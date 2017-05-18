Arkansas loses another RB, this one to transfer

This hasn’t been a good month for Arkansas’ running back position.

A little over a week ago, and after consultation with his family and medical officials, the Razorbacks’ leading rusher, Rawleigh Williams, announced that he would be retiring from football following a second neck injury. Wednesday night, fellow running back Juan Day took to Twitter to announce that, “after careful consideration and prayers with my family, I have made the decision to transfer from the University of Arkansas.”

Bret Bielema responded to Day’s transfer tweet and said he “[w]ill help you explore new opportunities.”

Job well done with a degree in hand after this summer & then best wishes on your next journey. Will help you explore new opportunities #WPS https://t.co/AEA5j9Srxm — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) May 17, 2017

Day has already graduated from the university, so he’d be immediately eligible at another FBS program. He’ll also have two years of eligibility remaining regardless of where he lands.

A three-star 2014 signee, Day ran for 17 yards on four carries during his three years in Fayetteville.

Day’s departure leaves the Razorbacks with just three scholarship running backs currently on the roster — true sophomores Devwah Whaley and T.J. Hammonds as well as true freshman Maleek Williams. Whaley’s 602 yards rushing last season were second to Williams’ team-leading 1,360, and he figures to be the bell cow in the Hogs’ running game this season.