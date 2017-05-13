Mike Norvell signs contract extension, pushes raise to Memphis assistant coaches

Memphis has done its head football coach a solid, and, in turn, he’s done the same for his coaching staff.

The U of M confirmed Friday that the contract of Mike Norvell has been extended by one year, through the 2021 season. Norvell will not receive a raise in his guaranteed compensation as part of the extension; instead, the salary pool for his nine on-field assistants has been increased by $250,000.

That financial pool now stands at $2.75 million, which pushes Norvell’s program to the same neighborhood as Houston amongst American Athletic Conference staffs.

Norvell won’t exactly be couch-diving for change, though, as his $1.8 million salary in 2016 was fourth in the AAC. The two highest-paid in the conference, Houston Tom Herman ($3 million) and Cincinnati’s Tommy Tuberville ($2.2 million), are no longer with those programs as they took the same job at Texas and stepped down, respectively. Ken Niumatalolo ($2 million in 2016) remains at Navy.

Per the terms of his original deal, Norvell will make $1.86 million in 017. That number doesn’t include bonuses.

“I am extremely thankful to be the head coach at the University of Memphis, “Norvell said in a statement. “I am grateful to Dr. Rudd, Tom Bowen and the Board of Trustees for their support of me and, especially, our staff. At the conclusion of our season, my number one focus was to keep continuity with our staff. This commitment from the University allows us to do that.”

In his first season with the Tigers, and in his first season as the head coach at any level, period, Norvell posted an 8-5 record. They finished tied for third in the West division of the AAC, and dropped a 20-point decision to Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl.