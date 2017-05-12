Getty Images

WR Obi Obialo opts to transfer from Oklahoma State

Leave a comment
By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT

The mini-run of Big 12 wide receivers exiting their programs continues, with Oklahoma State the latest to lose a player at that position.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Obi Obialo announced that he has “decided to transfer from Oklahoma State and re open (sic) my recruitment.”  No specific reason was given for the walk-on’s decision to leave the program.

“I want to thank all the coaches and staff for everything,” the sophomore added.

Coming out of his junior season in high school in 2014, Obialo, a three-star prospect out of Texas, held offers from Iowa and San Diego State, and was getting looks from Baylor as well. However, a serious leg injury midway through his senior season in 2015 led to those offers disappearing even as he committed to the Aztecs in December of that year. Obialo opted to become a preferred walk-on with the Cowboys in February of 2016.

As a true freshman, he caught two passes for 11 yards. Despite a touchdown catch in this year’s spring game, the 6-3, 200-pound Obialo was facing an uphill climb making gains on one of the deepest receiving corps in the conference.

Starting Colorado State safety arrested on felony charges, suspended

Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorMay 12, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

Yep, hit the reset button on the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.  Again.

According to The Coloradoan, Colorado State’s Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000.  It’s alleged that the starting safety stole numerous items from a dorm room April 11, although specific details aren’t yet available.

As a result of the legal situation, Scott has been indefinitely suspended from Mike Bobo‘s football program.

“We have been monitoring the situation involving Braylin Scott since first becoming aware of it at the time of the incident,” the head coach said in a statement. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities at that time, based on preliminary information.

“He remains suspended from the program, and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings.”

Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games.  His three interceptions led the team.

Michigan State president releases video update to sexual assault investigations

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

There’s a dark cloud swirling around Michigan State’s campus involving the football program. Mark Dantonio‘s team is in the midst of a months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations involving multiple football players.

The investigation has forced the Spartans to perform the awkward dance of talking around the investigation while not really talking about it, operating like a business with a “Don’t mind our mess!” signs throughout the premises. Four football players have been suspended or removed from the team, and staffer Curtis Blackwell‘s employment has been stuck in limbo since February. Additionally, former staff doctor Larry Nassar has been charged with more than two dozen counts of first-degree sexual assault.

As a result, Michigan State president Lou Anna K. Simon has released a video updating key Spartans constituents on the situation.

“This is a difficult time and it’s been troubling for many, particularly for Spartans,” she said. “The seriousness of the charges requires the most deliberate investigations possible. So I thank the Spartan community for your patience as we work with authorities to ensure justice is fully served. Most of all I want to thank each and every individual who has come forward to share details of personally traumatic events. This is truly a courageous act.”

“I recognize the pain sexual violence causes,” Simon continued, “and I truly regret any time someone in our community experiences it.”

Michigan State has also created a landing page specifically designed to affirm its efforts to create a safe campus.

While there is certainly a circle-the-wagons air around Michigan State’s efforts, it’s well above and beyond any sort of public accountability Baylor burden itself with during its own sexual assault scandal.

Another Texas Tech wide receiver set to transfer

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT

Texas Tech lost a wide receiver to a transfer late last month, and on Thursday they lost another one.

Tony Brown revealed on Twitter he will ply his craft elsewhere moving forward. “[A]fter talking with my family and praying, I have made the decision it is in my best interest to transfer from Texas Tech University and pursue my dreams and academics elsewhere,” he wrote.

On the surface, Brown does not appear to be near the loss of Biletnikoff finalist Jonathan Giles, who led the Red Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last season. Brown ranked 11th of Texas Tech’s 21 pass catchers with 13 grabs for 128 yards and no scores. He snared 14 receptions for 250 yards and one score as a true freshman in 2015.

Brown was rated a three-star prospect when signing with the Red Raiders out of La Mirada, Calif. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out 2017, assuming he transfers to an FBS school.

One of his now-former teammates doesn’t approve of the exodus occurring from the Texas Tech wide receivers’ room.

Oklahoma extends Lincoln Riley’s contract through 2019

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Oklahoma has experienced nothing but success in the two years since Bob Stoops hired Lincoln Riley to call plays.

The Sooners have won two Big 12 championships — becoming the first team to post a perfect 9-0 mark in the league’s 6-year round-robin era in 2016 — reached the College Football Playoff in 2015 and scored a whole bunch of points under Riley’s direction. The Sooners have finished fourth and third in scoring, respectively, in 2015 and ’16.

As such, the folks in crimson and cream have locked their wunderkind offensive coordinator into a long-term deal.

Oklahoma announced Thursday a contract extension that keeps Riley in Norman through 2019 at an advanced salary of $1.3 million.

It’ll be the second time in as many off-seasons Riley has enjoyed a $400,000 raise. He made $500,000 in arriving from East Carolina and $900,000 after the success of the 2015 season where he helped OU reach the CFP and won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. As pointed out by, uh, me at FootballScoop Riley earned $151,000 as ECU’s offensive coordinator in 2012.

“This has been in the works for a few months,” Stoops said in a statement. “Lincoln’s done a phenomenal job in his two years here and we’re excited for him and his family. They’re great people and have fully immersed themselves into the Oklahoma community. He’s fully committed to OU and what we’re doing as a university and football program, and all of us are looking forward to continuing to work together to develop young men on and off the field, and bring more championships to Norman.”

Riley sent this not-so-coincidentally timed tweet earlier today.

“I appreciate OU and Coach Stoops taking a chance on me a couple of years ago and the loyalty they’ve shown to my family,” Riley said. “We are extremely grateful, and I want to display my strong loyalty to this school and program in return. We absolutely love living here. It’s a place we relate to, a place we feel very much at home. I love the people I work with at OU and I love the players I coach. It’s been a fantastic first two years, but I’m excited for what’s ahead in Norman. We’re looking forward to being a part of this university and community for a long time.”

Today’s extension makes it abundantly clear Riley will remain in Norman until the 33-year-old takes his first head coaching job, whenever that happens to be.