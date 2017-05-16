Boston College basketball player set to transfer to Maryland to play… football

Maryland’s move from the ACC to the Big Ten a few years ago resulted in some interesting transfers from some of the Terps rivals in their former conference and they might be able to add another rather unique transfer to the list after this week.

That would come in the form of ex-Eagles basketball player Garland Owens, who is apparently set to make the move to College Park and join the football team as part of his fifth season of eligibility.

If u know me u know what time it is…. 🙊🃏 A post shared by Garland Owens Jr (@_5ive) on May 14, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

InsideMDSports.com reports that the 6-foot-5, 222-pound Owens is the first ever basketball player to transfer to Maryland and play football for the Terps. He is apparently set to start out his career on the gridiron as a tight end after the athletic Gaithersburg (Md.) native averaged just under four points a game on the hard court. Perhaps fittingly, his best game in a B.C. uniform came against Maryland when he scored a career-high 16 points as a freshman.

Owens is far from the only player to attempt the basketball-to-football conversion recently, with Baylor, San Jose State, Western Kentucky and even LSU set to try out hard court players between the lines of a football field in 2017. The future Terp tight end does seem to be the first graduate transfer to do so this year so it will be interesting to see if he can make it onto the field later this year when the pads start popping.