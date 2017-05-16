Getty Images

Vandy’s Derek Mason gets extension, bigger recruiting budget; staff gets raises

By John TaylorMay 16, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

It’s a win-win-win all around for Derek Mason and his Vanderbilt football program.

In January, it was reported that Vanderbilt was working on a new contract for its head football coach.  Tuesday, that work publicly came to fruition as athletic director David Williams confirmed to The Tennessean that Mason has signed a three-year contract extension with the school.

Mason is now signed through the 2021 season, with a university option for 2022. The newspaper writes that “Williams did not provide Mason’s specific pay, but he said it was a raise above his previous compensation, which included a base salary of about $2.5 million in 2015, according to the most recently available tax records.”

Additionally, and per Mason’s request, the head coach’s assistants will receive unspecified raises as well.  Finally, part of Mason’s new contract calls for an increase in the recruiting budget.

The Commodores are 13-24 during Mason’s three-year tenure — they’re 5-19 in SEC play — and have never finished above .500 in any of those seasons.  They did qualify for the postseason last year for the first time since 2013, although a loss in the Independence Bowl left them at 6-7.

“We went to a bowl game in his third year, but it’s not only that. You could see the growth in the program overall,” Williams told the paper. “This year will be the first year that we actually have the type of depth that we would like to have, and I think Derek is a master at developing players.”

‘Certain circumstances’ lead S Richie Kittles to transfer from FAU

Florida Atlantic athletics
By John TaylorMay 16, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Richie Kittles started the final three games at safety for Florida Atlantic in 2016.  The redshirt sophomore defensive back won’t get the opportunity to extend that streak in 2017, at least not at FAU.

In a note posted to his personal Twitter account, Kittles announced that, “[d]ue to certain circumstances,” he has decided to transfer from the Owls.  Those certain circumstances most certainly relate to Kittles being relegated to third-team on the spring depth chart.

In the post, Kittles indicated that he will most likely be moving on to an FCS or junior college program to continue his collegiate playing career.

Kittles’ three starts to close out the last three games of the 2016 season were the first starts of his career. He played in 10 games after redshirting his true freshman season, intercepting one pass and being credited with 27 total tackles.

DUI among eight charges facing Pitt lineman Alex Bookser

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 16, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Just as the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker had edged its way past the halfway point to double digits, it’s time to, again, set it back to double zeroes.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh’s Alex Bookser (pictured, lifting another big dude) was arrested Sunday on a whopping eight vehicular charges, including driving under the influence.  Additionally, the starting offensive lineman was charged with reckless driving, careless driving, an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to drive at a safe speed, failure to obey stop signs or yield signs and operating a vehicle without an official certificate.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review offered up details of what led to myriad charges being filed.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. when a Pitt police officer sitting in his cruiser on Semple Street heard an engine revving behind him, according to the criminal complaint filed against Bookser.

The officer, Terry Childs, looked in his mirror and saw a tan Ford Explorer speeding up the street and then blowing through a stop sign at Semple and Forbes Avenue. He wrote in the complaint that the Explorer turned right onto Forbes and continued in a “careless and reckless manner.”

Childs said the Explorer turned left onto Meyran Avenue and crashed into the Loeffler Building, according to the complaint. As Childs approached the SUV, the driver — later identified as Bookser — began to get out.

Childs drew his weapon and ordered Bookser to the ground, according to the complaint.

“We are extremely disappointed in the circumstances Alex put himself in, and others, because of his poor decision-making,” a statement from head coach Pat Narduzzi began. “He has expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself. Alex understands the importance of accountability when a mistake of this gravity is made.

“We are committed, as is Alex, to ensuring his actions and judgment will be better moving forward.”

After starting two games as a redshirt freshman in 2015, Bookser started all 13 games at right guard last season.  H was named honorable mention All-ACC following the 2016 regular season.

QB Woody Barrett decides JUCO is best move after leaving Auburn

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 16, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT

Exactly a week after leaving Auburn, Woody Barrett decided on a new college football home.

On the Twitter page of Copiah-Lincoln Community College quarterbacks coach Micah Davis, it was revealed that Barrett would continue his collegiate playing career at the Mississippi junior college.  Obviously, Barrett will be eligible to play immediately as he, ultimately, looks to get back to the FBS level for the 2018 season.

The quarterback himself also tweeted about getting this second football chance.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Barrett was rated as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and would’ve been buried on the depth chart heading into fall camp in early August.

Penn State DL added to WVU roster as multiple personnel moves made

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 16, 2017, 6:22 AM EDT

Monday was a day of change when it came to West Virginia’s roster.

In January, it was reported that Brenon Thrift would be transferring from Penn State. Four months later, his name is now listed on WVU’s official online roster, although the football program has yet to publicly address the 6-3, 290-pound defensive tackle’s addition.

Thrift, who took a redshirt his first season at Penn State, actually began his collegiate career at Temple in 2014 before spending the 2015 season at a junior college. He didn’t play at all for the Nittany Lions in 2016, and will not play for the Mountaineers in 2017 because of NCAA transfer rules.

The 2018 season will be the lineman’s final season of eligibility.

Another name added to WVU’s roster is William Crest. That’s noteworthy because, back in January, he decided to transfer from WVU. No reason was given for the about-face.

A redshirt junior, Crest is listed as a wide receiver but has also seen time at quarterback and running back. During his time at WVU, Crest has caught four passes for 29 yards; ran 29 times for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns; and completed 14 of his 29 pass attempts for 131 yards and an interception. His only stats last year were four carries for 10 yards, with a long run of nine.

And finally, Mike Casazza of the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that offensive lineman Dontae Angus and Steven Smother are no longer with the team. Neither of those players appeared in any games for the Mountaineers.