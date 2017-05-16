‘Certain circumstances’ lead S Richie Kittles to transfer from FAU

Just as the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker had edged its way past the halfway point to double digits, it’s time to, again, set it back to double zeroes.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh’s Alex Bookser (pictured, lifting another big dude) was arrested Sunday on a whopping eight vehicular charges, including driving under the influence. Additionally, the starting offensive lineman was charged with reckless driving, careless driving, an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to drive at a safe speed, failure to obey stop signs or yield signs and operating a vehicle without an official certificate.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review offered up details of what led to myriad charges being filed.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. when a Pitt police officer sitting in his cruiser on Semple Street heard an engine revving behind him, according to the criminal complaint filed against Bookser. The officer, Terry Childs, looked in his mirror and saw a tan Ford Explorer speeding up the street and then blowing through a stop sign at Semple and Forbes Avenue. He wrote in the complaint that the Explorer turned right onto Forbes and continued in a “careless and reckless manner.” Childs said the Explorer turned left onto Meyran Avenue and crashed into the Loeffler Building, according to the complaint. As Childs approached the SUV, the driver — later identified as Bookser — began to get out. Childs drew his weapon and ordered Bookser to the ground, according to the complaint.

“We are extremely disappointed in the circumstances Alex put himself in, and others, because of his poor decision-making,” a statement from head coach Pat Narduzzi began. “He has expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself. Alex understands the importance of accountability when a mistake of this gravity is made.

“We are committed, as is Alex, to ensuring his actions and judgment will be better moving forward.”

After starting two games as a redshirt freshman in 2015, Bookser started all 13 games at right guard last season. H was named honorable mention All-ACC following the 2016 regular season.