President Donald Trump announces future FBS foes for Liberty football in commencement address

While we may all try to stick to sports nowadays, sometimes one just can’t help but see politics cross streams a bit with college football. Case in point came on Saturday as President Donald Trump announced the future FBS opponents for Liberty University, where the he gave the commencement address for the class of 2017.

“Jerry (Fallwell Jr.), are you sure you know what you’re doing?” Trump said while reading off the names of the opponents. “Auburn? I don’t know about that. This could be trouble.”

Liberty received a waiver earlier this year from the NCAA to make the move to FBS full-time and will play several top-tier opponents in 2018 as part of that transition from the FCS level. Per the schedule released by the school afterward, here are the FBS schools who have scheduled games with the Flames and the dates of their future meetings:

Army

Sept. 8, 2018 – Liberty at Army

Nov. 27, 2021 – Army at Liberty

Sept. 20, 2025 – Liberty at Army

Nov. 28, 2026 – Army at Liberty

Auburn

Nov. 17, 2018 – Liberty at Auburn

BYU

Nov. 9, 2019 – Liberty at BYU

Oct. 22, 2022 – BYU at Liberty

Buffalo

Sept. 14, 2019 – Buffalo at Liberty

Sept. 16, 2023 – Liberty at Buffalo

Old Dominion

Sept. 1, 2018 – Old Dominion at Liberty

Ole Miss

Nov. 13, 2021 – Liberty at Ole Miss

Massachusetts (UMass)

Nov. 3, 2018 – Liberty at UMass

New Mexico

Sept. 29, 2018 – Liberty at New Mexico

Sept. 28, 2019 – New Mexico at Liberty

New Mexico State

Oct. 6, 2018 – Liberty at New Mexico State

Nov. 24, 2018 – New Mexico State at Liberty

Oct. 5, 2019 – Liberty at New Mexico State

Nov. 30, 2019 – New Mexico State at Liberty

North Texas

Sept. 22, 2018 – North Texas at Liberty

Oct. 9, 2021 – Liberty at North Texas

Rutgers

Oct. 26, 2019 – Liberty at Rutgers

Troy

Oct. 13, 2018 – Troy at Liberty

Virginia

Nov. 10, 2018 – Liberty at Virginia

Nov. 23, 2019 – Liberty at Virginia

Sept. 11, 2027 – Virginia at Liberty

Virginia Tech

Sept. 5, 2020 – Liberty at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Sept. 17, 2022 – Liberty at Wake Forest

Aug. 30, 2025 – Wake Forest at Liberty

Sept. 3, 4 or 5, 2026 – Liberty at Wake Forest

Liberty will be an FCS independent during the upcoming season before transitioning into an FBS independent in 2018. The school will not be bowl eligible until 2019, when they will have fully made the move up a level to become a full-time FBS program.