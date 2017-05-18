Florida State athletics

Auburn officially adds two graduate transfers, loses two redshirt freshmen to transfer

May 18, 2017

It was a day of comings and goings for the Auburn football program.

As had previously been reported, Auburn confirmed Thursday that Wilson Bell has transferred in Gus Malzahn‘s football team.  It was reported in early April that the offensive lineman would be leaving Florida State and was headed to The Plains.

Bell started all 13 games at right guard during the 2015 season.  He began the 2016 season as the starter as well, but lost the job a couple of games into the year.  Because of an injury, Bell regained the job with a month left in the season and started a total of five games in 2016.

Additionally, the program announced the signing of another transfer lineman, Casey Dunn.  A two-year starter at center for Jacksonville State, Dunn earned second-team All-American recognition at the FCS level last season.

Both linemen come to the Tigers as graduate transfers, making them eligible to play immediately this coming season.  This year will be the final seasons of eligibility for both players.

“I think they’re going to help us and make an immediate impact,” the head coach said in a portion of a statement.

Finally, Malzahn revealed that a pair of redshirt freshmen, defensive back Marlon Character Jr. and defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson Jr., have decided to transfer from the team.

Jackson was a four-star member of AU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher.

Both Jackson and Character, a three-star 2016 recruit, took redshirts as true freshmen last season, but were expected to contribute significantly this coming season.

“They’ve decided to move on,” Malzahn said. “We wish them nothing but the best.”

Antonio Callaway, Florida’s leading receiver, cited for marijuana

May 18, 2017

A college-aged football player popped for pot?  Who would’ve thunk it.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession over the weekend following a traffic stop.  The wide receiver was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Gainesville Police Department officer for a seat belt violation.

Seven grams of weed were found in Callaway’s pants, while another 5.4 grams were found elsewhere in the vehicle.  Callaway and another man, Kendrick Williams, claimed ownership of the pot; the former was cited on two counts of possession.

This is the second straight offseason an off-field issue has dogged the talented receiver.

Callaway was suspended from the football team in January of 2016 for a violation of the university’s Student Conduct Code that was later learned to involve an alleged sexual assault.  Ironically enough, Callaway’s defense was that he was “so stoned” on marijuana that he didn’t want to have sex on the night in question; in mid-August, Callaway was found not responsible in a Title IX hearing, clearing the way for a return to the football field.

On said field, Callaway led the Gators with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.

Arkansas loses another RB, this one to transfer

May 18, 2017

This hasn’t been a good month for Arkansas’ running back position.

A little over a week ago, and after consultation with his family and medical officials, the Razorbacks’ leading rusher, Rawleigh Williams, announced that he would be retiring from football following a second neck injury.  Wednesday night, fellow running back Juan Day took to Twitter to announce that, “after careful consideration and prayers with my family, I have made the decision to transfer from the University of Arkansas.”

Bret Bielema responded to Day’s transfer tweet and said he “[w]ill help you explore new opportunities.”

Day has already graduated from the university, so he’d be immediately eligible at another FBS program. He’ll also have two years of eligibility remaining regardless of where he lands.

A three-star 2014 signee, Day ran for 17 yards on four carries during his three years in Fayetteville.

Day’s departure leaves the Razorbacks with just three scholarship running backs currently on the roster — true sophomores Devwah Whaley and T.J. Hammonds as well as true freshman Maleek Williams. Whaley’s 602 yards rushing last season were second to Williams’ team-leading 1,360, and he figures to be the bell cow in the Hogs’ running game this season.

Wake Forest and Liberty lock in three-game scheduling agreement

May 17, 2017

Wake Forest is lining up a short series with new in-state FBS opponent Liberty. In a scheduling announcement today, Wake Forest announced a three-game series with Liberty starting in 2022 and concluding in 2026.

Wake Forest will host Liberty on September 17, 2022 and again in 2026. The exact date for the 2026 game is to be determined but will be played on either September 3, 4 or 5, giving the schools the option of playing on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday. There is clearly some time to sort out those details, as the third and final game in the series is not to be played for another 10 seasons.

Liberty will welcome Wake Forest to their campus in the middle game of the three-game set on August 30, 2025. Liberty is making the transition from FCS to FBS and will be a full FBS program starting in 2018. Wake Forest and Liberty have never faced each other in football, and there is no indication Liberty will be shelling out $1.3 million to pay Wake Forest for the home game (as they are for Old Dominion in 2018).

The addition of Liberty to the schedules in 2022, 2025 and 2026 will not satisfy the ACC’s scheduling requirement to play a power conference opponent for Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons already have that requirement fulfilled by games previously placed on the schedule. Wake Forest will play at Vanderbilt (SEC) in 2022, at Ole Miss (SEC) in 2025, and at Purdue (Big Ten) in 2026 to satisfy the ACC’s power conference scheduling requirement.

Wake Forest also had a handful of games against Notre Dame lined up for them by the ACC as part of the scheduling agreement between the conference and Fighting Irish.

UNLV’s newest recruit is… Elvis?

May 17, 2017

It’s the time of the year when college football programs tend to let their video magicians in the media department let their creative juices flow. At UNLV, it seems head coach Tony Sanchez and his staff are finding some humorous ways to embrace their Las Vegas roots.

In a fun little promotional video shared via Twitter, UNLV wide receiver Brandon Presley walks into the locker room and notices a modification to his jersey. This prompts him to ask the equipment manager about the new first initial added to his jersey, to which the equipment manager informs Presley there’s a new player on the team.

Who could it possibly be? Viva Las Vegas.

While this video is certainly a humorous nod to Elvis Presley’s presence in Las Vegas, there is fact just one Presley on the UNLV roster for 2017. Presley is anticipated to have a more significant role in the offense in 2017 after having his 2016 season ended in the season opener due to a broken right foot. After a promising showing in the spring, Presley says he is back to 100 percent and ready to make up for some lost time in 2017.

“Coming off that injury, my mind was kind of down,” Presley said earlier this spring, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve been working hard and getting back to the flow of things. I’ve been flying around, so I’m feeling good.”

You might even say it’s now or never for Presley.