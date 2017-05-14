Recruit dropped by Wisconsin for Georgia offer tells his side of the story

Ben Bryant says he dreamed of playing for Wisconsin. That dream seemingly became a reality when the 2018 recruit committed to Paul Chryst‘s Badgers on Dec. 7 of last year, shutting his recruitment down more than a year in advance.
The LaGrange, Ill., prospect told his side of the story in a Twitter post below:
“Just recently a UGA coach reached out to me via text” Bryant said. “After a couple of communications, he gave me an offer. I was blown away. This was followed by potential dates to visit. To be clear, I had no intention of visiting of UGA. I had no intention of every committing to UGA. However, I felt complimented big time by this offer and appreciated very much the attention they were showing me. It made me feel good about my abilities and potential (being a recruit with essentially two offers).
“The night before this was tweeted out, I called coach (Jon) Budmayr to give him a heads up that I was given the offer and left a message on his voicemail. I made it clear that I was still 100% committed to the Badgers. The next morning we spoke on the phone and I was informed that I was no longer a good fit for Wisconsin and I was encouraged to continue looking for a fit. The implication that my loyalty to UW had been compromised was not true and is what saddens me the most.”
These situations are always impossible to navigate for college coaches, because they aren’t allowed to comment on unsigned recruits. Even speaking off the record to team-friendly recruiting sites and letting them get the message out through “sources” looks bad, because it appears a bunch of adults are throwing a teenager who wanted to play for them under the bus.
Is Bryant telling the absolute truth here? It’s impossible to know, but the benefit of the doubt lies with him.
In the meantime, the 6-foot-3, 195 dual-threat quarterback, whom Rivals ranks as the No. 21 player at his position, is reluctantly back on the open market.
East Carolina offers Mother’s Day scholarship surprise to mom of Pirate walk-on
Today is Mother’s Day. (And if this is breaking news to you, head to your nearest Hallmark retailer — now.) To celebrate the occasion, East Carolina head coach Scottie Montgomery offered a Mother’s Day surprise to the mom of one of his walk-ons.
As you’ll see in the video below, Montgomery calls Tia Chapman, mother of Pirate walk-on Kiante Anderson, to let her know Anderson is now on scholarship.
A rising senior, Anderson collected 20 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss (good for fourth on the team) and 0.5 sacks as a walk-on last season.
Tennessee spends $37k on “Music City Bowl Champions” rings, over $1 million on bowl travel
Invoices obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel show that Tennessee’s football program spent a whopping $37,193 on 164 “Music City Bowl Champions” rings in April as part of an order that also included seven pendants celebrating the Vols’ postseason victory.
Tennessee defeated Nebraska 38-24 last December in a game where star defensive end Derek Barnett broke the school’s all-time sack record. The rings, which clocked in at $220 a piece with numerous diamonds set around the school’s famous block T logo, were handed out to 110 players, 22 members of the coaching staff and 39 support staff personnel according to the paper.
“Rings are very, very special. Each team is bonded by a championship ring. Each team is bonded by that ring, and that ring tells a particular story,” head coach Butch Jones said in November. “It’s like a storybook of that particular season, so that’s why the sides are important, why the front of it is very important. I think it also builds pride in your institution.”
In addition, the school purchased eight extra rings for staff members to celebrate their victory over Virginia Tech in the Battle at Bristol to bring the Vols’ total ring budget to nearly $40,000 on the year. Documents also show that the trip up to Nashville for the Music City Bowl cost Tennessee a further total of $1,070,75, which sounds like a pretty penny until factoring in a $1.3 million bowl distribution from the SEC.
Buying rings to celebrate bowl games or notable achievements of a good year are not uncommon in college football but that five-figure total being spent on a win in the Music City Bowl probably isn’t what Vols fans want to be seeing after a rather disappointing season in 2016.
Iowa RB Derrick Mitchell Jr. announces graduate transfer to Texas Tech
A post shared by Derrick C. Mitchell Jr. (@moneyy_mitchh_) on
Mitchell, a converted receiver, never could crack the Hawkeyes’ tailback rotation on a consistent basis but did rush for 174 yards and three touchdowns the past two seasons.
While Iowa and Texas Tech have about as different offensive systems as one can find in college football, the Red Raiders’ approach could suit the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder’s receiving skills a bit better. Kliff Kingsbury has been looking to boost production at running back heading into 2017 and bringing in a grad transfer is one way to inject some life into the backfield as the team looks to take pressure off a new quarterback this season.
Former Texas A&M coach reportedly resigns from high school job after poor record
Former Green Bay Packers and Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman’s career has been trending in the wrong direction the past couple of years and now the veteran coach may be done at the high school level as well.
The Associated Press reports that Sherman stepped down from his position leading Nauset Regional High in Eastham, Mass. on Thursday after two years on the job. While it was only assumed that he would be leading the program for a finite time period when he took over, the school’s record on the gridiron may have played a part in the departure as well:
Sherman, a Massachusetts native, went 4-18 in two seasons at Nauset but said he feels he made an impact by instilling core values in his players and teaching them life lessons.
Sherman will apparently be moving on to run a training facility nearby that he has a partnership with. He won three NFC North titles with the Packers from 2000-2005 and posted an 57-39 record in the pros before moving back to the college game at Texas A&M.
The offensive line guru was just 25-25 with the Aggies before being dismissed in favor of current head coach Kevin Sumlin but did recruit a significant amount of NFL talent to College Station during his time running the program.