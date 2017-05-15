Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma receiver Zach Farrar announces transfer

By Kevin McGuireMay 15, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Zach Farrar has announced his intention to transfer away from the Oklahoma football program this year. Farrar announced his decision via Twitter over the weekend.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Farrar will have to sit out the 2017 season should he transfer to another FBS program, which makes him eligible to play again in 2018. He can play immediately this fall if he transfers to a lower division program at the FCS level or below (in which case he could still transfer to an FBS program and play in 2018 if he decided).

Where Farrar ends up remains to be seen. Prior to committing to Oklahoma during his recruiting process, Farrar had committed to Mississippi State. Other schools in the running for Farrar at the time in the Class of 2016 included Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Whether he will be blocked from transferring to another Big 12 program is unknown at this time.

Central Michigan pulls from Big 12 to hire new AD

By Zach BarnettMay 15, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Central Michigan lost its previous AD to the Pac-12, and hired its new one from the Big 12.

The Chippewas on Monday named Michael Alford its new AD. He arrives from Oklahoma, where he served as senior associate AD for administration and development. He replaces Dave Heeke, who took the same post at Arizona.

CMU listed Alford’s experience in “fundraising and marketing” as the first reasons why it hired him. “Michael Alford has demonstrated leadership in Division I athletics in the Power 5 conferences and in the NFL. He’s worked with coaches, students and athletic supporters,” president George Ross said in a statement.

“I’ve said all along we would name an athletics director who is committed to furthering our championship culture, who agrees athletes are students first, and who has an unwavering commitment to upholding CMU’s reputation as one of just 13 universities without a major NCAA violation,” he said. “Michael Alford is a leader who represents all that CMU is, who is an excellent fundraiser and who will be an integral member of the CMU community.”

Alford has a long list of experience in generating revenue through sports. He previously worked for ESPN, served as the general manager for Crimson Tide Sports Marketing and ran corporate partnerships for the Dallas Cowboys before heading to Norman.

Alford inherits a Central Michigan football program that has reached bowl games in each of the two seasons since John Bonamego‘s hiring in Feb. 2015. The Chips are 13-13 in Bonamego’s two seasons, continuing a now 5-year streak of winning six or seven games and losing six or seven games.

Alford will take over his post as the top Chip on July 3.

Lane Kiffin reportedly offers another 7th grade quarterback

By Zach BarnettMay 15, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

No matter how many passes he winds up catching, David Sills will always have a place in college football history. Way back in the prehistoric era of 2010, Sills received a scholarship offer as a seventh grade quarterback by then-USC head coach Lane Kiffin.

Sills, of course, did not become USC’s next great quarterback. He signed with West Virginia out of Wilmington, Del., and caught seven catches from 131 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2015, then threw for 1,636 yards and 15 touchdowns as a quarterback at El Camino College in 2016. Sills is now back at West Virginia and once again listed as a wide receiver, a perfectly fine player at the highest level of college football (which, lest we forget, is still better than 99.9 percent of us slobs could ever say) but not at all what Kiffin’s offer suggested he would one day become.

Similarly, Kiffin’s career is now what we thought it would be way back then. He’s now the head coach at Florida Atlantic — and he’s still reportedly offering seventh grade quarterbacks.

According to a Facebook post from Fox Sports’s Bruce Feldman, has offered seventh grade quarterback Kaden Martin. Standing 5-foot-11 and checking in at 175 pounds, Martin stars for Adams Middle School in Redondo Beach, Calif. And unlike Sills, there’s a complicating factor that may have led to this offer — Martin is the son of former Tennessee quarterback and current USC assistant Tee Martin.

Call me crazy, but I think the likelihood of Kaden Martin leading a Lane Kiffin-led Florida Atlantic team to the 2026 Conference USA championship are lower than that of Sills fulfilling his destiny as the next Matt Leinart.

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco has contract extended into 2022

By Kevin McGuireMay 15, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

The American Athletic Conference announced a contract extension for commissioner Mike Aresco on Monday. Aresco, who has served as the commissioner of the conference since its founding following the split of the old Big East, will remain the commissioner until June 2022.

