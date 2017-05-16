Michigan State adds Toledo to 2020 home schedule

With plenty of time to spare, Michigan State has rounded out their schedule for 2020.

It was announced by both schools on Tuesday that Toledo would head to East Lansing on September 19th, 2020, completing the Spartans schedule for that season.

“We are very pleased and excited to add Michigan State to our 2020 football schedule,” Rockets athletic director Mike O’Brien said in a release. “The Spartans have a tradition of excellence so it definitely will be another exciting matchup for our football team and our fans. It’s also a short drive from Toledo, so I’m sure Rocket Nation will be well-represented at Spartan Stadium.”

The move by MSU rounds out a competitive 2020 slate. In addition to hosting the MAC powerhouse in the middle of their non-conference schedule, Mark Dantonio’s squad is set to travel to BYU and then host Miami (Fla.) the week after playing Toledo.

Despite the two schools’ proximity in the midwest, this will be just the second time the Spartans and Rockets will hook up on the gridiron. Michigan State is no stranger to playing MAC programs however, with Bowling Green and Western Michigan both on tap in 2017 to go along with a game against Central Michigan next season.

While typically you hear about scheduled games nearly a decade out nowadays, this one is near enough in the future that there’s even a chance that current coaches Dantonio and Jason Candle may even be around to coach against each other when this one rolls around in 2020.