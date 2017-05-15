Central Michigan pulls from Big 12 to hire new AD

Central Michigan lost its previous AD to the Pac-12, and hired its new one from the Big 12.

The Chippewas on Monday named Michael Alford its new AD. He arrives from Oklahoma, where he served as senior associate AD for administration and development. He replaces Dave Heeke, who took the same post at Arizona.

CMU listed Alford’s experience in “fundraising and marketing” as the first reasons why it hired him. “Michael Alford has demonstrated leadership in Division I athletics in the Power 5 conferences and in the NFL. He’s worked with coaches, students and athletic supporters,” president George Ross said in a statement.

“I’ve said all along we would name an athletics director who is committed to furthering our championship culture, who agrees athletes are students first, and who has an unwavering commitment to upholding CMU’s reputation as one of just 13 universities without a major NCAA violation,” he said. “Michael Alford is a leader who represents all that CMU is, who is an excellent fundraiser and who will be an integral member of the CMU community.”

Alford has a long list of experience in generating revenue through sports. He previously worked for ESPN, served as the general manager for Crimson Tide Sports Marketing and ran corporate partnerships for the Dallas Cowboys before heading to Norman.

Alford inherits a Central Michigan football program that has reached bowl games in each of the two seasons since John Bonamego‘s hiring in Feb. 2015. The Chips are 13-13 in Bonamego’s two seasons, continuing a now 5-year streak of winning six or seven games and losing six or seven games.

Alford will take over his post as the top Chip on July 3.