“Mike Aresco has done an outstanding job of leading the American Athletic Conference through its early years and I am very happy that he will continue on with us,” Susan Herbst, President of the University of Connecticut and Chair of The American’s Board of Directors, said in a released statement. “Mike is a strong commissioner who is respected by the presidents and institutions within the Conference. It is important for The American to have excellent, consistent leadership and that is what Mike provides.”

Aresco oversaw the conference through its transition from the old Big East to its rebranded image as the American Athletic Conference in 2013 (Aresco was named Big East commissioner in August 2012, but was unable to save a sinking ship amid realignment changes in college sports). During his time as commissioner, the AAC has expanded with the additions of East Carolina, Tulsa and Tulane in all sports, Navy in football, and just recently with the addition of Wichita State basketball. Of course, Aresco has also been at the helm at a time when the Big East basketball schools split off following recent departures from the conference and saw Rutgers lured away by the Big Ten in the years after losing Louisville, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh to the ACC.

Aresco has also led the charge to have the AAC recognized as a power conference by its peers, which has been a worthy goal but a futile attempt in reality.

“I am extremely proud of the progress that this Conference has made,” Aresco said in a released statement. “Our presidents and athletic directors have made the commitment necessary for us to become a Power 6 conference and have, in a difficult environment, provided the vision and resources that have enabled our student-athletes and coaches to compete at the highest level.”

Perhaps the biggest win Aresco has seen during his watch was somehow avoiding having the Big 12 come picking at the conference last fall. Big 12 expansion candidates were believed to include a handful of AAC programs (Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, USF, Memphis), yet the Big 12 chose to not follow through with conference expansion, thus saving the AAC from being raided as the old Big East had in the past.

It’s time once again to discuss Notre Dame to ACC rumors for some reason

By Kevin McGuireMay 15, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

It seems to be an annual tradition for the college football offseason. Now that we have spring football behind us and we are counting down the days until the kicking off of the summer media day extravaganza, the toes are dipping in the realignment rumor pool yet again. This time we are discussing the possibility that Notre Dame may be having conversations with the ACC to join as a full-time conference member and abandon football independence.

With ACC spring meetings on deck, a conversation about Notre Dame exploring the option of joining the ACC as a full-league member was given a spark by comments by FOX Sports broadcaster Tim Brando in a radio interview in Louisville, which was shared on Twitter the other day and continues to be spotlighted on Monday.

Notre Dame has stood by its desire to remain a football independent for decades and continues to hold a seat at the adult table of collegiate athletics without a conference affiliation in football in large part because of its history. If the selling point to lure Notre Dame into a conference affiliation is access to the College Football Playoff, it may not be enough to change the minds of those in power in South Bend. Notre Dame retains a solid chance to make the playoff under the current four-team model as long as they have a record worth considering for playoff inclusion like a 12-0 record or an 11-1 record. There is very likely no chance an undefeated Irish would be left out of a four-team playoff, and it would stand to reason an 11-1 Notre Dame would have an excellent chance to be included in the College Football Playoff. They most certainly be in the conversation as a playoff candidate at the very least, with too many unknown variables to the playoff equation to be determined in each of the power conferences.

Even if and when the College Football Playoff expands to eight teams (or more?), an independent Irish would likely have a good chance to be considered for a spot if the record is worthy. Automatic bids for conference champions could alter the outlook a bit, but once again, a 12 or 11-win Notre Dame team being left out of a playoff field with eight spots overall feels unlikely in the great majority of the scenarios on the table.

Notre Dame joining a conference may happen some day, but the Irish have gone this long without being in a football conference and has shown no inkling of a desire to to abandon its football independence. Money tends to be the great motivator though, and if the ACC can convince Notre Dame the move to full membership is worth it, then the door should always remain open.

The ACC and Notre Dame recently announced future matchups through 2037 as part of the football partnership the conference has with the Irish, who are ACC members in nearly all other sports.  Maybe by 2037, the ACC will have convinced Notre Dame to join. Or not.