Wake Forest and Liberty lock in three-game scheduling agreement

Wake Forest is lining up a short series with new in-state FBS opponent Liberty. In a scheduling announcement today, Wake Forest announced a three-game series with Liberty starting in 2022 and concluding in 2026.

Wake Forest will host Liberty on September 17, 2022 and again in 2026. The exact date for the 2026 game is to be determined but will be played on either September 3, 4 or 5, giving the schools the option of playing on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday. There is clearly some time to sort out those details, as the third and final game in the series is not to be played for another 10 seasons.

Liberty will welcome Wake Forest to their campus in the middle game of the three-game set on August 30, 2025. Liberty is making the transition from FCS to FBS and will be a full FBS program starting in 2018. Wake Forest and Liberty have never faced each other in football, and there is no indication Liberty will be shelling out $1.3 million to pay Wake Forest for the home game (as they are for Old Dominion in 2018).

The addition of Liberty to the schedules in 2022, 2025 and 2026 will not satisfy the ACC’s scheduling requirement to play a power conference opponent for Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons already have that requirement fulfilled by games previously placed on the schedule. Wake Forest will play at Vanderbilt (SEC) in 2022, at Ole Miss (SEC) in 2025, and at Purdue (Big Ten) in 2026 to satisfy the ACC’s power conference scheduling requirement.

Wake Forest also had a handful of games against Notre Dame lined up for them by the ACC as part of the scheduling agreement between the conference and Fighting Irish.

