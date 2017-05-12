Iowa announces WR Jerminic Smith no longer part of the football team

Iowa’s offensive transformation this offseason has been a bit of a mixed bag according to most following the program and now things may be even harder in 2017 as the team’s options at wide receiver dwindled further on Friday.

That’s because the school announced in a relatively short release that rising junior Jerminic Smith is no longer part of the football team and will be playing elsewhere next season.

“We have mutually agreed that at this point it is in everyone’s best interest that Jerminic starts a new chapter in his collegiate career. We wish him success moving forward,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.

Smith was suspended in April from the Hawkeyes’ spring practices due to academic issues and never did seem to get back in the good graces of Ferentz. The wideout caught 23 balls last year for 314 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for another 63 yards as well.

The Texas native was expected to be one of the top options in the passing game in 2017 given the dearth of options for the Hawkeyes but that will not be the case as a result of Smith’s dismissal.