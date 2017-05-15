Auburn WR Kyle Davis indicates he’s back on campus

It appears Kyle Davis‘ sabbatical has come to an end — or is at least close.

Auburn kicked off spring practice earlier this year in late February, although Davis wasn’t with the rest of his teammates because of what Gus Malzahn described as the wide receiver taking care of “personal business.” While he was originally expected back at some point in the spring, that never transpired.

Malzahn was confident that the true sophomore would, though, be back at some point before the start of summer camp this August. On his Instagram account — al.com took a screen grab of the post in question — Davis indicated that point is now as he intimated through a photo that he was back on the AU campus.

However, that photo no longer appears on that social media site. Additionally, Malzahn added during a teleconference that an official return might be a little further down the road.

“We do expect him to be back this summer, and expect it to be fairly soon,” the head coach said. “That’s probably the best way to answer that right now.”

As a true freshman last season, Davis was tops on the team with a 20.7 yards per catch average. The 6-2, 213-pounder’s two receiving touchdowns were second on the Tigers, while his 248 receiving yards and 12 receptions were third and seventh, respectively.