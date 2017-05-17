UNLV’s newest recruit is… Elvis?

It’s the time of the year when college football programs tend to let their video magicians in the media department let their creative juices flow. At UNLV, it seems head coach Tony Sanchez and his staff are finding some humorous ways to embrace their Las Vegas roots.

In a fun little promotional video shared via Twitter, UNLV wide receiver Brandon Presley walks into the locker room and notices a modification to his jersey. This prompts him to ask the equipment manager about the new first initial added to his jersey, to which the equipment manager informs Presley there’s a new player on the team.

Who could it possibly be? Viva Las Vegas.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While this video is certainly a humorous nod to Elvis Presley’s presence in Las Vegas, there is fact just one Presley on the UNLV roster for 2017. Presley is anticipated to have a more significant role in the offense in 2017 after having his 2016 season ended in the season opener due to a broken right foot. After a promising showing in the spring, Presley says he is back to 100 percent and ready to make up for some lost time in 2017.

“Coming off that injury, my mind was kind of down,” Presley said earlier this spring, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve been working hard and getting back to the flow of things. I’ve been flying around, so I’m feeling good.”

You might even say it’s now or never for Presley.

