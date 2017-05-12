Getty Images

WR Carson Griffis leaving Auburn for the Ivy League

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

This is something you don’t see very often.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Carson Griffis announced that, “[a]fter a lot of thought,” he has decided to transfer out of Auburn football program. Not only that, but the walk-on wide receiver revealed his new home — Columbia University of the Ivy League.

“I would like to thank Auburn for the past year of memories, friendships, and the opportunity to play for the Tigers,” Griffis wrote. “I would not trade this past year for anything.”

Griffis came to AU as a preferred walk-on out of Homewood, Ala.  He took a redshirt for his true freshman season last year.

North Carolina confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Brandon Harris

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT

In late March, Brandon Harris announced that he had committed to North Carolina.  Friday, the quarterback’s new school made the move officially official.

UNC confirmed via a press release that Harris has signed his scholarship agreement with the university and will play football for the Tar Heels this fall.  The fourth-year senior, who has yet to use his redshirt, is scheduled to graduate from LSU this month, and will join his new team this summer.

Harris, who announced his decision to transfer from LSU in mid-February, had also considered, among others, Arizona and Texas.

After starting all 12 games in 2015 for the Tigers, Harris started the first two games of this past season. He lost his job to Danny Etling prior to Week 3 and never regained it.

The Tar Heels will be looking to replace one-year starter Mitch Trubisky, who left school early and was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft.  Harris will join a quarterback competition that includes Logan Byrd, Nathan Elliott and Chaz Surratt, with the redshirt freshman Surratt the favorite to replace Trubisky at the moment.

Four-star rice-less gumbo dieter won’t report to LSU in June

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

Just one of LSU’s 2017 signees will (likely) be lagging behind his fellow classmates this summer, but he’s a big one — both literally and figuratively.

Speaking to the media prior to an event Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Tyler Shelvin will not report with the rest of the Tigers’ 2017 signees early next month.  The massive defensive tackle, per Orgeron, has some academic housecleaning to take care of before he reports, which is now expected to happen in early August.

“We expect most guys to be in,” the coach said. “The one that I know won’t be in right now is Tyler Shelvin because he’s going to summer school. I expect the rest of the guys to be in.”

A four-star 2017 signee, Shelvin was rated as the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Just two players on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Shelvin in the Tigers’ class this year.

Shelvin’s current claim to fame, though, is the fact that he lost nearly 60 pounds — he went from 383 pounds down to 325 — thanks at least in part to a suggestion from his new head coach.

“I told his grandma to start feeding him gumbo with no rice,” Orgeron said earlier this week according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “He called me (and) said, ‘Coach, you’re killing me. I need more rice!'”

Arrested Illini players claim dorm incident was a prank

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

Because of course they did.

Wednesday morning, three Illinois football players, offensive linemen Darta Lee and Howard Watkins and wide receiver Zarrian Holcombe, were arrested on charges of home invasion and armed robbery. Thursday, the trio was officially arraigned on felony charges of residential burglary and aggravated robbery.

The players, however, claimed that, according to first assistant state’s attorney Steve Ziegler, they were merely pulling a prank on the 19-year-old dormitory resident. From the Champaign News-Gazette:

Ziegler said the trio is accused of entering the room of another 19-year-old man who lived in Bromley Hall and threatening him with a pellet gun just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in what they told police was a “prank or a joke.”

“(The victim) was in bed with his door closed but not locked when three guys come into his room. They are all wearing dark clothing and they are all masked,” Ziegler said. “One of them produces what he believed to be a gun. Later he finds a BB gun on the floor of his room.”

Ziegler said from his review of a synopsis provided him by Champaign police, it’s believed that Holcombe was holding the BB gun while Lee went through dresser drawers and Watkins went through the man’s wallet, which was on a table.

“He recognizes Holcombe and Lee as residents of Bromley,” said Ziegler. “He says he calls them by name and they run out of his room. He later finds cash missing. What happens to Watkins is not clear.”

Ziegler said after the victim realized he knew two of the alleged intruders, he followed them into the hall.

“At that point, they are not wearing masks anymore so he knows it’s them,” Ziegler said.

The charges carry a mandatory prison term of 4-15 years on each count if they’re found guilty. Bond has been set at $150,000 for each player.

Lee and Holcombe, who were suspended prior to their arrests, remain suspended. Watkins has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities as well.

Lee started two of the six games he played his true freshman season last year, while Holcombe played in seven his first season with the Illini. Watkins was a three-star 2017 signee who enrolled early at the school.

Starting Colorado State safety arrested on felony charges, suspended

By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

Yep, hit the reset button on the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.  Again.

According to The Coloradoan, Colorado State’s Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000.  It’s alleged that the starting safety stole numerous items from a dorm room April 11, although specific details aren’t yet available.

As a result of the legal situation, Scott has been indefinitely suspended from Mike Bobo‘s football program.

“We have been monitoring the situation involving Braylin Scott since first becoming aware of it at the time of the incident,” the head coach said in a statement. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities at that time, based on preliminary information.

“He remains suspended from the program, and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings.”

Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games.  His three interceptions led the team.