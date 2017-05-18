Auburn officially adds two graduate transfers, loses two redshirt freshmen to transfer

It was a day of comings and goings for the Auburn football program.

As had previously been reported, Auburn confirmed Thursday that Wilson Bell has transferred in Gus Malzahn‘s football team. It was reported in early April that the offensive lineman would be leaving Florida State and was headed to The Plains.

Bell started all 13 games at right guard during the 2015 season. He began the 2016 season as the starter as well, but lost the job a couple of games into the year. Because of an injury, Bell regained the job with a month left in the season and started a total of five games in 2016.

Additionally, the program announced the signing of another transfer lineman, Casey Dunn. A two-year starter at center for Jacksonville State, Dunn earned second-team All-American recognition at the FCS level last season.

Both linemen come to the Tigers as graduate transfers, making them eligible to play immediately this coming season. This year will be the final seasons of eligibility for both players.

“I think they’re going to help us and make an immediate impact,” the head coach said in a portion of a statement.

Finally, Malzahn revealed that a pair of redshirt freshmen, defensive back Marlon Character Jr. and defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson Jr., have decided to transfer from the team.

Jackson was a four-star member of AU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher.

Both Jackson and Character, a three-star 2016 recruit, took redshirts as true freshmen last season, but were expected to contribute significantly this coming season.

“They’ve decided to move on,” Malzahn said. “We wish them nothing but the best.”