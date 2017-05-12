WR Carson Griffis leaving Auburn for the Ivy League

Just one of LSU’s 2017 signees will (likely) be lagging behind his fellow classmates this summer, but he’s a big one — both literally and figuratively.

Speaking to the media prior to an event Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Tyler Shelvin will not report with the rest of the Tigers’ 2017 signees early next month. The massive defensive tackle, per Orgeron, has some academic housecleaning to take care of before he reports, which is now expected to happen in early August.

“We expect most guys to be in,” the coach said. “The one that I know won’t be in right now is Tyler Shelvin because he’s going to summer school. I expect the rest of the guys to be in.”

A four-star 2017 signee, Shelvin was rated as the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Just two players on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Shelvin in the Tigers’ class this year.

Shelvin’s current claim to fame, though, is the fact that he lost nearly 60 pounds — he went from 383 pounds down to 325 — thanks at least in part to a suggestion from his new head coach.

“I told his grandma to start feeding him gumbo with no rice,” Orgeron said earlier this week according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “He called me (and) said, ‘Coach, you’re killing me. I need more rice!'”