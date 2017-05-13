Getty Images

Trial date pushed back for suspended Michigan WR Grant Perry

By Bryan Fischer May 13, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

The status of one Michigan wide receiver appears it will be up in the air for a little while longer.

Suspended wideout Grant Perry was originally scheduled to go to trial on May 15th in a case stemming from an incident last year but, according to MLive.com, that trial date has been pushed back and a new timeframe has not yet been announced. He faces two counts of sexual assault as well as an additional count of minor in possession and a felony count of resisting a police officer.

The charges stem from a mid-October incident last year in which Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student.

Perry was initially given a two-game suspension by head coach Jim Harbaugh and wound up returning to action to post up 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown last season. After charges were filled however, the receiver was suspended indefinitely prior to the Wolverine’s bowl game against Florida State.

MLive.com notes that Perry has remained suspended from team activities this spring, including practice and the team’s trip to Italy. Michigan is replacing a lot of production at his position heading into next season but it seems that with his trial pushed back, they likely are not going to be able to count on Perry being part of the equation in 2017 until the legal system runs its course.

 

Colorado State DB’s arrest stemmed from allegedly stealing teammate’s jewelry

By John Taylor May 13, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

This’ll go over well in the locker room.

Late this past week, reports surfaced that Colorado State’s Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000.  The charges stem from an April 11 incident, but no details had been made available — until now.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Scott is accused of stealing a Rolex watches and diamond jewelry from the dorm room Hunter Donnelly, a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Rams.  Donnelly reported the items missing and, ultimately, ended up attempting to sell the items on Craigslist to a police officer posing as a potential buyer.  Surveillance camera footage purportedly showing Scott using Donnelly’s key card to enter Donnelly’s residence was turned over to police.

Donnelly told police that one of the Rolex watches was worth $20,000 and the four bracelets were worth $2,000 apiece.  According to that player, he bought the items for his girlfriend.

April 19, Donnelly himself was arrested for violating an order of protection because he had made contact with an ex-girlfriend. “A domestic violence enhancement was added to the charge,” reports at the time stated.

As for Scott, he has been indefinitely suspended by the football program. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities,” a portion of a statement from head coach Mike Bobo read.

Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games.  His three interceptions led the team.

Donnelly, meanwhile, was a three-star member of CSU’s 2016 recruiting class.  Only three Rams signees on the defensive side of the ball that year were rated higher than the Arlington, Tex., product.  He took a redshirt his true freshman season.

And, no, I have no idea how, seeing as he’s a college student, he could afford a $20,000 Rolex as well as nearly $10,000 worth of bracelets.

Mike Norvell signs contract extension, pushes raise to Memphis assistant coaches

By John Taylor May 13, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Memphis has done its head football coach a solid, and, in turn, he’s done the same for his coaching staff.

The U of M confirmed Friday that the contract of Mike Norvell has been extended by one year, through the 2021 season.  Norvell will not receive a raise in his guaranteed compensation as part of the extension; instead, the salary pool for his nine on-field assistants has been increased by $250,000.

That financial pool now stands at $2.75 million, which pushes Norvell’s program to the same neighborhood as Houston amongst American Athletic Conference staffs.

Norvell won’t exactly be couch-diving for change, though, as his $1.8 million salary in 2016 was fourth in the AAC.  The two highest-paid in the conference, Houston Tom Herman ($3 million) and Cincinnati’s Tommy Tuberville ($2.2 million), are no longer with those programs as they took the same job at Texas and stepped down, respectively.  Ken Niumatalolo ($2 million in 2016) remains at Navy.

Per the terms of his original deal, Norvell will make $1.86 million in 017.  That number doesn’t include bonuses.

“I am extremely thankful to be the head coach at the University of Memphis, “Norvell said in a statement. “I am grateful to Dr. Rudd, Tom Bowen and the Board of Trustees for their support of me and, especially, our staff. At the conclusion of our season, my number one focus was to keep continuity with our staff. This commitment from the University allows us to do that.”

In his first season with the Tigers, and in his first season as the head coach at any level, period, Norvell posted an 8-5 record.  They finished tied for third in the West division of the AAC, and dropped a 20-point decision to Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Illinois DC Hardy Nickerson undergoes emergency appendectomy surgery while recruiting

By Bryan Fischer May 12, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

It’s a busy time for coaches in college football as they travel across the country this month evaluating the next crop of players they’ll sign in the coming years. While we’ve seen more than a handful of interesting stories from the coaches hitting the road, one Big Ten coordinator disclosed quite the scary moment about one trip this week.

Illinois defensive coordinator and longtime NFL veteran Hardy Nickerson was back in the familiar confines of the state of Florida on a recruiting trip recently and visiting the Jacksonville area. That’s apparently where the trouble happened as the coach tweeted on Friday afternoon that he had undergone an emergency appendectomy surgery and was recovering at nearby hospital St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside.

Yikes!

It’s not every day that you hear of somebody undergoing an emergency appendectomy, much less a prominent coach on the road recruiting during the evaluation period.

Best wishes to Nickerson as he recovers from the surgery. Hopefully for the Illini, whatever recruits he was visiting will pay a little more attention to Illinois in the future knowing just what their defensive coordinator went through while evaluating them this spring.

Iowa announces WR Jerminic Smith no longer part of the football team

By Bryan Fischer May 12, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

Iowa’s offensive transformation this offseason has been a bit of a mixed bag according to most following the program and now things may be even harder in 2017 as the team’s options at wide receiver dwindled further on Friday.

That’s because the school announced in a relatively short release that rising junior Jerminic Smith is no longer part of the football team and will be playing elsewhere next season.

“We have mutually agreed that at this point it is in everyone’s best interest that Jerminic starts a new chapter in his collegiate career. We wish him success moving forward,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.

Smith was suspended in April from the Hawkeyes’ spring practices due to academic issues and never did seem to get back in the good graces of Ferentz. The wideout caught 23 balls last year for 314 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for another 63 yards as well.

The Texas native was expected to be one of the top options in the passing game in 2017 given the dearth of options for the Hawkeyes but that will not be the case as a result of Smith’s dismissal.