Iowa RB Derrick Mitchell Jr. announces graduate transfer to Texas Tech

By Bryan FischerMay 13, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

Iowa running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. had himself quite a Saturday.

First, Mitchell graduated and took home his diploma from the university and not long before that he announced on Instagram that he would be transferring from the Hawkeyes program to Texas Tech.

As I Graduate today and get my degree from the University of Iowa I will be playing my last year of football at Texas Tech University.

Mitchell, a converted receiver, never could crack the Hawkeyes’ tailback rotation on a consistent basis but did rush for 174 yards and three touchdowns the past two seasons.

While Iowa and Texas Tech have about as different offensive systems as one can find in college football, the Red Raiders’ approach could suit the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder’s receiving skills a bit better. Kliff Kingsbury has been looking to boost production at running back heading into 2017 and bringing in a grad transfer is one way to inject some life into the backfield as the team looks to take pressure off a new quarterback this season.

Tennessee spends $37k on “Music City Bowl Champions” rings, over $1 million on bowl travel

By Bryan FischerMay 13, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

The Champions of Life have some expensive hardware to celebrate the ending of their 2016 season.

Invoices obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel show that Tennessee’s football program spent a whopping $37,193 on 164 “Music City Bowl Champions” rings in April as part of an order that also included seven pendants celebrating the Vols’ postseason victory.

Tennessee defeated Nebraska 38-24 last December in a game where star defensive end Derek Barnett broke the school’s all-time sack record. The rings, which clocked in at $220 a piece with numerous diamonds set around the school’s famous block T logo, were handed out to 110 players, 22 members of the coaching staff and 39 support staff personnel according to the paper.

“Rings are very, very special. Each team is bonded by a championship ring. Each team is bonded by that ring, and that ring tells a particular story,” head coach Butch Jones said in November. “It’s like a storybook of that particular season, so that’s why the sides are important, why the front of it is very important. I think it also builds pride in your institution.”

In addition, the school purchased eight extra rings for staff members to celebrate their victory over Virginia Tech in the Battle at Bristol to bring the Vols’ total ring budget to nearly $40,000 on the year. Documents also show that the trip up to Nashville for the Music City Bowl cost Tennessee a further total of $1,070,75, which sounds like a pretty penny until factoring in a $1.3 million bowl distribution from the SEC.

Buying rings to celebrate bowl games or notable achievements of a good year are not uncommon in college football but that five-figure total being spent on a win in the Music City Bowl probably isn’t what Vols fans want to be seeing after a rather disappointing season in 2016.

Former Texas A&M coach reportedly resigns from high school job after poor record

By Bryan FischerMay 13, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

Former Green Bay Packers and Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman’s career has been trending in the wrong direction the past couple of years and now the veteran coach may be done at the high school level as well.

The Associated Press reports that Sherman stepped down from his position leading Nauset Regional High in Eastham, Mass. on Thursday after two years on the job. While it was only assumed that he would be leading the program for a finite time period when he took over, the school’s record on the gridiron may have played a part in the departure as well:

Sherman, a Massachusetts native, went 4-18 in two seasons at Nauset but said he feels he made an impact by instilling core values in his players and teaching them life lessons.

Sherman will apparently be moving on to run a training facility nearby that he has a partnership with. He won three NFC North titles with the Packers from 2000-2005 and posted an 57-39 record in the pros before moving back to the college game at Texas A&M.

The offensive line guru was just 25-25 with the Aggies before being dismissed in favor of current head coach Kevin Sumlin but did recruit a significant amount of NFL talent to College Station during his time running the program.

President Donald Trump announces future FBS foes for Liberty football in commencement address

By Bryan FischerMay 13, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

While we may all try to stick to sports nowadays, sometimes one just can’t help but see politics cross streams a bit with college football. Case in point came on Saturday as President Donald Trump announced the future FBS opponents for Liberty University, where the he gave the commencement address for the class of 2017.

Jerry (Fallwell Jr.), are you sure you know what you’re doing?” Trump said while reading off the names of the opponents. “Auburn? I don’t know about that. This could be trouble.”

Liberty received a waiver earlier this year from the NCAA to make the move to FBS full-time and will play several top-tier opponents in 2018 as part of that transition from the FCS level. Per the schedule released by the school afterward, here are the FBS schools who have scheduled games with the Flames and the dates of their future meetings:

Army
Sept. 8, 2018 – Liberty at Army
Nov. 27, 2021 – Army at Liberty
Sept. 20, 2025 – Liberty at Army
Nov. 28, 2026 – Army at Liberty

Auburn
Nov. 17, 2018 – Liberty at Auburn

BYU
Nov. 9, 2019 – Liberty at BYU
Oct. 22, 2022 – BYU at Liberty

Buffalo
Sept. 14, 2019 – Buffalo at Liberty
Sept. 16, 2023 – Liberty at Buffalo

Old Dominion
Sept. 1, 2018 – Old Dominion at Liberty

Ole Miss
Nov. 13, 2021 – Liberty at Ole Miss

Massachusetts (UMass)
Nov. 3, 2018 – Liberty at UMass

New Mexico
Sept. 29, 2018 – Liberty at New Mexico
Sept. 28, 2019 – New Mexico at Liberty

New Mexico State
Oct. 6, 2018 – Liberty at New Mexico State
Nov. 24, 2018 – New Mexico State at Liberty
Oct. 5, 2019 – Liberty at New Mexico State
Nov. 30, 2019 – New Mexico State at Liberty

North Texas
Sept. 22, 2018 – North Texas at Liberty
Oct. 9, 2021 – Liberty at North Texas

Rutgers
Oct. 26, 2019 – Liberty at Rutgers

Troy
Oct. 13, 2018 – Troy at Liberty

Virginia
Nov. 10, 2018 – Liberty at Virginia
Nov. 23, 2019 – Liberty at Virginia
Sept. 11, 2027 – Virginia at Liberty

Virginia Tech
Sept. 5, 2020 – Liberty at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest
Sept. 17, 2022 – Liberty at Wake Forest
Aug. 30, 2025 – Wake Forest at Liberty
Sept. 3, 4 or 5, 2026 – Liberty at Wake Forest

Liberty will be an FCS independent during the upcoming season before transitioning into an FBS independent in 2018. The school will not be bowl eligible until 2019, when they will have fully made the move up a level to become a full-time FBS program.

Trial date pushed back for suspended Michigan WR Grant Perry

By Bryan FischerMay 13, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

The status of one Michigan wide receiver appears it will be up in the air for a little while longer.

Suspended wideout Grant Perry was originally scheduled to go to trial on May 15th in a case stemming from an incident last year but, according to MLive.com, that trial date has been pushed back and a new timeframe has not yet been announced. He faces two counts of sexual assault as well as an additional count of minor in possession and a felony count of resisting a police officer.

The charges stem from a mid-October incident last year in which Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student.

Perry was initially given a two-game suspension by head coach Jim Harbaugh and wound up returning to action to post up 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown last season. After charges were filled however, the receiver was suspended indefinitely prior to the Wolverine’s bowl game against Florida State.

MLive.com notes that Perry has remained suspended from team activities this spring, including practice and the team’s trip to Italy. Michigan is replacing a lot of production at his position heading into next season but it seems that with his trial pushed back, they likely are not going to be able to count on Perry being part of the equation in 2017 until the legal system runs its course.

 