Bill Clark promotes Hindley Bingham to RBs coach at UAB

As UAB football continues preparations for its return, Bill Clark has tweaked his Blazers coaching staff.

In a press release, the football program announced that Hindley Brigham has been promoted to running backs coach. A former Baylor and Furman running back, Brigham had served as an offensive analyst for Clark since 2016.

This will be Brigham’s first on-field role at the collegiate level.

“We are really excited to have Hindley move into our running backs position,” said Clark in a statement. “He was an outstanding running back in his own right and relates to our players. He brings toughness and tenacity along with being a very good student in college himself. He is going to help us in the running backs room and will be a terrific recruiter as well.”

Brigham will replace Randy Pippin, who will move into the role of Director of Player Relations for the football program. Pippin had served as running backs coach since 2015.

“Coaching retention is critical to the success of our football program and these adjustments will assist in those efforts moving forward,” the head coach said. “Our coaches have done a tremendous job keeping our players focused and motivated for two years now without playing a game, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the consistency and hard work of the entire staff.”