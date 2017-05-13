Getty Images

Former Texas A&M coach reportedly resigns from high school job after poor record

Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerMay 13, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

Former Green Bay Packers and Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman’s career has been trending in the wrong direction the past couple of years and now the veteran coach may be done at the high school level as well.

The Associated Press reports that Sherman stepped down from his position leading Nauset Regional High in Eastham, Mass. on Thursday after two years on the job. While it was only assumed that he would be leading the program for a finite time period when he took over, the school’s record on the gridiron may have played a part in the departure as well:

Sherman, a Massachusetts native, went 4-18 in two seasons at Nauset but said he feels he made an impact by instilling core values in his players and teaching them life lessons.

Sherman will apparently be moving on to run a training facility nearby that he has a partnership with. He won three NFC North titles with the Packers from 2000-2005 and posted an 57-39 record in the pros before moving back to the college game at Texas A&M.

The offensive line guru was just 25-25 with the Aggies before being dismissed in favor of current head coach Kevin Sumlin but did recruit a significant amount of NFL talent to College Station during his time running the program.

President Donald Trump announces future FBS foes for Liberty football in commencement address

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Bryan FischerMay 13, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

While we may all try to stick to sports nowadays, sometimes one just can’t help but see politics cross streams a bit with college football. Case in point came on Saturday as President Donald Trump announced the future FBS opponents for Liberty University, where the he gave the commencement address for the class of 2017.

Jerry (Fallwell Jr.), are you sure you know what you’re doing?” Trump said while reading off the names of the opponents. “Auburn? I don’t know about that. This could be trouble.”

Liberty received a waiver earlier this year from the NCAA to make the move to FBS full-time and will play several top-tier opponents in 2018 as part of that transition from the FCS level. Per the schedule released by the school afterward, here are the FBS schools who have scheduled games with the Flames and the dates of their future meetings:

Army
Sept. 8, 2018 – Liberty at Army
Nov. 27, 2021 – Army at Liberty
Sept. 20, 2025 – Liberty at Army
Nov. 28, 2026 – Army at Liberty

Auburn
Nov. 17, 2018 – Liberty at Auburn

BYU
Nov. 9, 2019 – Liberty at BYU
Oct. 22, 2022 – BYU at Liberty

Buffalo
Sept. 14, 2019 – Buffalo at Liberty
Sept. 16, 2023 – Liberty at Buffalo

Old Dominion
Sept. 1, 2018 – Old Dominion at Liberty

Ole Miss
Nov. 13, 2021 – Liberty at Ole Miss

Massachusetts (UMass)
Nov. 3, 2018 – Liberty at UMass

New Mexico
Sept. 29, 2018 – Liberty at New Mexico
Sept. 28, 2019 – New Mexico at Liberty

New Mexico State
Oct. 6, 2018 – Liberty at New Mexico State
Nov. 24, 2018 – New Mexico State at Liberty
Oct. 5, 2019 – Liberty at New Mexico State
Nov. 30, 2019 – New Mexico State at Liberty

North Texas
Sept. 22, 2018 – North Texas at Liberty
Oct. 9, 2021 – Liberty at North Texas

Rutgers
Oct. 26, 2019 – Liberty at Rutgers

Troy
Oct. 13, 2018 – Troy at Liberty

Virginia
Nov. 10, 2018 – Liberty at Virginia
Nov. 23, 2019 – Liberty at Virginia
Sept. 11, 2027 – Virginia at Liberty

Virginia Tech
Sept. 5, 2020 – Liberty at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest
Sept. 17, 2022 – Liberty at Wake Forest
Aug. 30, 2025 – Wake Forest at Liberty
Sept. 3, 4 or 5, 2026 – Liberty at Wake Forest

Liberty will be an FCS independent during the upcoming season before transitioning into an FBS independent in 2018. The school will not be bowl eligible until 2019, when they will have fully made the move up a level to become a full-time FBS program.

Trial date pushed back for suspended Michigan WR Grant Perry

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerMay 13, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

The status of one Michigan wide receiver appears it will be up in the air for a little while longer.

