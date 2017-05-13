Former Texas A&M coach reportedly resigns from high school job after poor record

Former Green Bay Packers and Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman’s career has been trending in the wrong direction the past couple of years and now the veteran coach may be done at the high school level as well.

The Associated Press reports that Sherman stepped down from his position leading Nauset Regional High in Eastham, Mass. on Thursday after two years on the job. While it was only assumed that he would be leading the program for a finite time period when he took over, the school’s record on the gridiron may have played a part in the departure as well:

Sherman, a Massachusetts native, went 4-18 in two seasons at Nauset but said he feels he made an impact by instilling core values in his players and teaching them life lessons.

Sherman will apparently be moving on to run a training facility nearby that he has a partnership with. He won three NFC North titles with the Packers from 2000-2005 and posted an 57-39 record in the pros before moving back to the college game at Texas A&M.

The offensive line guru was just 25-25 with the Aggies before being dismissed in favor of current head coach Kevin Sumlin but did recruit a significant amount of NFL talent to College Station during his time running the program.