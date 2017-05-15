Charlie Weis buyout total stops at nearly $19 million

Charlie Weis nearly beat USC in 2005, and he got paid like a Saudi prince for more than a decade afterward.

According to tax documents obtained by USA Today, the out-of-work coach took in his final payment of $2.054 million in 2015, which previous tax returns indicated would be the final payment for an extension signed after the Irish started 5-2 and nearly took down the 2-time defending champion Trojans in October 2005.

The $2-plus million payment, paid in six annual installments, were added to the $6.6 million Weis was paid upon his 2009 firing to bring the final total to $19,967,960.

That’s money Weis in addition to jobs he took in the meantime as the offensive coordinator at Florida and with the Kansas City Chiefs and as the head coach at Kansas.

Weis, 61 and out of work since his 2014 firing at Kansas, went 35-27 in five seasons at Notre Dame and 6-22 in three campaigns at Kansas.