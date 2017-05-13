Trial date pushed back for suspended Michigan WR Grant Perry

The status of one Michigan wide receiver appears it will be up in the air for a little while longer.

Suspended wideout Grant Perry was originally scheduled to go to trial on May 15th in a case stemming from an incident last year but, according to MLive.com, that trial date has been pushed back and a new timeframe has not yet been announced. He faces two counts of sexual assault as well as an additional count of minor in possession and a felony count of resisting a police officer.

The charges stem from a mid-October incident last year in which Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student.

Perry was initially given a two-game suspension by head coach Jim Harbaugh and wound up returning to action to post up 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown last season. After charges were filled however, the receiver was suspended indefinitely prior to the Wolverine’s bowl game against Florida State.

MLive.com notes that Perry has remained suspended from team activities this spring, including practice and the team’s trip to Italy. Michigan is replacing a lot of production at his position heading into next season but it seems that with his trial pushed back, they likely are not going to be able to count on Perry being part of the equation in 2017 until the legal system runs its course.