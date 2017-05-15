Texas Tech transfer WR opts for LSU over FSU, Oregon

After surprisingly announcing in late April that he would be transferring from Texas Tech, Jonathan Giles revealed a week ago his Top 10 list for potential landing spots. Over the weekend, he had whittled that list down to three.

Monday evening, he whittled it down to one.

On his social media accounts, Giles revealed that he has decided to further his education at LSU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Tigers. The wide receiver’s other finalists were Florida State and Oregon.

Those in the Top 10 that were under consideration included Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State, Purdue, SMU, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Giles won’t be of immediate help to the Tigers’ passing attack as he will have to sit out the 2017 season, but he’ll still have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

The 5-11, 184-pound Giles led the Red Raiders in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,158), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per catch (16.8) as a true sophomore last season. However, he exited spring practice earlier this year second on the depth chart, which triggered his decision to leave Lubbock.