Michigan regents approve new $14.8 million football performance center

By Bryan FischerMay 18, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Jim Harbaugh is getting a shiny new toy to play with in the form of a new football building.

Michigan announced on Thursday that the university’s board of regents had approved a $14.8 million football performance center in Glenn E. Schembechler Hall, the site of the team’s current training facilities. The project, which is more of a renovation than anything, will include “approximately 24,000 square feet and construction of an additional 8,000 square feet for athletic medicine, rehabilitation, wellness and nutrition for the football program.”

Team meeting, equipment rooms and administrative spaces will also be redone as part of the update, which will be fully funded by athletic department gifts and revenues. A design is not yet finalized but you can likely expect the latest bells and whistles when the project is ultimately completed.

The school’s regents already approved a $21 million weight room upgrade for the football team back in February. The soon-to-be-redone Bennie Oosterbaan Field House is connected with Schembechler Hall, meaning there will be plenty of construction around the team in the coming years and we’re not just talking about the starting 11 on the field either.

As one of the richest athletic departments in the country, it’s not like Michigan is scraping by to come up with the cash for all these renovations.The Wolverines have already shown they are willing to back the Brink’s truck up for Harbaugh and his staff and now that attitude is spilling over to the facilities side of the game as well.

The only question left might be to ask what Ohio State and Penn State will now announce to keep up with their peers in Ann Arbor.

USC reportedly sells naming rights to L.A. Coliseum to United Airlines

By Bryan FischerMay 18, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Fly the friendly skies… to USC football? That’s apparently the case as one of college football’s most historic venues is going corporate.

Sports Business Journal is reporting that USC and the Los Angeles Coliseum have entered into a 15-year naming rights agreement worth a whopping $70 million with United Airlines. It’s unclear what the name of the new venue will be (or if the field at the site is what is being named) going forward in the wake of this but SBJ notes that officials involved have stressed in the past that ‘Memorial Coliseum’ will remain no matter who the sponsor is.

The deal is understandable on both sides even if Trojans supporters can’t be happy about seeing the corporate influence on the venerable stadium pop up. The Coliseum is undergoing a reported $270 million renovation in various stages that is expected to be completed in time for USC’s 2019 home opener. The city is a large hub for the airline and United CEO is apparently a USC alum as well.

That’s not the only news at the site either, as Thursday also brought word that the Los Angeles Rams would remain a tenant at the Coliseum for another year — through 2020 — as the result of construction delays at their new stadium in Inglewood.

With the additional year of revenues from the Rams and the new sponsorship agreement, USC appears well on their way to paying for those significant renovation costs that are quickly approaching.

Auburn officially adds two graduate transfers, loses two redshirt freshmen to transfer

By John TaylorMay 18, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

It was a day of comings and goings for the Auburn football program.

As had previously been reported, Auburn confirmed Thursday that Wilson Bell has transferred in Gus Malzahn‘s football team.  It was reported in early April that the offensive lineman would be leaving Florida State and was headed to The Plains.

Bell started all 13 games at right guard during the 2015 season.  He began the 2016 season as the starter as well, but lost the job a couple of games into the year.  Because of an injury, Bell regained the job with a month left in the season and started a total of five games in 2016.

Additionally, the program announced the signing of another transfer lineman, Casey Dunn.  A two-year starter at center for Jacksonville State, Dunn earned second-team All-American recognition at the FCS level last season.

Both linemen come to the Tigers as graduate transfers, making them eligible to play immediately this coming season.  This year will be the final seasons of eligibility for both players.

“I think they’re going to help us and make an immediate impact,” the head coach said in a portion of a statement.

Finally, Malzahn revealed that a pair of redshirt freshmen, defensive back Marlon Character Jr. and defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson Jr., have decided to transfer from the team.

Jackson was a four-star member of AU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher.

Both Jackson and Character, a three-star 2016 recruit, took redshirts as true freshmen last season, but were expected to contribute significantly this coming season.

“They’ve decided to move on,” Malzahn said. “We wish them nothing but the best.”

Antonio Callaway, Florida’s leading receiver, cited for marijuana

By John TaylorMay 18, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

A college-aged football player popped for pot?  Who would’ve thunk it.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession over the weekend following a traffic stop.  The wide receiver was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Gainesville Police Department officer for a seat belt violation.

Seven grams of weed were found in Callaway’s pants, while another 5.4 grams were found elsewhere in the vehicle.  Callaway and another man, Kendrick Williams, claimed ownership of the pot; the former was cited on two counts of possession.

This is the second straight offseason an off-field issue has dogged the talented receiver.

Callaway was suspended from the football team in January of 2016 for a violation of the university’s Student Conduct Code that was later learned to involve an alleged sexual assault.  Ironically enough, Callaway’s defense was that he was “so stoned” on marijuana that he didn’t want to have sex on the night in question; in mid-August, Callaway was found not responsible in a Title IX hearing, clearing the way for a return to the football field.

On said field, Callaway led the Gators with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.

Arkansas loses another RB, this one to transfer

By John TaylorMay 18, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

This hasn’t been a good month for Arkansas’ running back position.

A little over a week ago, and after consultation with his family and medical officials, the Razorbacks’ leading rusher, Rawleigh Williams, announced that he would be retiring from football following a second neck injury.  Wednesday night, fellow running back Juan Day took to Twitter to announce that, “after careful consideration and prayers with my family, I have made the decision to transfer from the University of Arkansas.”

Bret Bielema responded to Day’s transfer tweet and said he “[w]ill help you explore new opportunities.”

Day has already graduated from the university, so he’d be immediately eligible at another FBS program. He’ll also have two years of eligibility remaining regardless of where he lands.

A three-star 2014 signee, Day ran for 17 yards on four carries during his three years in Fayetteville.

Day’s departure leaves the Razorbacks with just three scholarship running backs currently on the roster — true sophomores Devwah Whaley and T.J. Hammonds as well as true freshman Maleek Williams. Whaley’s 602 yards rushing last season were second to Williams’ team-leading 1,360, and he figures to be the bell cow in the Hogs’ running game this season.