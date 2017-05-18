Antonio Callaway, Florida’s leading receiver, cited for marijuana

A college-aged football player popped for pot? Who would’ve thunk it.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession over the weekend following a traffic stop. The wide receiver was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Gainesville Police Department officer for a seat belt violation.

Seven grams of weed were found in Callaway’s pants, while another 5.4 grams were found elsewhere in the vehicle. Callaway and another man, Kendrick Williams, claimed ownership of the pot; the former was cited on two counts of possession.

This is the second straight offseason an off-field issue has dogged the talented receiver.

Callaway was suspended from the football team in January of 2016 for a violation of the university’s Student Conduct Code that was later learned to involve an alleged sexual assault. Ironically enough, Callaway’s defense was that he was “so stoned” on marijuana that he didn’t want to have sex on the night in question; in mid-August, Callaway was found not responsible in a Title IX hearing, clearing the way for a return to the football field.

On said field, Callaway led the Gators with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.