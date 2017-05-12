WR Obi Obialo opts to transfer from Oklahoma State

The mini-run of Big 12 wide receivers exiting their programs continues, with Oklahoma State the latest to lose a player at that position.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Obi Obialo announced that he has “decided to transfer from Oklahoma State and re open (sic) my recruitment.” No specific reason was given for the walk-on’s decision to leave the program.

“I want to thank all the coaches and staff for everything,” the sophomore added.

I’ve decided to transfer from Oklahoma State and re open my recruitment. I want to thank all the coaches and staff for everything. God bless — Obi Obialo (@DoubleOLeven) May 11, 2017

Coming out of his junior season in high school in 2014, Obialo, a three-star prospect out of Texas, held offers from Iowa and San Diego State, and was getting looks from Baylor as well. However, a serious leg injury midway through his senior season in 2015 led to those offers disappearing even as he committed to the Aztecs in December of that year. Obialo opted to become a preferred walk-on with the Cowboys in February of 2016.

As a true freshman, he caught two passes for 11 yards. Despite a touchdown catch in this year’s spring game, the 6-3, 200-pound Obialo was facing an uphill climb making gains on one of the deepest receiving corps in the conference.