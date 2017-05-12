Starting Colorado State safety arrested on felony charges, suspended

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yep, hit the reset button on the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. Again.

According to The Coloradoan, Colorado State’s Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000. It’s alleged that the starting safety stole numerous items from a dorm room April 11, although specific details aren’t yet available.

As a result of the legal situation, Scott has been indefinitely suspended from Mike Bobo‘s football program.

“We have been monitoring the situation involving Braylin Scott since first becoming aware of it at the time of the incident,” the head coach said in a statement. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities at that time, based on preliminary information.

“He remains suspended from the program, and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings.”

Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games. His three interceptions led the team.