Suspended wideout Grant Perry was originally scheduled to go to trial on May 15th in a case stemming from an incident last year but, according to MLive.com, that trial date has been pushed back and a new timeframe has not yet been announced. He faces two counts of sexual assault as well as an additional count of minor in possession and a felony count of resisting a police officer.

The charges stem from a mid-October incident last year in which Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student.

Perry was initially given a two-game suspension by head coach Jim Harbaugh and wound up returning to action to post up 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown last season. After charges were filled however, the receiver was suspended indefinitely prior to the Wolverine’s bowl game against Florida State.

MLive.com notes that Perry has remained suspended from team activities this spring, including practice and the team’s trip to Italy. Michigan is replacing a lot of production at his position heading into next season but it seems that with his trial pushed back, they likely are not going to be able to count on Perry being part of the equation in 2017 until the legal system runs its course.

 

Colorado State DB’s arrest stemmed from allegedly stealing teammate’s jewelry

Getty Images
2 Comments
By John TaylorMay 13, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

This’ll go over well in the locker room.

Late this past week, reports surfaced that Colorado State’s Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000.  The charges stem from an April 11 incident, but no details had been made available — until now.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Scott is accused of stealing a Rolex watches and diamond jewelry from the dorm room Hunter Donnelly, a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Rams.  Donnelly reported the items missing and, ultimately, ended up attempting to sell the items on Craigslist to a police officer posing as a potential buyer.  Surveillance camera footage purportedly showing Scott using Donnelly’s key card to enter Donnelly’s residence was turned over to police.

Donnelly told police that one of the Rolex watches was worth $20,000 and the four bracelets were worth $2,000 apiece.  According to that player, he bought the items for his girlfriend.

April 19, Donnelly himself was arrested for violating an order of protection because he had made contact with an ex-girlfriend. “A domestic violence enhancement was added to the charge,” reports at the time stated.

As for Scott, he has been indefinitely suspended by the football program. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities,” a portion of a statement from head coach Mike Bobo read.

Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games.  His three interceptions led the team.

Donnelly, meanwhile, was a three-star member of CSU’s 2016 recruiting class.  Only three Rams signees on the defensive side of the ball that year were rated higher than the Arlington, Tex., product.  He took a redshirt his true freshman season.

And, no, I have no idea how, seeing as he’s a college student, he could afford a $20,000 Rolex as well as nearly $10,000 worth of bracelets.

Mike Norvell signs contract extension, pushes raise to Memphis assistant coaches

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMay 13, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Memphis has done its head football coach a solid, and, in turn, he’s done the same for his coaching staff.

The U of M confirmed Friday that the contract of Mike Norvell has been extended by one year, through the 2021 season.  Norvell will not receive a raise in his guaranteed compensation as part of the extension; instead, the salary pool for his nine on-field assistants has been increased by $250,000.

That financial pool now stands at $2.75 million, which pushes Norvell’s program to the same neighborhood as Houston amongst American Athletic Conference staffs.

Norvell won’t exactly be couch-diving for change, though, as his $1.8 million salary in 2016 was fourth in the AAC.  The two highest-paid in the conference, Houston Tom Herman ($3 million) and Cincinnati’s Tommy Tuberville ($2.2 million), are no longer with those programs as they took the same job at Texas and stepped down, respectively.  Ken Niumatalolo ($2 million in 2016) remains at Navy.

Per the terms of his original deal, Norvell will make $1.86 million in 017.  That number doesn’t include bonuses.

“I am extremely thankful to be the head coach at the University of Memphis, “Norvell said in a statement. “I am grateful to Dr. Rudd, Tom Bowen and the Board of Trustees for their support of me and, especially, our staff. At the conclusion of our season, my number one focus was to keep continuity with our staff. This commitment from the University allows us to do that.”

In his first season with the Tigers, and in his first season as the head coach at any level, period, Norvell posted an 8-5 record.  They finished tied for third in the West division of the AAC, and dropped a 20-point decision to Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl.