UMass lines up future games against Big Ten opponents

Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMay 17, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

UMass may never get a chance to be invited to the Big Ten, so the program will have to settle with playing non-conference games against them instead. The Minutemen have announced future games against Big Ten members Rutgers and Northwestern for the 2019 season, respectively.

UMass will play both games on the road in one-game deals. The Minutemen will travel to Rutgers on August 31, 2019. Later in the year, on November 16, UMass will travel to Northwestern. UMass and Northwestern have never met on the field in football, but the Minutemen and Scarlet Knights have a brief history. The two schools played four times between 1967 and 1978, with each school winning two games.

In other scheduling news, UMass also announced a 2018 game against FCS opponent Duquesne. UMass will host Duquesne on August 25, 2018 in college football’s Week 0, because the Dukes have a road trip to Hawaii scheduled in 2018.

UMass is entering its second season as a football independent since being removed from the MAC. UMass went just 2-10 last season but hope the experience gained by a young roster can grow in 2017. UMass was probably better than their record would indicate, although they still have a long shot to getting to bowl eligibility for the first time in program history. UMass has not had a season with more than three wins since moving up to the FBS from the FCS in 2012, and the 2017 schedule throws UMass no favors. The Minutemen play road games as defending AAC champion Temple, potential AAC favorite USF, BYU and two SEC schools (Tennessee and Mississippi State).

Wake Forest and Liberty lock in three-game scheduling agreement

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMay 17, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

Wake Forest is lining up a short series with new in-state FBS opponent Liberty. In a scheduling announcement today, Wake Forest announced a three-game series with Liberty starting in 2022 and concluding in 2026.

Wake Forest will host Liberty on September 17, 2022 and again in 2026. The exact date for the 2026 game is to be determined but will be played on either September 3, 4 or 5, giving the schools the option of playing on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday. There is clearly some time to sort out those details, as the third and final game in the series is not to be played for another 10 seasons.

Liberty will welcome Wake Forest to their campus in the middle game of the three-game set on August 30, 2025. Liberty is making the transition from FCS to FBS and will be a full FBS program starting in 2018. Wake Forest and Liberty have never faced each other in football, and there is no indication Liberty will be shelling out $1.3 million to pay Wake Forest for the home game (as they are for Old Dominion in 2018).

The addition of Liberty to the schedules in 2022, 2025 and 2026 will not satisfy the ACC’s scheduling requirement to play a power conference opponent for Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons already have that requirement fulfilled by games previously placed on the schedule. Wake Forest will play at Vanderbilt (SEC) in 2022, at Ole Miss (SEC) in 2025, and at Purdue (Big Ten) in 2026 to satisfy the ACC’s power conference scheduling requirement.

Wake Forest also had a handful of games against Notre Dame lined up for them by the ACC as part of the scheduling agreement between the conference and Fighting Irish.

UNLV’s newest recruit is… Elvis?

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMay 17, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

It’s the time of the year when college football programs tend to let their video magicians in the media department let their creative juices flow. At UNLV, it seems head coach Tony Sanchez and his staff are finding some humorous ways to embrace their Las Vegas roots.

In a fun little promotional video shared via Twitter, UNLV wide receiver Brandon Presley walks into the locker room and notices a modification to his jersey. This prompts him to ask the equipment manager about the new first initial added to his jersey, to which the equipment manager informs Presley there’s a new player on the team.

Who could it possibly be? Viva Las Vegas.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While this video is certainly a humorous nod to Elvis Presley’s presence in Las Vegas, there is fact just one Presley on the UNLV roster for 2017. Presley is anticipated to have a more significant role in the offense in 2017 after having his 2016 season ended in the season opener due to a broken right foot. After a promising showing in the spring, Presley says he is back to 100 percent and ready to make up for some lost time in 2017.

“Coming off that injury, my mind was kind of down,” Presley said earlier this spring, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve been working hard and getting back to the flow of things. I’ve been flying around, so I’m feeling good.”

You might even say it’s now or never for Presley.

Ex-Clemson WR Kyrin Priester dismissed by Wazzu a second time

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMay 17, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

If Kyrin Priester is going to make it at the FBS level, it’s going to take the wide receiver getting a fourth strike from another football program.

