Ex-Clemson WR Kyrin Priester dismissed by Wazzu a second time

By John TaylorMay 17, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

If Kyrin Priester is going to make it at the FBS level, it’s going to take the wide receiver getting a fourth strike from another football program.

Mike Leach confirmed to the Spokane Spokesman Review that Priester has, again, been dismissed from the Washington State football team. “Just generally violating team rules. Time to move on. We wish him the best,” a text from the Cougars head coach to the Spokesman Review read.

In August of last year, Priester was dismissed by Leach for, the newspaper writes, for “a pattern of contentious behavior, such as showing up late to meetings and confrontations with the coaching staff.” The receiver was given a second chance by Leach and participated in spring practice earlier this offseason.

Priester originally signed with Clemson in 2013, but spent that year at Fork Union Military Academy. He enrolled at Clemson in January of 2014 and played in one game for the Tigers, the season opener.  He was dismissed by head coach Dabo Swinney shortly after the opener for what was described as an “attitude” issue.

Wazzu announced in November of 2014 that Priester had transferred to the Cougars. After being granted immediate eligibility, Priester caught 34 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown in 2015.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2013 recruiting class, the 6-1, 190-pound Priester was rated as the No. 77 receiver in the country and the No. 54 player in the state of Georgia.

New lawsuit claims ex-volleyball player was gang raped by Baylor football players

By John TaylorMay 17, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any uglier for the Baylor football program, it does.

Tuesday night, Baylor was served notice that it is being sued by a former BU volleyball player, only identified as “Jane Doe,” that she was gang raped by as many as eight then-Bears football players in 2012.  This is at least the seventh Federal Title IX lawsuit filed in connection to the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university and cost several high-profile officials their jobs, including head football coach Art Briles, nearly a year ago.

From the Waco Tribune-Herald:

The plaintiff, who filed the lawsuit as “Jane Doe,” remembers hearing the players yell, “Grab her phone! Delete my numbers and texts!” following the rape in an off-campus apartment with glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling, according to the suit.

According to the suit, the football team had a system of hazing freshman recruits by having them bring freshman females to parties to be drugged and gang raped, “or in the words of the football players, ‘trains’ would be run on the girls.”

Considered a bonding experience by the players, according to the suit, the rapes were also photographed and videotaped, and the plaintiff confirmed that at least one 21-second videotape of two Baylor students being gang raped by football players had circulated.

Just as damning is that the alleged victim informed her mother of the rape, who in turn took the information, including the names of the players allegedly involved, to an unnamed assistant football coach.  The mother never heard from the coach again, although she, the victim and other family members heard from the alleged assailants through harassing text messages sent from what was described as fake phone numbers.

The Tribune-Herald went on to write that, “[i]n Baylor counseling sessions, Doe was not presented with Title IX-related reporting options but with statistics about how few women report sexual assaults, ‘in an apparent effort to dissuade’ (Doe from taking action), the suit states.”

This filing comes a little over two months after the Texas Rangers confirmed that it had commenced a preliminary investigation centered on how the university, the football program and campus police handled allegations of sexual assault made against student-athletes, most notably members of the football team.  The confirmation of that probe came a little over a month after details in one of the handful of federal lawsuits the university is facing emerged, with that suit alleging 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011; in late March, BU sought to have that suit dismissed.

Outside of the federal lawsuits and Department of Education Title IX investigation, two former Bears football players have been convicted of sexual assault that were committed while they were members of the football team.  Several other players were accused of committing either sexual assault or violence — or both — while playing for Briles.

None of Briles’ assistants were dismissed along with the head coach as a result of the scandal even as an independent review into the football program’s handling of sexual assault accusations showed that “members of the Baylor coaching staff chose not to report incidents of sexual violence involving football players, [instead] meeting directly with those filing complaints of sexual abuse and handling their own investigations outside of university policy to discredit the complainants, thus denying them the right to a fair investigation by the university.”

In early February of this year, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

In response to the latest lawsuit, the university issued the following statement:

The alleged incident outlined in the court filing occurred more than five years ago, and Baylor University has been in conversations with the victim’s legal counsel for many months in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution.

Baylor has since initiated and structurally completed 105 wide-ranging recommendations in response to issues of sexual violence within our campus community, in addition to making changes within the university and athletics leadership and investing significantly in student support services.

