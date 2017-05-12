Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany set to cash in with over $20 million in bonuses

It’s good to be a college commissioner nowadays but it seems it’s an even better time to be the one leading the Big Ten.
USA Today reports that Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany is set to cash in big time with some $20 million in future bonus payments on the books from the conference. The league’s most recent tax returns shed light on the paychecks, which will come in addition to the over $2 million he already receives each year.
“Commissioner Delany has provided invaluable leadership for Big Ten member institutions while delivering first-in-class performance during a time of great transformation in college athletics,” University of Minnesota president Eric Kaler said in a statement provided by the conference. “He has not only successfully balanced the missions of academic achievement, student-athlete development and athletic success, he has successfully developed the resources necessary to strategically position the conference for success well into the future. His compensation is market-competitive, based on an independent third-party analysis, and reflects the value and impact of his leadership.”
Delany has served as commissioner of the Big Ten since 1989 and has been one of the most powerful leaders in college athletics ever since. He was the driving force behind numerous expansions by the conference over the years and the cash-cow that the Big Ten Network has turned into.
While Delany has drawn his fair share of criticism from fans and media members alike over the years, it’s hard to argue with what he’s done for the league’s burgeoning balance sheets. He is already one of the most handsomely compensated commissioners out there but something says the presence of this pay package will cause a few raised eyebrows around college athletics while also quieting talk that he may be set to retire in the very near future.
As UAB football continues preparations for its return, Bill Clark has tweaked his Blazers coaching staff.
In a press release, the football program announced that Hindley Brigham has been promoted to running backs coach. A former Baylor and Furman running back, Brigham had served as an offensive analyst for Clark since 2016.
This will be Brigham’s first on-field role at the collegiate level.
“We are really excited to have Hindley move into our running backs position,” said Clark in a statement. “He was an outstanding running back in his own right and relates to our players. He brings toughness and tenacity along with being a very good student in college himself. He is going to help us in the running backs room and will be a terrific recruiter as well.”
Brigham will replace Randy Pippin, who will move into the role of Director of Player Relations for the football program. Pippin had served as running backs coach since 2015.
“Coaching retention is critical to the success of our football program and these adjustments will assist in those efforts moving forward,” the head coach said. “Our coaches have done a tremendous job keeping our players focused and motivated for two years now without playing a game, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the consistency and hard work of the entire staff.”
This is something you don’t see very often.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Carson Griffis announced that, “[a]fter a lot of thought,” he has decided to transfer out of Auburn football program. Not only that, but the walk-on wide receiver revealed his new home — Columbia University of the Ivy League.
“I would like to thank Auburn for the past year of memories, friendships, and the opportunity to play for the Tigers,” Griffis wrote. “I would not trade this past year for anything.”
Griffis came to AU as a preferred walk-on out of Homewood, Ala. He took a redshirt for his true freshman season last year.
In late March, Brandon Harris announced that he had committed to North Carolina. Friday, the quarterback’s new school made the move officially official.
UNC confirmed via a press release that Harris has signed his scholarship agreement with the university and will play football for the Tar Heels this fall. The fourth-year senior, who has yet to use his redshirt, is scheduled to graduate from LSU this month, and will join his new team this summer.
Harris, who announced his decision to transfer from LSU in mid-February, had also considered, among others, Arizona and Texas.
After starting all 12 games in 2015 for the Tigers, Harris started the first two games of this past season. He lost his job to Danny Etling prior to Week 3 and never regained it.
The Tar Heels will be looking to replace one-year starter Mitch Trubisky, who left school early and was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. Harris will join a quarterback competition that includes Logan Byrd, Nathan Elliott and Chaz Surratt, with the redshirt freshman Surratt the favorite to replace Trubisky at the moment.
Just one of LSU’s 2017 signees will (likely) be lagging behind his fellow classmates this summer, but he’s a big one — both literally and figuratively.
Speaking to the media prior to an event Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Tyler Shelvin will not report with the rest of the Tigers’ 2017 signees early next month. The massive defensive tackle, per Orgeron, has some academic housecleaning to take care of before he reports, which is now expected to happen in early August.
“We expect most guys to be in,” the coach said. “The one that I know won’t be in right now is Tyler Shelvin because he’s going to summer school. I expect the rest of the guys to be in.”
A four-star 2017 signee, Shelvin was rated as the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Just two players on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Shelvin in the Tigers’ class this year.
Shelvin’s current claim to fame, though, is the fact that he lost nearly 60 pounds — he went from 383 pounds down to 325 — thanks at least in part to a suggestion from his new head coach.
“I told his grandma to start feeding him gumbo with no rice,” Orgeron said earlier this week according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “He called me (and) said, ‘Coach, you’re killing me. I need more rice!'”