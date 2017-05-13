Colorado State DB’s arrest stemmed from allegedly stealing teammate’s jewelry

This’ll go over well in the locker room.

Late this past week, reports surfaced that Colorado State’s Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000. The charges stem from an April 11 incident, but no details had been made available — until now.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Scott is accused of stealing a Rolex watches and diamond jewelry from the dorm room Hunter Donnelly, a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Rams. Donnelly reported the items missing and, ultimately, ended up attempting to sell the items on Craigslist to a police officer posing as a potential buyer. Surveillance camera footage purportedly showing Scott using Donnelly’s key card to enter Donnelly’s residence was turned over to police.

Donnelly told police that one of the Rolex watches was worth $20,000 and the four bracelets were worth $2,000 apiece. According to that player, he bought the items for his girlfriend.

April 19, Donnelly himself was arrested for violating an order of protection because he had made contact with an ex-girlfriend. “A domestic violence enhancement was added to the charge,” reports at the time stated.

As for Scott, he has been indefinitely suspended by the football program. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities,” a portion of a statement from head coach Mike Bobo read.

Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games. His three interceptions led the team.

Donnelly, meanwhile, was a three-star member of CSU’s 2016 recruiting class. Only three Rams signees on the defensive side of the ball that year were rated higher than the Arlington, Tex., product. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.

And, no, I have no idea how, seeing as he’s a college student, he could afford a $20,000 Rolex as well as nearly $10,000 worth of bracelets.