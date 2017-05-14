Recruit dropped by Wisconsin for Georgia offer tells his side of the story

Ben Bryant says he dreamed of playing for Wisconsin. That dream seemingly became a reality when the 2018 recruit committed to Paul Chryst‘s Badgers on Dec. 7 of last year, shutting his recruitment down more than a year in advance.

That dream ended before it began, though, when Bryant says the Wisconsin coaches told him to kick rocks after reporting an offer from Georgia.

The LaGrange, Ill., prospect told his side of the story in a Twitter post below:

“Just recently a UGA coach reached out to me via text” Bryant said. “After a couple of communications, he gave me an offer. I was blown away. This was followed by potential dates to visit. To be clear, I had no intention of visiting of UGA. I had no intention of every committing to UGA. However, I felt complimented big time by this offer and appreciated very much the attention they were showing me. It made me feel good about my abilities and potential (being a recruit with essentially two offers). “The night before this was tweeted out, I called coach (Jon) Budmayr to give him a heads up that I was given the offer and left a message on his voicemail. I made it clear that I was still 100% committed to the Badgers. The next morning we spoke on the phone and I was informed that I was no longer a good fit for Wisconsin and I was encouraged to continue looking for a fit. The implication that my loyalty to UW had been compromised was not true and is what saddens me the most.”

These situations are always impossible to navigate for college coaches, because they aren’t allowed to comment on unsigned recruits. Even speaking off the record to team-friendly recruiting sites and letting them get the message out through “sources” looks bad, because it appears a bunch of adults are throwing a teenager who wanted to play for them under the bus.

Is Bryant telling the absolute truth here? It’s impossible to know, but the benefit of the doubt lies with him.

In the meantime, the 6-foot-3, 195 dual-threat quarterback, whom Rivals ranks as the No. 21 player at his position, is reluctantly back on the open market.