year’s spring game, the 6-3, 200-pound Obialo was facing an uphill climb making gains on one of the deepest receiving corps in the conference.

Michigan State president releases video update to sexual assault investigations

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

There’s a dark cloud swirling around Michigan State’s campus involving the football program. Mark Dantonio‘s team is in the midst of a months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations involving multiple football players.

The investigation has forced the Spartans to perform the awkward dance of talking around the investigation while not really talking about it, operating like a business with a “Don’t mind our mess!” signs throughout the premises. Four football players have been suspended or removed from the team, and staffer Curtis Blackwell‘s employment has been stuck in limbo since February. Additionally, former staff doctor Larry Nassar has been charged with more than two dozen counts of first-degree sexual assault.

As a result, Michigan State president Lou Anna K. Simon has released a video updating key Spartans constituents on the situation.

“This is a difficult time and it’s been troubling for many, particularly for Spartans,” she said. “The seriousness of the charges requires the most deliberate investigations possible. So I thank the Spartan community for your patience as we work with authorities to ensure justice is fully served. Most of all I want to thank each and every individual who has come forward to share details of personally traumatic events. This is truly a courageous act.”

“I recognize the pain sexual violence causes,” Simon continued, “and I truly regret any time someone in our community experiences it.”

Michigan State has also created a landing page specifically designed to affirm its efforts to create a safe campus.

While there is certainly a circle-the-wagons air around Michigan State’s efforts, it’s well above and beyond any sort of public accountability Baylor burden itself with during its own sexual assault scandal.