As this case proceeds, Baylor maintains its ability to present facts — as available to the University — in response to the allegations contained in the legal filing. The University’s response in no way changes Baylor’s position that any assault involving members of our campus community is reprehensible and inexcusable. Baylor remains committed to eliminating all forms of sexual and gender-based harassment and discrimination within our campus community.

Liberty will pay Old Dominion $1.32 million for 2018 game

By John TaylorMay 17, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

This is, well, something.

As you may have been reminded by President Trump‘s commencement announcement over the weekend, Liberty will begin its transition to the FBS level as an FCS independent in 2017. They will then transition to an FBS independent in 2018, although they won’t be able to become bowl-eligible until 2019.

In the aftermath of Trump’s schedule dump, Liberty confirmed a litany of future games, including one against Conference USA’s Old Dominion to open the 2018 season.  And, according to the Virginian-Pilot by way of records obtained through a Freedom of Information request, the nascent FBS program will be paying its guests a staggering $1.32 million for said opener.

You could put an asterisk next to that hefty sum, though, as a game against a Power Five opponent that season will seemingly pay for the ODU payout.  From the newspaper:

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said the school could afford to pay that much only because it signed a guarantee game in 2018 with a Power 5 school “that is upwards of seven figures.” That guarantee essentially will be forwarded to ODU, he said.

Liberty has P5 games against Auburn and Virginia scheduled for 2018.  It doesn’t take a rocket surgeon to figure out that the program to which the former Baylor AD is referring is the one from the money-rich SEC.

“It was difficult to complete our schedule, and we appreciate that Old Dominion worked with us,” McCaw told the paper.

Jimbo Fisher: Starting FSU safety will miss first half of Alabama game

By John TaylorMay 17, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

Not surprisingly, Florida State will be without a key piece of its defensive secondary when it opens the season with its highly-anticipated matchup with Alabama.

In the second half of FSU’s Orange Bowl win over Michigan, Seminoles’ starting safety Trey Marshall was ejected for targeting.  A second-half ejection for targeting carries a further penalty of a suspension for the first half of the next game as well.  Despite the fact that the next game for Marshall is the following season, it was assumed that the defensive back would have to sit out the first game of 2017; Monday, at the ACC spring meetings, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that Marshall will sit the first two quarters of the game against the Crimson Tide — although the head coach indicated that his conference will be looking to have that part of the rule addressed by the NCAA.

From 247Sports.com:

He will,” Fisher said when asked if Marshall would miss the first half. “And we’re trying to vote on that too [at the ACC Spring Meetings]. I think that’s crazy. No other sport, I don’t know a sport, you have those red cards in soccer, they don’t follow you year-to-year. But it is what the rule is now.”

The rule of a half-long suspension carrying over to the following season is, according to Fisher, not thought out well. He said that the ACC is looking to bring up the rule to be reviewed by the NCAA Football Rules Committee.

The senior has started 17 games during his three years in Tallahassee, with 11 of those starts coming last season.  His 58 tackles in 2016 were third on the Seminoles.

Michigan receiver Drake Harris switching sides to become a cornerback

By Bryan FischerMay 16, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

One of Michigan’s most intriguing wide receivers is apparently no longer set to snag passes out of the air on offense for the Wolverines. Instead, he’ll apparently snag them out of the air for the team’s defense.

Redshirt junior Drake Harris tweeted the news on Monday that he was flipping sides and moving to play cornerback after several injury-filled seasons at wideout in Ann Arbor.

Harris recorded just eight catches for 50 yards after joining the team with high hopes of being a big-time deep threat with his size and speed. That never quite panned out due to various leg injuries over the years and it seems the move to defense could be a way of offering a new path to playing time for the 6-foot-4, 188-pound corner.

It’s a bit interesting to see Harris announce the move now — weeks after spring practice — but at least it gives him the rest of the summer to learn some of the in’s and out’s of Don Brown’s defense. The Wolverines do need to find some receivers for Wilton Speight to throw to in fall camp but the arrival of a talented recruiting class at the position could have hastened the transition to become the team’s bigger cornerback.

Either way, Harris should have two more seasons to learn the position and possibly, with his size, think about intercepting passes at the next level instead of catching them on offense.