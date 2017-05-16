Vandy’s Derek Mason gets extension, bigger recruiting budget; staff gets raises

It’s a win-win-win all around for Derek Mason and his Vanderbilt football program.

In January, it was reported that Vanderbilt was working on a new contract for its head football coach. Tuesday, that work publicly came to fruition as athletic director David Williams confirmed to The Tennessean that Mason has signed a three-year contract extension with the school.

Mason is now signed through the 2021 season, with a university option for 2022. The newspaper writes that “Williams did not provide Mason’s specific pay, but he said it was a raise above his previous compensation, which included a base salary of about $2.5 million in 2015, according to the most recently available tax records.”

Additionally, and per Mason’s request, the head coach’s assistants will receive unspecified raises as well. Finally, part of Mason’s new contract calls for an increase in the recruiting budget.

The Commodores are 13-24 during Mason’s three-year tenure — they’re 5-19 in SEC play — and have never finished above .500 in any of those seasons. They did qualify for the postseason last year for the first time since 2013, although a loss in the Independence Bowl left them at 6-7.

“We went to a bowl game in his third year, but it’s not only that. You could see the growth in the program overall,” Williams told the paper. “This year will be the first year that we actually have the type of depth that we would like to have, and I think Derek is a master at developing players.”