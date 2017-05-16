Lane Kiffin thinks Tua Tagovailoa plays in 2017 for Alabama, compares him to Steve Young

Lane Kiffin remains the gift that keeps on giving in terms of being a thorn in Nick Saban’s side.
The Florida Atlantic head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator gave an interview to Tide 102.9 FM ESPN in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday and it appears Kiffin did not hold back when asked if hotshot freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would see action in 2017 alongside presumed starter Jalen Hurts.
“I would sure think so,” Kiffin said, according to SEC Country. “I mean you guys saw him at spring game. He’s a special talent. And coach Saban will figure out the best way to do it obviously, whether they both play.”
A former five-star recruit who enrolled early, Tagovailoa was a bit of a revelation this spring for the Tide and looked very impressive during the team’s annual A-Day game last month. Kiffin seemed to doubt that he would fully supplant Hurts as the starter after the now-sophomore led the team to the title game last season but it seems the young backup will be too talented to keep off the field for the Tide according to the man who recruited him to Tuscaloosa.
“Best comparison I think would probably be, watching him in high school, probably Steve Young,” added Kiffin about Tagovailoa. “A kind of smooth release like that. Not super fast, but really quick feet and a really quick release.”
We doubt Saban is super happy to hear his offensive coordinator is already planting the seeds for Tagovailoa to play in 2017 but sorting out playing time between a pair of top-notch young signal-callers seems to be a problem that is unique for the game’s best coach down in Alabama.
This is, well, something.
As you may have been reminded by President Trump‘s commencement announcement over the weekend, Liberty will begin its transition to the FBS level as an FCS independent in 2017. They will then transition to an FBS independent in 2018, although they won’t be able to become bowl-eligible until 2019.
In the aftermath of Trump’s schedule dump, Liberty confirmed a litany of future games, including one against Conference USA’s Old Dominion to open the 2018 season. And, according to the Virginian-Pilot by way of records obtained through a Freedom of Information request, the nascent FBS program will be paying its guests a staggering $1.32 million for said opener.
You could put an asterisk next to that hefty sum, though, as a game against a Power Five opponent that season will seemingly pay for the ODU payout. From the newspaper:
Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said the school could afford to pay that much only because it signed a guarantee game in 2018 with a Power 5 school “that is upwards of seven figures.” That guarantee essentially will be forwarded to ODU, he said.
Liberty has P5 games against Auburn and Virginia scheduled for 2018. It doesn’t take a rocket surgeon to figure out that the program to which the former Baylor AD is referring is the one from the money-rich SEC.
“It was difficult to complete our schedule, and we appreciate that Old Dominion worked with us,” McCaw told the paper.
Not surprisingly, Florida State will be without a key piece of its defensive secondary when it opens the season with its highly-anticipated matchup with Alabama.
In the second half of FSU’s Orange Bowl win over Michigan, Seminoles’ starting safety Trey Marshall was ejected for targeting. A second-half ejection for targeting carries a further penalty of a suspension for the first half of the next game as well. Despite the fact that the next game for Marshall is the following season, it was assumed that the defensive back would have to sit out the first game of 2017; Monday, at the ACC spring meetings, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that Marshall will sit the first two quarters of the game against the Crimson Tide — although the head coach indicated that his conference will be looking to have that part of the rule addressed by the NCAA.
From 247Sports.com:
He will,” Fisher said when asked if Marshall would miss the first half. “And we’re trying to vote on that too [at the ACC Spring Meetings]. I think that’s crazy. No other sport, I don’t know a sport, you have those red cards in soccer, they don’t follow you year-to-year. But it is what the rule is now.”
The rule of a half-long suspension carrying over to the following season is, according to Fisher, not thought out well. He said that the ACC is looking to bring up the rule to be reviewed by the NCAA Football Rules Committee.
The senior has started 17 games during his three years in Tallahassee, with 11 of those starts coming last season. His 58 tackles in 2016 were third on the Seminoles.
One of Michigan’s most intriguing wide receivers is apparently no longer set to snag passes out of the air on offense for the Wolverines. Instead, he’ll apparently snag them out of the air for the team’s defense.
Redshirt junior Drake Harris tweeted the news on Monday that he was flipping sides and moving to play cornerback after several injury-filled seasons at wideout in Ann Arbor.
Harris recorded just eight catches for 50 yards after joining the team with high hopes of being a big-time deep threat with his size and speed. That never quite panned out due to various leg injuries over the years and it seems the move to defense could be a way of offering a new path to playing time for the 6-foot-4, 188-pound corner.
It’s a bit interesting to see Harris announce the move now — weeks after spring practice — but at least it gives him the rest of the summer to learn some of the in’s and out’s of Don Brown’s defense. The Wolverines do need to find some receivers for Wilton Speight to throw to in fall camp but the arrival of a talented recruiting class at the position could have hastened the transition to become the team’s bigger cornerback.
Either way, Harris should have two more seasons to learn the position and possibly, with his size, think about intercepting passes at the next level instead of catching them on offense.
Maryland’s move from the ACC to the Big Ten a few years ago resulted in some interesting transfers from some of the Terps rivals in their former conference and they might be able to add another rather unique transfer to the list after this week.
That would come in the form of ex-Eagles basketball player Garland Owens, who is apparently set to make the move to College Park and join the football team as part of his fifth season of eligibility.
InsideMDSports.com reports that the 6-foot-5, 222-pound Owens is the first ever basketball player to transfer to Maryland and play football for the Terps. He is apparently set to start out his career on the gridiron as a tight end after the athletic Gaithersburg (Md.) native averaged just under four points a game on the hard court. Perhaps fittingly, his best game in a B.C. uniform came against Maryland when he scored a career-high 16 points as a freshman.
Owens is far from the only player to attempt the basketball-to-football conversion recently, with Baylor, San Jose State, Western Kentucky and even LSU set to try out hard court players between the lines of a football field in 2017. The future Terp tight end does seem to be the first graduate transfer to do so this year so it will be interesting to see if he can make it onto the field later this year when the pads start popping.