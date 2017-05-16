Lane Kiffin thinks Tua Tagovailoa plays in 2017 for Alabama, compares him to Steve Young

Lane Kiffin remains the gift that keeps on giving in terms of being a thorn in Nick Saban’s side.

The Florida Atlantic head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator gave an interview to Tide 102.9 FM ESPN in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday and it appears Kiffin did not hold back when asked if hotshot freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would see action in 2017 alongside presumed starter Jalen Hurts.

“I would sure think so,” Kiffin said, according to SEC Country. “I mean you guys saw him at spring game. He’s a special talent. And coach Saban will figure out the best way to do it obviously, whether they both play.”

A former five-star recruit who enrolled early, Tagovailoa was a bit of a revelation this spring for the Tide and looked very impressive during the team’s annual A-Day game last month. Kiffin seemed to doubt that he would fully supplant Hurts as the starter after the now-sophomore led the team to the title game last season but it seems the young backup will be too talented to keep off the field for the Tide according to the man who recruited him to Tuscaloosa.

“Best comparison I think would probably be, watching him in high school, probably Steve Young,” added Kiffin about Tagovailoa. “A kind of smooth release like that. Not super fast, but really quick feet and a really quick release.”

We doubt Saban is super happy to hear his offensive coordinator is already planting the seeds for Tagovailoa to play in 2017 but sorting out playing time between a pair of top-notch young signal-callers seems to be a problem that is unique for the game’s best coach down in Alabama.