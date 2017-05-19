Former Tulsa QB GJ Kinne reunites with Chad Morris as SMU assistant

After multiple stops between short-time professional football jobs in the NFL, UFL, Arena Football League, and the CFL, former Tulsa quarterback G.J. Kinne is heading back to school for his next gig. He’ll be working for a familiar face as well.
Kinne is joining the coaching staff at SMU, headed by Chad Morris. Kinne played quarterback for Tulsa during the 2010 season, at which time Morris was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator and quarterback coach under head coach Todd Graham. Though their time together was brief with just the one season in 2010, Morris and Kinne developed a solid relationship and Morris continues to praise Kinne as one of the best quarterbacks he has worked with.
Kinne finished his college career at Tulsa having thrown for 9,472 yards and 81 touchdowns after starting his collegiate career at Texas. He transferred to Tulsa in 2008 and took over the starting job in 2009 and kept it for the final three years of his eligibility. Morris moved to Clemson after the 2010 season to take on the offensive coordinator role for the Tigers.
This will be Kinne’s first coaching job.
Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire remains hanging in college football’s equivalent of free agent limbo. Zaire will reportedly stay hanging in the balance until some time after the SEC’s spring meetings before he makes his final decision regarding his pending transfer.
According to multiple reports surfacing today on Twitter, including the preliminary report from Anwar Richardson of Rivals, Zaire plans to sit back and enjoy his graduation from Notre Dame this weekend and announce his decision after the SEC spring meetings, with Texas one of two supposed finalists.
It is worth noting Richardson previously reported Zaire was intending to announce his transfer decision today, before the SEC spring meetings. At the time, that was taken as a sign Florida may no longer be in the mix. Now, as Zaire pushes that announcement back, could Florida be back in the running?
Florida has long been reported to be one of the leading possibilities to land Zaire as a graduate transfer, although SEC rules prohibiting players to be added to a football roster as a graduate transfer if that player previously failed to meet academic requirements after enrolling. That rule is planned to be discussed at the SEC’s spring meetings. If the SEC amends the rules in a way that would allow Florida to welcome Zaire without hassle, then the Gators could once again look like the favorites to add Zaire to the roster this fall.
Both Texas and Florida would benefit from adding a quarterback with Zaire’s potential. He may have had a rough end to his run in South Bend as he was overtaken as starting quarterback by NFL-bound Deshone Kizer, but Zaire may still have something left to prove and could thrive in a team with the athleticism and talent he could surround himself with at Florida or with the coaching of Tom Herman at Texas.
One college football team will have some professional company for a little longer than expected.
In making the move from St. Louis back to Los Angeles, the Rams used USC’s home, the iconic (United?) Coliseum, as its home for the 2017 season. As their $2.6 billion new stadium in Inglewood, which they’ll share with the Chargers, had not been scheduled to open until 2019, the NFL team will spend the next two seasons at the home of the Trojans as well.
That stay has been extended as, according to the Los Angeles Times, construction delays in the building of the stadium will push the opening back to 2020, meaning the Rams will spend the 2019 season in the Coliseum as well. And the reason for the delay? An inordinate amount of rain, with over 15 inches of the wet stuff falling from November, when construction began, and February. That total is more than double the average amount for those times of the year.
From the Times:
The continuing rains really knocked us for a loop,” Bob Aylesworth, principal in charge for the Turner/AECOM Hunt joint venture that is building the stadium, told The Times. “It was a very unforgiving two months for the project. And speaking from a building perspective, it really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”
…
The weather brought work on the project to a standstill for two months earlier this year. The rain fell at a crucial stage of construction when work centered on digging the enormous hole — 5 million cubic yards of dirt were excavated — in which the stadium will sit. At times, the site looked like a lake, with water standing 12 to 15 feet deep.
The Rams lease with USC and the Coliseum carried an option for the NFL team to play in the stadium, just in case delays such as this pushed the project behind schedule.
Now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Thursday, Auburn confirmed that Marlon Character Jr. was one of two redshirt freshmen Tigers who had decided to leave the football program. According to a report from 247Sports.com, the decision to transfer may not have necessarily been voluntary.
He was nudged to leave after an apparent incident with a teammate in recent weeks, two sources told AuburnUndercover over the span of the last two weeks.
A subsequent report from al.com indicated that Character had a heated on-campus argument with the unnamed teammate in the weeks leading up to the transfer. That player is still on the team.
No further details were divulged, and neither the team nor the player have addressed the speculation surrounding his departure.
“We wish them nothing but the best,” a portion of head coach Gus Malzahn‘s statement on the transfers of both Character and Antwuan Jackson Jr. According to the recruiting website, Jackson was not involved in the alleged incident that led to his teammate moving on.
A three-star 2016 recruit, Character took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. He had been expected to take on a more significant role this season after moving from safety to cornerback this past spring.
Houston, we have an addition.
Earlier this offseason, Deon Mix announced that he had decided to transfer out of the Auburn football program. Thursday evening, the offensive lineman confirmed via Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Houston.
As a graduate transfer, Mix will be eligible to play for the Cougars in 2017, his final year of eligibility.
The 6-3, 301-pound lineman was a three-star 2013 recruit. He played in six games during his time with the Tigers, with three of those appearances coming last season.