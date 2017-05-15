Oklahoma receiver Zach Farrar announces transfer

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Zach Farrar has announced his intention to transfer away from the Oklahoma football program this year. Farrar announced his decision via Twitter over the weekend.
Per NCAA transfer rules, Farrar will have to sit out the 2017 season should he transfer to another FBS program, which makes him eligible to play again in 2018. He can play immediately this fall if he transfers to a lower division program at the FCS level or below (in which case he could still transfer to an FBS program and play in 2018 if he decided).
Where Farrar ends up remains to be seen. Prior to committing to Oklahoma during his recruiting process, Farrar had committed to Mississippi State. Other schools in the running for Farrar at the time in the Class of 2016 included Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Whether he will be blocked from transferring to another Big 12 program is unknown at this time.
It appears Kyle Davis‘ sabbatical has come to an end — or is at least close.
Auburn kicked off spring practice earlier this year in late February, although Davis wasn’t with the rest of his teammates because of what Gus Malzahn described as the wide receiver taking care of “personal business.” While he was originally expected back at some point in the spring, that never transpired.
Malzahn was confident that the true sophomore would, though, be back at some point before the start of summer camp this August. On his Instagram account — al.com took a screen grab of the post in question — Davis indicated that point is now as he intimated through a photo that he was back on the AU campus.
However, that photo no longer appears on that social media site. Additionally, Malzahn added during a teleconference that an official return might be a little further down the road.
“We do expect him to be back this summer, and expect it to be fairly soon,” the head coach said. “That’s probably the best way to answer that right now.”
As a true freshman last season, Davis was tops on the team with a 20.7 yards per catch average. The 6-2, 213-pounder’s two receiving touchdowns were second on the Tigers, while his 248 receiving yards and 12 receptions were third and seventh, respectively.
After surprisingly announcing in late April that he would be transferring from Texas Tech, Jonathan Giles revealed a week ago his Top 10 list for potential landing spots. Over the weekend, he had whittled that list down to three.
Monday evening, he whittled it down to one.
On his social media accounts, Giles revealed that he has decided to further his education at LSU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Tigers. The wide receiver’s other finalists were Florida State and Oregon.
Those in the Top 10 that were under consideration included Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State, Purdue, SMU, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Giles won’t be of immediate help to the Tigers’ passing attack as he will have to sit out the 2017 season, but he’ll still have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
The 5-11, 184-pound Giles led the Red Raiders in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,158), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per catch (16.8) as a true sophomore last season. However, he exited spring practice earlier this year second on the depth chart, which triggered his decision to leave Lubbock.
Charlie Weis nearly beat USC in 2005, and he got paid like a Saudi prince for more than a decade afterward.
According to tax documents obtained by USA Today, the out-of-work coach took in his final payment of $2.054 million in 2015, which previous tax returns indicated would be the final payment for an extension signed after the Irish started 5-2 and nearly took down the 2-time defending champion Trojans in October 2005.
The $2-plus million payment, paid in six annual installments, were added to the $6.6 million Weis was paid upon his 2009 firing to bring the final total to $19,967,960.
That’s money Weis in addition to jobs he took in the meantime as the offensive coordinator at Florida and with the Kansas City Chiefs and as the head coach at Kansas.
Weis, 61 and out of work since his 2014 firing at Kansas, went 35-27 in five seasons at Notre Dame and 6-22 in three campaigns at Kansas.
Central Michigan lost its previous AD to the Pac-12, and hired its new one from the Big 12.
The Chippewas on Monday named Michael Alford its new AD. He arrives from Oklahoma, where he served as senior associate AD for administration and development. He replaces Dave Heeke, who took the same post at Arizona.
CMU listed Alford’s experience in “fundraising and marketing” as the first reasons why it hired him. “Michael Alford has demonstrated leadership in Division I athletics in the Power 5 conferences and in the NFL. He’s worked with coaches, students and athletic supporters,” president George Ross said in a statement.
“I’ve said all along we would name an athletics director who is committed to furthering our championship culture, who agrees athletes are students first, and who has an unwavering commitment to upholding CMU’s reputation as one of just 13 universities without a major NCAA violation,” he said. “Michael Alford is a leader who represents all that CMU is, who is an excellent fundraiser and who will be an integral member of the CMU community.”
Alford has a long list of experience in generating revenue through sports. He previously worked for ESPN, served as the general manager for Crimson Tide Sports Marketing and ran corporate partnerships for the Dallas Cowboys before heading to Norman.
Alford inherits a Central Michigan football program that has reached bowl games in each of the two seasons since John Bonamego‘s hiring in Feb. 2015. The Chips are 13-13 in Bonamego’s two seasons, continuing a now 5-year streak of winning six or seven games and losing six or seven games.
Alford will take over his post as the top Chip on July 3.