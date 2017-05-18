Michigan State DB Tyson Smith reveals he had a stroke last year

Injuries really hit Michigan State hard last season but perhaps none of them were as scary or life-threatening than the one that defensive back Tyson Smith suffered later in the year.
According to a tweet by the Spartans redshirt junior on Wednesday, the previously undisclosed injury that prevented him from playing the final four games in 2016 was apparently a stroke.
Smith recorded 13 tackles on the year and had four pass breakups across eight appearances in 2016. Thanks to a combination of injuries and his play, the cornerback eventually ended up starting four games for the Spartans but missed the final month as a result of what we apparently have come to find out was a stroke.
Thankfully it appears the issue is being put behind him as he noted he is even back up and running right now. Smith is still listed on the team’s roster but was not surprisingly one of over a dozen players who did not participate in Michigan State’s spring game. School spokesmen apparently did not clarify the injury report or if Smith would return for 2017 when contact by several of local Michigan outlets but hopefully the defensive back is able to make it all the way back from such a terrifying (and rare) injury for a college football player.
With new head coach Tom Herman taking over at Texas, there were bound to be a few transfers out of Austin. On Thursday, the school confirmed one such move and the departure of another, leaving the Longhorns a lot lighter in the trenches.
Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, in a Snapchat no less, announced his intention to transfer first earlier in the afternoon. A spokesperson for the program later told Hookem.com and several other outlets that redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcel Southall had also left the team.
The pair of exits mean the Longhorns have now lost three players this offseason to transfer but the gaps left on the depth chart by these two figure to be a little harder to replace. Senior Poona Ford is the unquestioned starter on the interior of the defensive line but Elliott was expected to be his primary backup and rotate in fairly often after showing flashes a season ago. Southall missed time due to academic issues this spring and didn’t seem to factor in as a huge contributor to the rotation, but his transfer will leave a rather thin unit even thiner heading into 2017.
Eliott was an Army All-American coming out of high school so he figures to eventually have a wealth of suitors looking for a big tackle. All told, he played in six games and made eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, while Southall redshirted last season and did not see any action on the field for Texas. Both prepped in the Lone Star State so it will be interesting where they wind up and if former UT coach Charlie Strong is interested in bringing either player over to USF in the near future.
Perhaps the most heated debate in 2016 — well, at least on the gridiron — was whether Ohio State or Penn State should have been in the College Football Playoff. Countless hours were devoted to discussing the finer points of the Nittany Lions’ head-to-head victory between the two, the amount of talent on both sides or the Buckeyes’ impressive strength of schedule.
In the end, the CFP Selection Committee slotted OSU in the No. 3 spot to play eventual national champion Clemson but debate continues to rage in several hamlets from State College to Columbus over whether that was the right choice. According to Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour though, the seeding was fine by here even if it cost her team a trip to the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.
“We’re the [Big Ten] champions and didn’t go,” Barbour told reporters at Big Ten spring meetings, according to Landof10.com. “I think Ohio State should’ve gone. I have no problem with the fact Ohio State went.
“In fact, you know, we were arguably the best league in the country and we didn’t go. So let’s try to figure out why and what is there. [Whether] it’s we, Penn State, or we, as a conference … how do we address that in the future?”
Such comments probably won’t endear Barbour to the most ardent of PSU supporters who believed they should have gotten the spot occupied by Ohio State. Perhaps more interestingly is her hinting that the Big Ten may be open to doing something about addressing the situation. The topic of requiring only conference champions in the mix for the final four spots was a big topic of conversation when the playoff was created and it seems like it will be in the coming seasons even if changes are not made to the criteria the committee must consider.
Both the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions lost their bowl games so there are plenty of what-ifs to debate had they switched places. Outside of perhaps making the Fiesta Bowl a little more interesting though, it appears the brass at Penn State are fine with how things played out in the end even if they didn’t get a chance at adding another national title to the trophy case.
Jim Harbaugh is getting a shiny new toy to play with in the form of a new football building.
Michigan announced on Thursday that the university’s board of regents had approved a $14.8 million football performance center in Glenn E. Schembechler Hall, the site of the team’s current training facilities. The project, which is more of a renovation than anything, will include “approximately 24,000 square feet and construction of an additional 8,000 square feet for athletic medicine, rehabilitation, wellness and nutrition for the football program.”
Team meeting, equipment rooms and administrative spaces will also be redone as part of the update, which will be fully funded by athletic department gifts and revenues. A design is not yet finalized but you can likely expect the latest bells and whistles when the project is ultimately completed.
The school’s regents already approved a $21 million weight room upgrade for the football team back in February. The soon-to-be-redone Bennie Oosterbaan Field House is connected with Schembechler Hall, meaning there will be plenty of construction around the team in the coming years and we’re not just talking about the starting 11 on the field either.
As one of the richest athletic departments in the country, it’s not like Michigan is scraping by to come up with the cash for all these renovations.The Wolverines have already shown they are willing to back the Brink’s truck up for Harbaugh and his staff and now that attitude is spilling over to the facilities side of the game as well.
The only question left might be to ask what Ohio State and Penn State will now announce to keep up with their peers in Ann Arbor.
Fly the friendly skies… to USC football? That’s apparently the case as one of college football’s most historic venues is going corporate.
Sports Business Journal is reporting that USC and the Los Angeles Coliseum have entered into a 15-year naming rights agreement worth a whopping $70 million with United Airlines. It’s unclear what the name of the new venue will be (or if the field at the site is what is being named) going forward in the wake of this but SBJ notes that officials involved have stressed in the past that ‘Memorial Coliseum’ will remain no matter who the sponsor is.
The deal is understandable on both sides even if Trojans supporters can’t be happy about seeing the corporate influence on the venerable stadium pop up. The Coliseum is undergoing a reported $270 million renovation in various stages that is expected to be completed in time for USC’s 2019 home opener. The city is a large hub for the airline and United CEO is apparently a USC alum as well.
That’s not the only news at the site either, as Thursday also brought word that the Los Angeles Rams would remain a tenant at the Coliseum for another year — through 2020 — as the result of construction delays at their new stadium in Inglewood.
With the additional year of revenues from the Rams and the new sponsorship agreement, USC appears well on their way to paying for those significant renovation costs that are quickly approaching.