Antonio Callaway, Florida’s leading receiver, cited for marijuana

A college-aged football player popped for pot? Who would’ve thunk it.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession over the weekend following a traffic stop. The wide receiver was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Gainesville Police Department officer for a seat belt violation.
Seven grams of weed were found in Callaway’s pants, while another 5.4 grams were found elsewhere in the vehicle. Callaway and another man, Kendrick Williams, claimed ownership of the pot; the former was cited on two counts of possession.
This is the second straight offseason an off-field issue has dogged the talented receiver.
Callaway was suspended from the football team in January of 2016 for a violation of the university’s Student Conduct Code that was later learned to involve an alleged sexual assault. Ironically enough, Callaway’s defense was that he was “so stoned” on marijuana that he didn’t want to have sex on the night in question; in mid-August, Callaway was found not responsible in a Title IX hearing, clearing the way for a return to the football field.
On said field, Callaway led the Gators with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.
This hasn’t been a good month for Arkansas’ running back position.
A little over a week ago, and after consultation with his family and medical officials, the Razorbacks’ leading rusher, Rawleigh Williams, announced that he would be retiring from football following a second neck injury. Wednesday night, fellow running back Juan Day took to Twitter to announce that, “after careful consideration and prayers with my family, I have made the decision to transfer from the University of Arkansas.”
Bret Bielema responded to Day’s transfer tweet and said he “[w]ill help you explore new opportunities.”
Day has already graduated from the university, so he’d be immediately eligible at another FBS program. He’ll also have two years of eligibility remaining regardless of where he lands.
A three-star 2014 signee, Day ran for 17 yards on four carries during his three years in Fayetteville.
Day’s departure leaves the Razorbacks with just three scholarship running backs currently on the roster — true sophomores Devwah Whaley and T.J. Hammonds as well as true freshman Maleek Williams. Whaley’s 602 yards rushing last season were second to Williams’ team-leading 1,360, and he figures to be the bell cow in the Hogs’ running game this season.
Wake Forest is lining up a short series with new in-state FBS opponent Liberty. In a scheduling announcement today, Wake Forest announced a three-game series with Liberty starting in 2022 and concluding in 2026.
Wake Forest will host Liberty on September 17, 2022 and again in 2026. The exact date for the 2026 game is to be determined but will be played on either September 3, 4 or 5, giving the schools the option of playing on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday. There is clearly some time to sort out those details, as the third and final game in the series is not to be played for another 10 seasons.
Liberty will welcome Wake Forest to their campus in the middle game of the three-game set on August 30, 2025. Liberty is making the transition from FCS to FBS and will be a full FBS program starting in 2018. Wake Forest and Liberty have never faced each other in football, and there is no indication Liberty will be shelling out $1.3 million to pay Wake Forest for the home game (as they are for Old Dominion in 2018).
The addition of Liberty to the schedules in 2022, 2025 and 2026 will not satisfy the ACC’s scheduling requirement to play a power conference opponent for Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons already have that requirement fulfilled by games previously placed on the schedule. Wake Forest will play at Vanderbilt (SEC) in 2022, at Ole Miss (SEC) in 2025, and at Purdue (Big Ten) in 2026 to satisfy the ACC’s power conference scheduling requirement.
Wake Forest also had a handful of games against Notre Dame lined up for them by the ACC as part of the scheduling agreement between the conference and Fighting Irish.
It’s the time of the year when college football programs tend to let their video magicians in the media department let their creative juices flow. At UNLV, it seems head coach Tony Sanchez and his staff are finding some humorous ways to embrace their Las Vegas roots.
In a fun little promotional video shared via Twitter, UNLV wide receiver Brandon Presley walks into the locker room and notices a modification to his jersey. This prompts him to ask the equipment manager about the new first initial added to his jersey, to which the equipment manager informs Presley there’s a new player on the team.
Who could it possibly be? Viva Las Vegas.
While this video is certainly a humorous nod to Elvis Presley’s presence in Las Vegas, there is fact just one Presley on the UNLV roster for 2017. Presley is anticipated to have a more significant role in the offense in 2017 after having his 2016 season ended in the season opener due to a broken right foot. After a promising showing in the spring, Presley says he is back to 100 percent and ready to make up for some lost time in 2017.
“Coming off that injury, my mind was kind of down,” Presley said earlier this spring, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve been working hard and getting back to the flow of things. I’ve been flying around, so I’m feeling good.”
You might even say it’s now or never for Presley.
UMass may never get a chance to be invited to the Big Ten, so the program will have to settle with playing non-conference games against them instead. The Minutemen have announced future games against Big Ten members Rutgers and Northwestern for the 2019 season, respectively.
UMass will play both games on the road in one-game deals. The Minutemen will travel to Rutgers on August 31, 2019. Later in the year, on November 16, UMass will travel to Northwestern. UMass and Northwestern have never met on the field in football, but the Minutemen and Scarlet Knights have a brief history. The two schools played four times between 1967 and 1978, with each school winning two games.
In other scheduling news, UMass also announced a 2018 game against FCS opponent Duquesne. UMass will host Duquesne on August 25, 2018 in college football’s Week 0, because the Dukes have a road trip to Hawaii scheduled in 2018.
UMass is entering its second season as a football independent since being removed from the MAC. UMass went just 2-10 last season but hope the experience gained by a young roster can grow in 2017. UMass was probably better than their record would indicate, although they still have a long shot to getting to bowl eligibility for the first time in program history. UMass has not had a season with more than three wins since moving up to the FBS from the FCS in 2012, and the 2017 schedule throws UMass no favors. The Minutemen play road games as defending AAC champion Temple, potential AAC favorite USF, BYU and two SEC schools (Tennessee and Mississippi State).