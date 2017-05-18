Pair of Texas defensive tackles leaving the football program

With new head coach Tom Herman taking over at Texas, there were bound to be a few transfers out of Austin. On Thursday, the school confirmed one such move and the departure of another, leaving the Longhorns a lot lighter in the trenches.

Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, in a Snapchat no less, announced his intention to transfer first earlier in the afternoon. A spokesperson for the program later told Hookem.com and several other outlets that redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcel Southall had also left the team.

The pair of exits mean the Longhorns have now lost three players this offseason to transfer but the gaps left on the depth chart by these two figure to be a little harder to replace. Senior Poona Ford is the unquestioned starter on the interior of the defensive line but Elliott was expected to be his primary backup and rotate in fairly often after showing flashes a season ago. Southall missed time due to academic issues this spring and didn’t seem to factor in as a huge contributor to the rotation, but his transfer will leave a rather thin unit even thiner heading into 2017.

Eliott was an Army All-American coming out of high school so he figures to eventually have a wealth of suitors looking for a big tackle. All told, he played in six games and made eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, while Southall redshirted last season and did not see any action on the field for Texas. Both prepped in the Lone Star State so it will be interesting where they wind up and if former UT coach Charlie Strong is interested in bringing either player over to USF in the near future.