Mike Leach confirmed to the Spokane Spokesman Review that Priester has, again, been dismissed from the Washington State football team. “Just generally violating team rules. Time to move on. We wish him the best,” a text from the Cougars head coach to the Spokesman Review read.

In August of last year, Priester was dismissed by Leach for, the newspaper writes, for “a pattern of contentious behavior, such as showing up late to meetings and confrontations with the coaching staff.” The receiver was given a second chance by Leach and participated in spring practice earlier this offseason.

Priester originally signed with Clemson in 2013, but spent that year at Fork Union Military Academy. He enrolled at Clemson in January of 2014 and played in one game for the Tigers, the season opener.  He was dismissed by head coach Dabo Swinney shortly after the opener for what was described as an “attitude” issue.

Wazzu announced in November of 2014 that Priester had transferred to the Cougars. After being granted immediate eligibility, Priester caught 34 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown in 2015.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2013 recruiting class, the 6-1, 190-pound Priester was rated as the No. 77 receiver in the country and the No. 54 player in the state of Georgia.

New lawsuit claims ex-volleyball player was gang raped by Baylor football players

Getty Images
12 Comments
By John TaylorMay 17, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any uglier for the Baylor football program, it does.

Tuesday night, Baylor was served notice that it is being sued by a former BU volleyball player, only identified as “Jane Doe,” that she was gang raped by as many as eight then-Bears football players in 2012.  This is at least the seventh Federal Title IX lawsuit filed in connection to the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university and cost several high-profile officials their jobs, including head football coach Art Briles, nearly a year ago.

From the Waco Tribune-Herald:

The plaintiff, who filed the lawsuit as “Jane Doe,” remembers hearing the players yell, “Grab her phone! Delete my numbers and texts!” following the rape in an off-campus apartment with glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling, according to the suit.

According to the suit, the football team had a system of hazing freshman recruits by having them bring freshman females to parties to be drugged and gang raped, “or in the words of the football players, ‘trains’ would be run on the girls.”

Considered a bonding experience by the players, according to the suit, the rapes were also photographed and videotaped, and the plaintiff confirmed that at least one 21-second videotape of two Baylor students being gang raped by football players had circulated.

Just as damning is that the alleged victim informed her mother of the rape, who in turn took the information, including the names of the players allegedly involved, to an unnamed assistant football coach.  The mother never heard from the coach again, although she, the victim and other family members heard from the alleged assailants through harassing text messages sent from what was described as fake phone numbers.

The Tribune-Herald went on to write that, “[i]n Baylor counseling sessions, Doe was not presented with Title IX-related reporting options but with statistics about how few women report sexual assaults, ‘in an apparent effort to dissuade’ (Doe from taking action), the suit states.”

This filing comes a little over two months after the Texas Rangers confirmed that it had commenced a preliminary investigation centered on how the university, the football program and campus police handled allegations of sexual assault made against student-athletes, most notably members of the football team.  The confirmation of that probe came a little over a month after details in one of the handful of federal lawsuits the university is facing emerged, with that suit alleging 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011; in late March, BU sought to have that suit dismissed.

Outside of the federal lawsuits and Department of Education Title IX investigation, two former Bears football players have been convicted of sexual assault that were committed while they were members of the football team.  Several other players were accused of committing either sexual assault or violence — or both — while playing for Briles.

None of Briles’ assistants were dismissed along with the head coach as a result of the scandal even as an independent review into the football program’s handling of sexual assault accusations showed that “members of the Baylor coaching staff chose not to report incidents of sexual violence involving football players, [instead] meeting directly with those filing complaints of sexual abuse and handling their own investigations outside of university policy to discredit the complainants, thus denying them the right to a fair investigation by the university.”

In early February of this year, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

In response to the latest lawsuit, the university issued the following statement:

The alleged incident outlined in the court filing occurred more than five years ago, and Baylor University has been in conversations with the victim’s legal counsel for many months in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution.

Baylor has since initiated and structurally completed 105 wide-ranging recommendations in response to issues of sexual violence within our campus community, in addition to making changes within the university and athletics leadership and investing significantly in student support services.

As this case proceeds, Baylor maintains its ability to present facts — as available to the University — in response to the allegations contained in the legal filing. The University’s response in no way changes Baylor’s position that any assault involving members of our campus community is reprehensible and inexcusable. Baylor remains committed to eliminating all forms of sexual and gender-based harassment and discrimination within our campus community.