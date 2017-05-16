Penn State DL added to WVU roster as multiple personnel moves made

Monday was a day of change when it came to West Virginia’s roster.
In January, it was reported that Brenon Thrift would be transferring from Penn State. Four months later, his name is now listed on WVU’s official online roster, although the football program has yet to publicly address the 6-3, 290-pound defensive tackle’s addition.
Thrift, who took a redshirt his first season at Penn State, actually began his collegiate career at Temple in 2014 before spending the 2015 season at a junior college. He didn’t play at all for the Nittany Lions in 2016, and will not play for the Mountaineers in 2017 because of NCAA transfer rules.
The 2018 season will be the lineman’s final season of eligibility.
Another name added to WVU’s roster is William Crest. That’s noteworthy because, back in January, he decided to transfer from WVU. No reason was given for the about-face.
A redshirt junior, Crest is listed as a wide receiver but has also seen time at quarterback and running back. During his time at WVU, Crest has caught four passes for 29 yards; ran 29 times for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns; and completed 14 of his 29 pass attempts for 131 yards and an interception. His only stats last year were four carries for 10 yards, with a long run of nine.
And finally, Mike Casazza of the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that offensive lineman Dontae Angus and Steven Smother are no longer with the team. Neither of those players appeared in any games for the Mountaineers.
Exactly a week after leaving Auburn, Woody Barrett decided on a new college football home.
On the Twitter page of Copiah-Lincoln Community College quarterbacks coach Micah Davis, it was revealed that Barrett would continue his collegiate playing career at the Mississippi junior college. Obviously, Barrett will be eligible to play immediately as he, ultimately, looks to get back to the FBS level for the 2018 season.
The quarterback himself also tweeted about getting this second football chance.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Barrett was rated as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and would’ve been buried on the depth chart heading into fall camp in early August.
It appears Kyle Davis‘ sabbatical has come to an end — or is at least close.
Auburn kicked off spring practice earlier this year in late February, although Davis wasn’t with the rest of his teammates because of what Gus Malzahn described as the wide receiver taking care of “personal business.” While he was originally expected back at some point in the spring, that never transpired.
Malzahn was confident that the true sophomore would, though, be back at some point before the start of summer camp this August. On his Instagram account — al.com took a screen grab of the post in question — Davis indicated that point is now as he intimated through a photo that he was back on the AU campus.
However, that photo no longer appears on that social media site. Additionally, Malzahn added during a teleconference that an official return might be a little further down the road.
“We do expect him to be back this summer, and expect it to be fairly soon,” the head coach said. “That’s probably the best way to answer that right now.”
As a true freshman last season, Davis was tops on the team with a 20.7 yards per catch average. The 6-2, 213-pounder’s two receiving touchdowns were second on the Tigers, while his 248 receiving yards and 12 receptions were third and seventh, respectively.
After surprisingly announcing in late April that he would be transferring from Texas Tech, Jonathan Giles revealed a week ago his Top 10 list for potential landing spots. Over the weekend, he had whittled that list down to three.
Monday evening, he whittled it down to one.
On his social media accounts, Giles revealed that he has decided to further his education at LSU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Tigers. The wide receiver’s other finalists were Florida State and Oregon.
Those in the Top 10 that were under consideration included Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State, Purdue, SMU, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Giles won’t be of immediate help to the Tigers’ passing attack as he will have to sit out the 2017 season, but he’ll still have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
The 5-11, 184-pound Giles led the Red Raiders in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,158), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per catch (16.8) as a true sophomore last season. However, he exited spring practice earlier this year second on the depth chart, which triggered his decision to leave Lubbock.
Charlie Weis nearly beat USC in 2005, and he got paid like a Saudi prince for more than a decade afterward.
According to tax documents obtained by USA Today, the out-of-work coach took in his final payment of $2.054 million in 2015, which previous tax returns indicated would be the final payment for an extension signed after the Irish started 5-2 and nearly took down the 2-time defending champion Trojans in October 2005.
The $2-plus million payment, paid in six annual installments, were added to the $6.6 million Weis was paid upon his 2009 firing to bring the final total to $19,967,960.
That’s money Weis in addition to jobs he took in the meantime as the offensive coordinator at Florida and with the Kansas City Chiefs and as the head coach at Kansas.
Weis, 61 and out of work since his 2014 firing at Kansas, went 35-27 in five seasons at Notre Dame and 6-22 in three campaigns at Kansas.