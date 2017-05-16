Michigan State adds Toledo to 2020 home schedule

With plenty of time to spare, Michigan State has rounded out their schedule for 2020.
It was announced by both schools on Tuesday that Toledo would head to East Lansing on September 19th, 2020, completing the Spartans schedule for that season.
“We are very pleased and excited to add Michigan State to our 2020 football schedule,” Rockets athletic director Mike O’Brien said in a release. “The Spartans have a tradition of excellence so it definitely will be another exciting matchup for our football team and our fans. It’s also a short drive from Toledo, so I’m sure Rocket Nation will be well-represented at Spartan Stadium.”
The move by MSU rounds out a competitive 2020 slate. In addition to hosting the MAC powerhouse in the middle of their non-conference schedule, Mark Dantonio’s squad is set to travel to BYU and then host Miami (Fla.) the week after playing Toledo.
Despite the two schools’ proximity in the midwest, this will be just the second time the Spartans and Rockets will hook up on the gridiron. Michigan State is no stranger to playing MAC programs however, with Bowling Green and Western Michigan both on tap in 2017 to go along with a game against Central Michigan next season.
While typically you hear about scheduled games nearly a decade out nowadays, this one is near enough in the future that there’s even a chance that current coaches Dantonio and Jason Candle may even be around to coach against each other when this one rolls around in 2020.
Lane Kiffin remains the gift that keeps on giving in terms of being a thorn in Nick Saban’s side.
The Florida Atlantic head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator gave an interview to Tide 102.9 FM ESPN in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday and it appears Kiffin did not hold back when asked if hotshot freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would see action in 2017 alongside presumed starter Jalen Hurts.
“I would sure think so,” Kiffin said, according to SEC Country. “I mean you guys saw him at spring game. He’s a special talent. And coach Saban will figure out the best way to do it obviously, whether they both play.”
A former five-star recruit who enrolled early, Tagovailoa was a bit of a revelation this spring for the Tide and looked very impressive during the team’s annual A-Day game last month. Kiffin seemed to doubt that he would fully supplant Hurts as the starter after the now-sophomore led the team to the title game last season but it seems the young backup will be too talented to keep off the field for the Tide according to the man who recruited him to Tuscaloosa.
“Best comparison I think would probably be, watching him in high school, probably Steve Young,” added Kiffin about Tagovailoa. “A kind of smooth release like that. Not super fast, but really quick feet and a really quick release.”
We doubt Saban is super happy to hear his offensive coordinator is already planting the seeds for Tagovailoa to play in 2017 but sorting out playing time between a pair of top-notch young signal-callers seems to be a problem that is unique for the game’s best coach down in Alabama.
Maryland’s move from the ACC to the Big Ten a few years ago resulted in some interesting transfers from some of the Terps rivals in their former conference and they might be able to add another rather unique transfer to the list after this week.
That would come in the form of ex-Eagles basketball player Garland Owens, who is apparently set to make the move to College Park and join the football team as part of his fifth season of eligibility.
InsideMDSports.com reports that the 6-foot-5, 222-pound Owens is the first ever basketball player to transfer to Maryland and play football for the Terps. He is apparently set to start out his career on the gridiron as a tight end after the athletic Gaithersburg (Md.) native averaged just under four points a game on the hard court. Perhaps fittingly, his best game in a B.C. uniform came against Maryland when he scored a career-high 16 points as a freshman.
Owens is far from the only player to attempt the basketball-to-football conversion recently, with Baylor, San Jose State, Western Kentucky and even LSU set to try out hard court players between the lines of a football field in 2017. The future Terp tight end does seem to be the first graduate transfer to do so this year so it will be interesting to see if he can make it onto the field later this year when the pads start popping.
It’s a win-win-win all around for Derek Mason and his Vanderbilt football program.
In January, it was reported that Vanderbilt was working on a new contract for its head football coach. Tuesday, that work publicly came to fruition as athletic director David Williams confirmed to The Tennessean that Mason has signed a three-year contract extension with the school.
Mason is now signed through the 2021 season, with a university option for 2022. The newspaper writes that “Williams did not provide Mason’s specific pay, but he said it was a raise above his previous compensation, which included a base salary of about $2.5 million in 2015, according to the most recently available tax records.”
Additionally, and per Mason’s request, the head coach’s assistants will receive unspecified raises as well. Finally, part of Mason’s new contract calls for an increase in the recruiting budget.
The Commodores are 13-24 during Mason’s three-year tenure — they’re 5-19 in SEC play — and have never finished above .500 in any of those seasons. They did qualify for the postseason last year for the first time since 2013, although a loss in the Independence Bowl left them at 6-7.
“We went to a bowl game in his third year, but it’s not only that. You could see the growth in the program overall,” Williams told the paper. “This year will be the first year that we actually have the type of depth that we would like to have, and I think Derek is a master at developing players.”
Richie Kittles started the final three games at safety for Florida Atlantic in 2016. The redshirt sophomore defensive back won’t get the opportunity to extend that streak in 2017, at least not at FAU.
In a note posted to his personal Twitter account, Kittles announced that, “[d]ue to certain circumstances,” he has decided to transfer from the Owls. Those certain circumstances most certainly relate to Kittles being relegated to third-team on the spring depth chart.
In the post, Kittles indicated that he will most likely be moving on to an FCS or junior college program to continue his collegiate playing career.
Kittles’ three starts to close out the last three games of the 2016 season were the first starts of his career. He played in 10 games after redshirting his true freshman season, intercepting one pass and being credited with 27 total tackles.